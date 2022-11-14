Argument leads to deadly shooting, Richland County sheriff says

One man is dead and another is behind bars following a deadly shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Nathan Thomas, 43, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Thomas and the victim got into an argument before shots were fired Sunday afternoon, according to the release.

At about 4:25 p.m., deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the 100 block of Hardwood Drive , the sheriff’s department said. That’s in Columbia, near the intersection of Clemson Road and Longtown Road.

The deputies found a man outside of a home with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release. EMS took the man to an area hospital where he died, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injures were reported.

An investigation led deputies to Thomas, who was arrested Sunday, according to the release.

Information about what Thomas and the victim fought about was not available.

No bond has been set for Thomas, who was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center as of Monday morning, jail records showed.

The Columbia resident is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 16 , Richland County judicial records show.