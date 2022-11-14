Read full article on original website
What The Bold And The Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang Wants Brooke To Do When Ridge Apologizes
For more than three decades "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have watched Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) live the kind of life most people could only dream of having with all of the stylish clothes, the handsome men, and the luxurious getaways from Monaco to Italy and beyond. But they've also seen her making a lot of missteps over the years, as she's committed plenty of sins that have included sleeping with her daughter's husband and her sister's husband. There's also the fact that Brooke has been married so many times that fans have simply lost track of all her weddings and divorces.
Joe Jonas Describes Why Writing An Original Song For Devotion Was So 'Tough' - Exclusive Interview
When the world thinks of Joe Jonas, a plethora of things may come to mind: co-lead in the Jonas Brothers alongside his younger bro, Nick Jonas, husband to "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, frontman of dance-rock band DNCE, and now, officially, an occasional actor (yes, besides Disney Channel's 2008 musical-movie "Camp Rock").
Cynthia Addai-Robinson's People We Hate At The Wedding Character Is Like 'An Alternate' Self - Exclusive
Cynthia Addai-Robinson is an impressive actress with credits across many genres. She's played Marybeth Medina, the incredibly smart FBI agent tracking down Ben Affleck's character in the 2016 thriller "The Accountant." Fantasy fans will likely recognize her for her role as Queen Regent Míriel from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." She's taken on an entirely different role in the raunchy and hilarious film, "The People We Hate at the Wedding."
Melissa Claire Egan & The Young And The Restless Writer On Chelsea's Journey - Exclusive Interview
The following article includes discussions of depression and suicide. CBS' longest-running scripted series, "The Young and the Restless," has entered its 50th season, and the show is tackling topics it has never explored before. In this season, Melissa Claire Egan's character, Chelsea, battles with depression and thoughts of suicide. CBS released a PSA in conjunction with the episode in which Egan and fellow actors Jason Thompson and Sharon Case encourage anyone struggling or in support of someone struggling to reach out to 988 for free, confidential support to speak with trained counselors 24/7 or to go to save.org.
General Hospital Star Marcus Coloma Finally Explains Why He's Been Temporarily Recast
Recasting a role on a soap opera is often necessary when an actor leaves and the storylines must continue. Soap Hub took a poll of fans' opinions on recasting and, while 59% felt it depended on the circumstances or the actor, 17% understood that it was sometimes unavoidable. Actor Tyler...
The Sad Time Days Of Our Lives' Johnny DiMera Nearly Went Blind
"Days of Our Lives" has a reputation for leaving viewers in tears. Although the Peacock soap opera is a bit wacky at times, with supernatural storylines like demonic possessions and characters coming back to life (via Soaps.com), the long-running show has given us numerous emotional moments over the years as well (via TV Overmind). There have been times when the sudser was downright depressing as fans said goodbye to beloved characters such as Bo Brady, who died in the arms of his wife Hope Brady.
Gilmore Girls' Lauren Graham Wants Women To Know About The Hidden Power We All Possess
She's best known for her role as the fierce and fiery Lorelai Gilmore, Rory Gilmore's outspoken mom on "Gilmore Girls," but there's more to Lauren Graham than you know. Graham recently sat down with Kelly Clarkson on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this week to chat about one thing she believes women are good at, and how she thinks about getting older.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Take Sides On Whether Douglas Should Spill Big Secrets Again
Douglas Forrester (Henry Samari) somehow always finds himself in the right place at the right time to uncover the most scandalous secrets. Since taking over the role, Samari's version of Douglas has consistently been the No. 1 foil to his father, Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) various misdeeds. Viewers have watched countless times as Douglas rats out his father for underhanded tactics and lying, like when Douglas revealed baby Beth was alive and Thomas knew the entire time, via Soaps In Depth.
How Do Billy And Chelsea Share A Child On The Young And The Restless?
"The Young and the Restless'" Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) has been called a lot of different things over the years: a con-artist, a cheat, a manipulator and so much more, as detailed by SoapHub. She's also someone who has seen plenty of ups and downs in her personal life, too. She's been linked to a long list of men that have included the likes of Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso), plus so many more. But it's her relationship with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) that has raised a lot of eyebrows over the years, just because of the complicated and controversial history that they share together.
Andy Cohen Breaks His Silence On Lizzy Savetsky Leaving ‘RHONY’ Reboot: ‘It’s An Unfortunate Situation’
Andy Cohen has broken his silence about the anti-semitism controversy on The Real Housewives of New York City reboot. After Jewish influencer and activist Elizabeth “Lizzy” Savetsk announced her exit from the series after dealing with anti-semitism, Andy, who is Jewish, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Lizzy’s public statement “represented her feelings” on the matter. “It’s an unfortunate situation,” the Bravo boss also said, while promoting his new partnership with FRESCA Mixed.
Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Cheering The Chance And Abby Split
"The Young and the Restless" stunned fans when longtime friends Abby Newman Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) crossed the line, sleeping together, betraying both of their partners. Both Chance and Devon's girlfriend, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) walked in on Abby and Devon between the sheets in Devon's apartment, much to their horror (via Soaps).
"We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look": 15 Actors Who Were Recast And Why It Happened
"It was just a bad luck situation."
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer seek revenge in Western “The English”
A new Western is coming to a streaming service near you. No, we’re not talking about another “Yellowstone” spinoff. It’s Prime Video’s “The English,” which stars award-winning actress, Emily Blunt alongside actor Chaske Spencer of “The Twilight Saga.” “It’s an action-adventure romantic story that takes place in early America following Cornelia and Eli on a […]
Sarah Hyland And Adam Devine Talk Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin - Exclusive Interview
"Pitch Perfect" is back! Ten years after Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Skylar Astin, and more brought a cappella music to a local movie theater near you, fans of the franchise have the opportunity to return to the world alongside one of its most vivacious characters. Of course, we're talking about Adam Devine's Bumper Allen, whom we first met when he led the all-male a cappella group the Treblemakers at Barden University. Devine's making his return in "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" on Peacock, and he's bringing some new and familiar faces with him.
The Sad And Tragic Reason Allie Horton Believed Tripp Johnson Fathered Her Son
"Days of Our Lives" knows how to give fans legacy characters worth watching. Through the years, there have been so many important legacy characters, whose parents and grandparents have been the heart of the soap opera, per TV Fanatic. Characters like Hope Williams, Jennifer Horton, Sami Brady, Belle Black, Shawn Brady, Stephanie Johnson, Mike Horton, Will Horton, Sonny Kiriakis, and so many more had rich family histories and importance on the sudser before they were even born.
How Lifetime's A Country Christmas Harmony Is A Love Song To Those Who Miss Their Ex
It's 3 a.m.: should you text your ex to get back together? Most of your friends are screaming at you to not even allow the thought to grow. You guys broke up for a reason, but you really miss them. It could work this time. Well, statistics aren't on your side.
Schuyler Fisk On The First Advice About Show Business Her Mother Sissy Spacek Gave Her - Exclusive
For Schuyler Fisk, show business has always played a major part of her life. Her famous parents — Academy Award winning actress Sissy Spacek and production designer Jack Fisk — even met on the set of a movie. When Fisk eventually decided that she also wanted to pursue...
19 Times Women Were The Best Part Of "SNL" — No Ifs, Ands, Or Buts About It
No one will ever compare to Kate McKinnon.
Famed Dior Handbag Held By Princess Diana Is About To Make A Comeback
Princess Diana remains a fashion icon inspiring generations of fashionistas who are drawn to her eye-catching personal style. Her memorable outfits are even more in the spotlight now as the new season of "The Crown" was just released, showing Elizabeth Debicki in some of Lady Di's most iconic looks. Besides her clothing, Princess Diana had an extraordinary taste in accessories which also made her a trendsetter in that field.
