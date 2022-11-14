ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What The Bold And The Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang Wants Brooke To Do When Ridge Apologizes

For more than three decades "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have watched Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) live the kind of life most people could only dream of having with all of the stylish clothes, the handsome men, and the luxurious getaways from Monaco to Italy and beyond. But they've also seen her making a lot of missteps over the years, as she's committed plenty of sins that have included sleeping with her daughter's husband and her sister's husband. There's also the fact that Brooke has been married so many times that fans have simply lost track of all her weddings and divorces.
Cynthia Addai-Robinson's People We Hate At The Wedding Character Is Like 'An Alternate' Self - Exclusive

Cynthia Addai-Robinson is an impressive actress with credits across many genres. She's played Marybeth Medina, the incredibly smart FBI agent tracking down Ben Affleck's character in the 2016 thriller "The Accountant." Fantasy fans will likely recognize her for her role as Queen Regent Míriel from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." She's taken on an entirely different role in the raunchy and hilarious film, "The People We Hate at the Wedding."
Melissa Claire Egan & The Young And The Restless Writer On Chelsea's Journey - Exclusive Interview

The following article includes discussions of depression and suicide. CBS' longest-running scripted series, "The Young and the Restless," has entered its 50th season, and the show is tackling topics it has never explored before. In this season, Melissa Claire Egan's character, Chelsea, battles with depression and thoughts of suicide. CBS released a PSA in conjunction with the episode in which Egan and fellow actors Jason Thompson and Sharon Case encourage anyone struggling or in support of someone struggling to reach out to 988 for free, confidential support to speak with trained counselors 24/7 or to go to save.org.
The Sad Time Days Of Our Lives' Johnny DiMera Nearly Went Blind

"Days of Our Lives" has a reputation for leaving viewers in tears. Although the Peacock soap opera is a bit wacky at times, with supernatural storylines like demonic possessions and characters coming back to life (via Soaps.com), the long-running show has given us numerous emotional moments over the years as well (via TV Overmind). There have been times when the sudser was downright depressing as fans said goodbye to beloved characters such as Bo Brady, who died in the arms of his wife Hope Brady.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Take Sides On Whether Douglas Should Spill Big Secrets Again

Douglas Forrester (Henry Samari) somehow always finds himself in the right place at the right time to uncover the most scandalous secrets. Since taking over the role, Samari's version of Douglas has consistently been the No. 1 foil to his father, Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) various misdeeds. Viewers have watched countless times as Douglas rats out his father for underhanded tactics and lying, like when Douglas revealed baby Beth was alive and Thomas knew the entire time, via Soaps In Depth.
How Do Billy And Chelsea Share A Child On The Young And The Restless?

"The Young and the Restless'" Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) has been called a lot of different things over the years: a con-artist, a cheat, a manipulator and so much more, as detailed by SoapHub. She's also someone who has seen plenty of ups and downs in her personal life, too. She's been linked to a long list of men that have included the likes of Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso), plus so many more. But it's her relationship with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) that has raised a lot of eyebrows over the years, just because of the complicated and controversial history that they share together.
Andy Cohen Breaks His Silence On Lizzy Savetsky Leaving ‘RHONY’ Reboot: ‘It’s An Unfortunate Situation’

Andy Cohen has broken his silence about the anti-semitism controversy on The Real Housewives of New York City reboot. After Jewish influencer and activist Elizabeth “Lizzy” Savetsk announced her exit from the series after dealing with anti-semitism, Andy, who is Jewish, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Lizzy’s public statement “represented her feelings” on the matter. “It’s an unfortunate situation,” the Bravo boss also said, while promoting his new partnership with FRESCA Mixed.
Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Cheering The Chance And Abby Split

"The Young and the Restless" stunned fans when longtime friends Abby Newman Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) crossed the line, sleeping together, betraying both of their partners. Both Chance and Devon's girlfriend, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) walked in on Abby and Devon between the sheets in Devon's apartment, much to their horror (via Soaps).
Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer seek revenge in Western “The English”

A new Western is coming to a streaming service near you. No, we’re not talking about another “Yellowstone” spinoff. It’s Prime Video’s “The English,” which stars award-winning actress, Emily Blunt alongside actor Chaske Spencer of “The Twilight Saga.” “It’s an action-adventure romantic story that takes place in early America following Cornelia and Eli on a […]
Sarah Hyland And Adam Devine Talk Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin - Exclusive Interview

"Pitch Perfect" is back! Ten years after Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Skylar Astin, and more brought a cappella music to a local movie theater near you, fans of the franchise have the opportunity to return to the world alongside one of its most vivacious characters. Of course, we're talking about Adam Devine's Bumper Allen, whom we first met when he led the all-male a cappella group the Treblemakers at Barden University. Devine's making his return in "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin" on Peacock, and he's bringing some new and familiar faces with him.
The Sad And Tragic Reason Allie Horton Believed Tripp Johnson Fathered Her Son

"Days of Our Lives" knows how to give fans legacy characters worth watching. Through the years, there have been so many important legacy characters, whose parents and grandparents have been the heart of the soap opera, per TV Fanatic. Characters like Hope Williams, Jennifer Horton, Sami Brady, Belle Black, Shawn Brady, Stephanie Johnson, Mike Horton, Will Horton, Sonny Kiriakis, and so many more had rich family histories and importance on the sudser before they were even born.
Famed Dior Handbag Held By Princess Diana Is About To Make A Comeback

Princess Diana remains a fashion icon inspiring generations of fashionistas who are drawn to her eye-catching personal style. Her memorable outfits are even more in the spotlight now as the new season of "The Crown" was just released, showing Elizabeth Debicki in some of Lady Di's most iconic looks. Besides her clothing, Princess Diana had an extraordinary taste in accessories which also made her a trendsetter in that field.
