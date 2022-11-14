COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Barring a setback, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will get his top two receivers back for Sunday night’s AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were full participants in Friday’s practice. Even though they are both listed as questionable on the injury report and coach Brandon Staley said it will come down to a game-time decision, both players said they were ready to go. Allen has missed seven games, including the past two, with a nagging left hamstring injury he suffered during the Sept. 11 opener against Las Vegas. Williams has been sidelined the last two games after suffering a high sprain to his right ankle during the fourth quarter against Seattle on Oct. 23. “I’m confident. I was able to run more routes and feel comfortable,” Allen said. “Communication is the biggest thing. As long as we’re on the same page, it should be fun.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 19 MINUTES AGO