The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries
It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
Eyewitness News
City of New Haven gives Thanksgiving turkeys to those in need
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - In just one week, many of you will be carving into that home cooked turkey. Its why a number of groups in New Haven are coming together to make sure families don’t go without this Thanksgiving. The city of New Haven and the Yale...
NBC Connecticut
Blue State Coffee Permanently Closes in Hartford, New Haven
A coffee shop that had a few locations in Connecticut is closing all of its locations effective immediately. Blue State Coffee, which had locations in both Hartford and New Haven, announced that they permanently closed all of their cafes at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The cafe has been in business...
sheltonherald.com
Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
1 hospitalized, 15 without a place to stay following Hartford fire
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person was hospitalized and 15 people total were forced out of their homes because of a fire in Hartford. Firefighters said they responded to 42 Lisbon St. shortly after midnight on Friday. The building was a three-family home located in the city’s Sheldon Charter Oak...
Bye Bye Blue State; Yo, G
New Haven may still be part of a blue state, but it is no longer a safe space for Blue State Coffee. Blue State, the liberal-politics-on-its-sleeve network of local coffeehouses which gave customers tokens to choose causes to which to donate a portion of profits, plans to serve its last cup of joe at its last New Haven outpost at 5 p.m. Thursday at 534 Orange St. It recently closed its three other New Haven locations.
Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk
Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery
2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street.
DoingItLocal
Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times
2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports.
Estelita Makes The Journey Back Home
Once you hear how many steps Estelita Boateng took before arriving on Nicoll Street Wednesday with her 4‑month-old son Lucas, you may never complain again about your exhausting daily routine. Boateng wasn’t complaining, though. She was on not just a daily journey, but a longer-term journey back home to...
Waterbury family honors late 14-year-old son with holiday toy drive
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury family who lost their teenage son in September 2021 is holding a holiday toy drive in his memory. Angel Velez was 14 years old when he was stabbed to death on Colonial Avenue. Despite the devasting loss, his family tries to move forward by focusing on helping others. “Without […]
Retail, restaurants expanding in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Local and international companies are planning to expand to new locations in Manchester on opposite sides of town. The owners of Randy’s Wooster Street Pizza Shop have filed a number of permit applications to occupy a space at 285 East Center St. The restaurant would take up space vacated by the former Key Bank, in a building that also contains the Samadhi Yoga Studio on the corner of Lenox Street.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pre-Trial Stabbing
2022-11-17@11:48am–#Bridgeport CT– A person was parking their car prior to their court case when they were stabbed. According to a witness, they were supposed to testify in court.
145 Dwight Apts Sold For $34.6M
A New York-based landlord team that has long been active in New Haven’s real estate market added 145 more apartments to its local portfolio — in part by paying twice as much as the city-appraised value for a recently built Howe Street luxury apartment complex. Those are among...
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20th
If you are looking for some fun things to do in CT this weekend, you have come to the right place. Whether you’re looking for family fun, something for couples, or something just for you, we’ve got some great suggestions to keep you busy and having a great time!
Police: Connecticut resident wanted in fatal New Rochelle shooting
Police say 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon used to live in New Rochelle but currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut.
Monroe man back in Connecticut recovering from stroke thanks to support of community
Christopher Stead, 20, suffered a stroke in July while studying for a business career in Oregon.
Dig deeper than fare free transit to increase ridership
Connecticut needs to follow up with frequent service if it expects people to ride — not just make a token offering free.
3 teens arrested after shooting 'splatter balls' during East Haven Fall Fest: Police
EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Three teens were arrested for allegedly shooting "splatter balls" from a gun at attendees of the East Haven Fall Fest in September, according to police. Two minors and John Arthur Raymond, 18, were arrested and faced a judge last week. They faced multiple charges, including reckless endangerment, assault, and breach of peace. Raymond was held on a $100,000 bond.
