13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on Avondale in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital in a shooting in Toledo Thursday night. It happened in the 900 block of Avondale around 6:30 p.m. Police say a teen male was shot in the chest. According to TPD, the victim is currently in critical but stable...
Teen shot Thursday in critical, but stable, condition, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the 900 block of Avondale Avenue in central Toledo Thursday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department. The teen is in critical, but stable, condition, according to a TPD Sgt. Brian Bortel. An investigation is underway and there are currently...
UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
UPDATE: Missing south Toledo man located
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. UDPATE: Per a Twitter post from Toledo police, Cole has been located. Toledo police are asking the public for help locating a missing adult. In a Facebook post, Toledo police...
13abc.com
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Police have reported that the missing fourteen-year-old was found and returned home. The police department issued a search on Wednesday after Oliver Bush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m. Maumee Police on Wednesday said he was found in a Facebook post. See a spelling...
13abc.com
Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Thursday, convicted three men of participating in trafficking narcotics throughout the greater Toledo area. According to court documents, Antuan Wynn, 47, of Toledo, Marquis Figures, 37, of Wayne, Ohio, and Christopher Simpson, 31, of Toledo were convicted of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed “large quantities” of fentanyl, cocaine base – crack – and cocaine throughout the Toledo area, as well as the use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug trafficking felony following a seven-day trial before U.S. Judge Jack Zouhary.
13abc.com
TPD attempting to ID men accused of shooting at three people
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are attempting to identify men who are accused of allegedly shooting at three people last month. TPD says on Oct. 29, officers responded to an area hospital for a walk in gunshot victim. Officers talked with three victims who stated they were walking to Tom’s Carry Out on Lagrange and observed two Black males, dressed in all black, wearing masks standing outside the store.
TPD release body, dash cam footage of officer-involved shooting from Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — During a press conference Tuesday, Toledo Police Chief George Kral and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz showed the police body and dash camera footage from an officer-involved shooting early last Friday. The person shot and killed by police was 24-year-old Prince Jones. Police claimed Jones was responsible...
WTOL-TV
Man shot, dies at north Toledo apartments; suspect arrested
Erek Evans, 32, was found in an apartment hallway in the 600 block of Locust Street and had been shot three times. Evans died at the scene, according to police.
13abc.com
Case Files: Police seek witness in South Toledo double murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was just after noon on October 10, 2017, when shots were fired. A neighbor calls 9-1-1 to report the sound of nearly a dozen gunshots. The caller told the dispatcher she saw people running but couldn’t give more of a description. Caller: I heard...
13abc.com
TPD Sergeant honored for his work helping other officers in the department
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we get ready to celebrate the holidays, ProMedica is celebrating the work of some local frontline heroes. Six people will light the holiday tree at Promenade Park this Friday. A Toledo police officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others in his department is one of them.
Woman dead after shots fired into south Toledo residence Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by the Lucas County Coroner's Office. Police are investigating after gunfire struck and killed a woman in a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched...
I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
South Toledo Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Save A Lot grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at Save A Lot located on Airport Highway in South Toledo around 8:45 p.m. Toledo Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a robbery at the store. Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown male wearing all black approached him with a handgun while he was working behind the register.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Peak Avenue home abandoned for over 15 years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Peak Avenue want something in the city to address the abandoned crumbling home at the end of the street. The backyard is littered with debris, the foundation is falling apart, and neighbors use the yard as a parking lot. ”They have a lot of...
13abc.com
‘She was always so happy’ Family honors memory of woman killed in Toledo double homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family members are mourning the loss of Malinda Moore, a 28-year-old woman who was shot in killed in Toledo last week. According to Toledo Police, 24-year-old Prince Jones shot and killed Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe in the 2700 block of Albion in Toledo late Thursday night. Just hours later, police shot and killed Jones.
Murder suspect search causes several school lockdowns in Fremont
A Fremont murder suspect search caused several Northeast Ohio schools to be put on lockdown Monday.
fox2detroit.com
Single mother needs help buying vehicle after car totaled while driving to new house
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A single mother is without a car after a driver crashed into her last week. "Wednesday the 9th, I bought my house and Thursday the 10th I was going to go clean the house and get it ready so we could move in that weekend," Haley Cunningham said.
13abc.com
Man convicted of endangering child sentenced to community control
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted of endangering a child was sentenced to community control Wednesday. According to court records, on Nov. 16, Tyson Hawkins was sentenced to three years of community control. If Hawkins violates the terms of his community control, he could face up to additional restrictions, including a potential 36 months prison sentence.
Detroit News
1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-75 at I-96
One person is dead and another injured after a rollover crash early Friday morning on Interstate 75 at Interstate 96 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called at about 3:30 a.m. to a location on southbound I-75 near westbound I-96 for a report of a one-car rollover crash.
