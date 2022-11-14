ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Chargers' Allen, Williams likely to play Sunday vs. Chiefs

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Barring a setback, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will get his top two receivers back for Sunday night’s AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were full participants in Friday’s practice. Even though they are both listed as questionable on the injury report and coach Brandon Staley said it will come down to a game-time decision, both players said they were ready to go. Allen has missed seven games, including the past two, with a nagging left hamstring injury he suffered during the Sept. 11 opener against Las Vegas. Williams has been sidelined the last two games after suffering a high sprain to his right ankle during the fourth quarter against Seattle on Oct. 23. “I’m confident. I was able to run more routes and feel comfortable,” Allen said. “Communication is the biggest thing. As long as we’re on the same page, it should be fun.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Rams' Stafford out of concussion protocol, will play Sunday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford has been cleared to return to the Los Angeles Rams’ lineup Sunday after a one-game absence. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback will play in New Orleans against the Saints, coach Sean McVay said Friday. Stafford went into the NFL’s concussion protocol 10 days ago following a medical examination, and he missed the defending champions’ loss to Arizona last weekend. He apparently was injured during LA’s game at Tampa Bay on Nov. 6, but the Rams didn’t identify any symptoms during the game. Stafford participated in every practice this week with the Rams, and he was cleared Friday after meeting with doctors away from the Rams’ training complex. He has completed a career-best 68.4% of his passes this season for 1,928 yards with eight TDs and eight interceptions.
LOS ANGELES, CA

