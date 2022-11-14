Read full article on original website
The 70 Most Brutal And Painfully Accurate Observations Gen Z Has Made About Millennials That Are Funny Because They're True
Millennials really do love calling babies "tiny humans" and I think we really need to stop with that one.
Family Comedy ‘The Hilsons’ In Works At CBS From ‘The Neighborhood’s Malik Sanon, Cedric The Entertainer, Kapital & TrillTV
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing The Hilsons, a multi-camera family comedy from The Neighborhood team of writer/actor Malik Sanon and star/executive producer Cedric the Entertainer, production companies Kapital Entertainment and TrillTV, and studio CBS Studios. In The Hilsons, Written by Sanon, a mother and her two adult sons thought they knew each other until they are forced to live under the same roof for the first time in more than twenty years and discover they have all been keeping secrets from one another. Now, this seemingly loving family must learn to live together again and accept each other for who they are,...
TVOvermind
Tulsa King: Go West Old Man-Recap
What to say about this new series on Paramount+? Well, it’s actually a little more interesting than it might appear at first since Stallone still plays a decent part as a mob character that went away for 25 years to protect his boss and is now out and ready to get on with his life. As one could kind of expect, his wife divorced him, his daughter hasn’t spoken to him in years, and his mob contacts are ready and willing to send him out of town to take care of town, which is well away from the main action.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Reportedly ‘Taking a Break’
It’s not the same As it Was. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly split up after nearly two years together, sources told People. The two are “taking a break” from their whirlwind romance after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, with a source saying the break-up is “amicable” and has to do with the pair’s differing schedules. The two were first linked in January 2021 and were last seen together on Halloween, when Wilde showed up at Styles’ Harryween show in Los Angeles. Styles is currently in the middle of his Love on Tour tour, soon beginning his international dates. People’s sources didn’t reveal whether Wilde’s infamous “special salad dressing” played any role in the romantic demise, although the never ending saga that was Don’t Worry Darling’s behind-the-scenes drama appears to have played a part. “The public pressure on them has been difficult,” a source told the magazine.Read it at People
Tim Allen shares an update on Jay Leno's recovery after visiting him in the hospital
Tim Allen said that his close friend Jay Leno is "feeling better" after suffering burns in a gasoline fire on Saturday. The actor visited the former "Tonight Show" host in the hospital on Thursday.
TVOvermind
Dave Bautista Found Daniel Craig To Be Much Happier On Glass Onion Than James Bond
Back in 2015, Daniel Craig made his feelings known regarding playing James Bond clear in his interview with Time Out London when asked about doing another Bond movie, “Now? I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.” Now Craig would eventually sign up to do No Time Die, and that officially became his final time as the iconic character. Daniel Craig would eventually explain his reasoning for his statement, as the role took a toll on him both mentally and physically, which contributed to his wanting to be done with James Bond.
18 Photos That Convinced Me Having A Boyfriend Is The Same As Having A Child
Nothing more romantic than leaving behind a mountain of trash or nearly burning the house down. 😍
