fox29.com
Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job in Holmesburg
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a city sanitation worker, according to officials. The shooting occurred on the 3300 hundred block of Tudor Street in the city's Holmesburg section at 10:30 a.m., police say. Authorities say a 35-year-old man sanitation worker, later identified by...
fox29.com
Police: Man moving boxes from office carjacked at gunpoint in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are working to identify two suspects who stole a man's car in North Philadelphia earlier this week. According to authorities, the incident happened Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of N Hancock Street. Police say a man, 32, was moving boxes from his...
15-year-old boy shot 5 times inside car in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot five times, the Philadelphia Police Department said Thursday night. It happened at Hunting Park Avenue and G Street.Police say a gunman shot the teen five times inside of a car in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.The teen is critical at an area hospital, police say.No arrests have been made.A motive has yet to be determined.
fox29.com
Police: Boy, 15, driven to hospital after shooting in North Philadelphia parking lot
DOVER, De. - Authorities say a teenager showed up to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot in a North Philadelphia parking lot. The 15-year-old victim was driven to a Nazare Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to police. Investigators believe the...
Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who allegedly punched a security guard at a CVS pharmacy when confronted about his stolen items. According to police, on November 8, at approximately 12:30 AM, the sus[ect attempted to exit the CVS pharmacy located at 1901 Oregon Avenue without paying for merchandise. “When confronted by security, the suspect punched security in the face and ran out of the store with the merchandise,” detectives said. The post Shoplifter punched security guard at Philadelphia CVS Pharmacy appeared first on Shore News Network.
Father-Son Duo Sentenced For 2018 South Philly Home Invasion: Feds
A Philadelphia man and his father received federal prison sentences in connection with a 2018 home invasion on the city's south side, authorities announced. Khairyi Burgess, 23, will spend 12 years behind bars followed by five years of supervised release, US Attorney Jacqueline Romero said in a statement Thursday, Nov. 17.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Masked suspects steal ATM from Olney deli at gunpoint, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects caught on video robbing a market in Olney. According to police, the robbery occurred on Thursday night just before 8:00 p.m. at a deli on the corner of the 200 block of W Olney Avenue.
fox29.com
Police: 2 people stalked, attacked before being robbed outside Philadelphia store
Surveillance video shows the moment a suspect stalked and attacked a woman before robbing her outside of a Philadelphia store and authorities say it also happened to another person. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the story.
fox29.com
String of violent robberies in Fishtown, Kensington under investigation
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a group of suspects they say were involved in at least five robberies over the course of an hour in Fishtown and Kensington earlier this week. All five of the incidents under investigation happened between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m....
NBC Philadelphia
VIDEO: Robber Stalks and Attacks 2 People Outside of Philly Store
A man was caught on video stalking two people, attacking them and then robbing them outside of a Philadelphia store. Surveillance video shows the suspect inside a store along the 1500 block of Morris Street in Philadelphia back on Nov. 7 around 8:30 p.m. Police said the man spotted both...
Philly Man Awake On 5-Day Drug Bender Busted With Pistol In MontCo: Police
A Philadelphia man was found "sweaty," "unkempt," and on drugs when police seized his handgun in Montgomery County, authorities said in a release. Police in Lower Moreland Township were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of Philmont Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance just before 6 a.m. on July 24, officials said.
'The school failed': Allentown mom speaks out after son arrested at middle school
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- JC has rhythm. The 12-year-old, whose name we are withholding to protect his privacy, keeps the beat going at his Allentown church on Sundays.The last year has been hard — the 6th grader was arrested and charged with assault in March."He was fingerprinted, mug shot, ankle bracelet, juvenile detention," Kristen, his mother said.Kristen says four years ago her son was diagnosed with ADHD and oppositional defiance disorder.On the day JC was arrested at Francis D. Raub Middle School, he was in class and upset."The assistant principal actually came at him to remove him from the classroom,...
fox29.com
Suspects who shot man during robbery in Lawndale sought, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a group of suspects who shot a man during a robbery in Lawndale. According to police, the incident happened on the 4700 block of Bingham Street on November 12. Authorities say a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg in a...
Former Philadelphia police officer sentenced for killing unarmed man
A judge sentenced a former Philadelphia police officer Thursday for killing an unarmed man while on duty.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot inside a vehicle and killed in broad daylight on Trenton street
TRENTON, N.J. - Police in Trenton are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in broad daylight Thursday afternoon. Officials say the shooting happened on the 800 block of Carteret Avenue Thursday afternoon, about 1:30. Responding officers found a vehicle with many bullet holes and a man in the driver’s...
Philadelphia high school student detained after gun found in locker
A Philadelphia high school student was detained on Monday after authorities found a gun in a locker.
Bucks Man Argued With Students, Spit On Cop At School Football Game: Police
Police in Bucks County are searching for a man who they said spit on an officer at a high school football game. Tyler Devlin Cook, 30, of Doylestown, is wanted for felony assault and disorderly conduct, said Central Bucks Regional Police Department in a statement. Investigators said Cook was at...
fox29.com
Suspect sought after man, 53, is fatally shot in West Philadelphia, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 53-year-old man has died after he was shot in the chest and face in West Philadelphia, authorities say. According to officials, 16th District officers were called to North 50th Street and Westminster Avenue Wednesday night, about 8:30 p.m., for a report of a shooting. Officials say...
fox29.com
Man, 27, shot multiple times in broad daylight and killed on East Germantown street, police say
EAST GERMANTOWN - A 27-year-old man has been shot and killed on an East Germantown street, in broad daylight, officials say. Philadelphia Police in the 14th District were called to the 5800 block of Crittenden Street Thursday afternoon, just before 2:30 p.m., on the report of a shooting. Responding officers...
Pedestrian struck by Greyhound bus in Camden, NJ
A pedestrian is hospitalized after being hit by a Greyhound bus in Camden, New Jersey.
