Gisele Bündchen Spotted in Costa Rica With New Date, Social Media Sounds Off

(Photo via Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff)

It didn’t take long for Gisele Bündchen to jump back into the dating scene. Photos captured her enjoying a dating night with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente recently, according to Page Six.

The two grabbed a meal at Joji in Provincia de Puntarenas just a few weeks after Bündchen’s divorce from Tom Brady was finalized. Brady and Bündchen’s children also went along.

Social media had plenty of thoughts to share after learning of this alleged blossoming romance between Bündchen and Valente. “If a man picked football over me and our children, I wouldn’t waste any time finding his replacement either,” one Twitter user wrote. “Good for her.”

Another individual seemed to take Brady’s side in the situation, saying, “Well there it is… and we all were blaming Tom.”

A third individual chimed in, adding, “That was quick. I’m sure they’ve just met.”

News of this date surfaces the same week that Brady left the country for Sunday’s game in Munich, Germany. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena as the NFL tries to expand its brand internationally.

Gisele Bündchen Buys Home Close to Tom Brady

Though Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady aren’t sharing a roof any longer, the two won’t be very far apart.

Bündchen recently purchased an $11.5 million home across the street from Brady in Miami. TMZ Sports reported the news of model’s recent purchase last week.

The primary reason for Bündchen purchasing the home was to make co-parenting easy for all parties. After the divorce, it was reported that their children will have “full access” to both parents at all times. Buying a home within a stone’s throw of Brady’s residence (which is still under construction) makes that much easier.

“They can see whichever parent they want. They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent,” a source told PEOPLE. “That’s not who either of them are.”

Bündchen’s new house features home theatre, gym, playroom and dock.