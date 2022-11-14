ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 26

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job in Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a city sanitation worker, according to officials. The shooting occurred on the 3300 hundred block of Tudor Street in the city's Holmesburg section at 10:30 a.m., police say. Authorities say a 35-year-old man sanitation worker, later identified by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

15-year-old boy shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.No arrests have been made.A motive has yet to be determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who allegedly punched a security guard at a CVS pharmacy when confronted about his stolen items. According to police, on November 8, at approximately 12:30 AM, the sus[ect attempted to exit the CVS pharmacy located at 1901 Oregon Avenue without paying for merchandise. “When confronted by security, the suspect punched security in the face and ran out of the store with the merchandise,” detectives said. The post Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

VIDEO: Robber Stalks and Attacks 2 People Outside of Philly Store

A man was caught on video stalking two people, attacking them and then robbing them outside of a Philadelphia store. Surveillance video shows the suspect inside a store along the 1500 block of Morris Street in Philadelphia back on Nov. 7 around 8:30 p.m. Police said the man spotted both...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

'The school failed': Allentown mom speaks out after son arrested at middle school

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- JC has rhythm. The 12-year-old, whose name we are withholding to protect his privacy, keeps the beat going at his Allentown church on Sundays.The last year has been hard — the 6th grader was arrested and charged with assault in March."He was fingerprinted, mug shot, ankle bracelet, juvenile detention," Kristen, his mother said.Kristen says four years ago her son was diagnosed with ADHD and oppositional defiance disorder.On the day JC was arrested at Francis D. Raub Middle School, he was in class and upset."The assistant principal actually came at him to remove him from the classroom,...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy