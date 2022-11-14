Read full article on original website
Chance The Rapper hosting 'Night at the Museum' family event next month
CHICAGO (CBS) – A popular Chicago rapper and Grammy winner is giving back by using arts and education to empower kids. South Side's own Chance the Rapper announced Wednesday that a big party is coming to one of the city's favorite cultural destinations.Chance will be hosting "A Night at the Museum" on Dec. 16 at the Museum of Science and Industry.The fourth annual family-focused event will feature music, access to the exhibits, and a clothing drive for the homeless."We like to create experiences for those in need. An opportunity to get out of the house. To get some food entertainment," Chance said. "We like doing something for free for people who don't get access to stuff. It's been something close to my heart, it's good to see all those families smiling just connecting during the coldest part of the year."It's just one of the events chance's non-profit Social Works does during their Warmest Winter Initiative. The organization also helps at warming centers, free haircuts, food giveaways, and clothing drives in January.
King David and Boss Daley
Professor Lance Williams traces the stories and conflicts of two powerful Chicago leaders, David Barksdale and Richard J. Daley, in upcoming book The post King David and Boss Daley appeared first on South Side Weekly.
‘Ray Of Sunshine’ South Side Crossing Guard Has Brought Joy To Kids With Toy Giveaway For Nearly 20 Years
WOODLAWN — Angela Thompson helps Woodlawn neighbors safely cross 61st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue every weekday morning and afternoon. Thompson’s bubbly, outgoing demeanor can draw a big grin out of kids and grown people on any given day. But a project of hers has made neighborhood kids smile even brighter on one special day per year for nearly two decades: a Christmas toy giveaway.
Thanksgiving food giveaways happening across Chicago area Thursday
The Chicago Bears, Jewel-Osco and Miller Lite will give out meals to veterans and their families.
Eater
Levain Bakery, Known for its Monster Cookies, Opens This Weekend in Chicago
New York’s Levain Bakery, best known for its giant and gooey cookies, is opening its first Chicago location this weekend inside the former Maude’s Liquor Bar space in the West Loop. This is Levain’s first expansion that goes beyond the east coast. So what’s a cookie retailer...
fox32chicago.com
Nonprofit distributing 500 winter coats to needy Chicago families
As the temperature shifts, some families will struggle to meet basic needs this winter. That's why Wednesday afternoon, the nonprofit Communities in Schools is distributing necessary winter boots, coats and supplies to children and their parents.
uhighmidway.com
Helping hand: Bronzeville church gives back for Thanksgiving
Starting 1915, a small group met for weekly worship and Bible study in a small residence in Chicago near 30th and Dearborn. Throughout the next couple decades, the modest congregation transitioned from a small home to a multi-story and expansive property in order to properly serve its new members. The Apostolic Faith Church still stands at 3823 S. Indiana Ave., where it continues to be a place for people to provide a helping hand — and make a connection.
JamBase
Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue
The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
Grand opening for new North Chicago middle school happening Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new public middle school in North Chicago will have its grand opening Wednesday.The Neal Math and Science Academy is the only middle school in the North Chicago School District.It's a five-story building that was built with a $40-million donation.It includes an innovation lab media center and spaces for students to study together.A ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at the school at 10:30 a.m.Students and teachers start classes there on Nov. 28.
fox32chicago.com
500 Chicago Public School students to get free winter coats
CHICAGO - As the temperature shifts, some families will struggle to meet basic needs this winter. That's why the nonprofit "Communities in Schools" is distributing necessary winter boots, coats and supplies to children and their parents. The giveaway event kicked off Wednesday at the Lawndale Christian Health Center. Families who...
Records show work at vacant Woodlawn school was done to turn it into migrant shelter
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...
fox32chicago.com
Mundelein firefighter honored for doing the 'near-impossible' by saving little girl's life off-duty
CHICAGO - A Mundelein firefighter is being called a hero for helping victims of a car crash while off-duty in September. On Sept. 11, Dan Buhrmester was on his way home on I-94 when he witnessed a devastating crash, and provided instant medical care on the highway. The Medial Director...
WGNtv.com
9@9: Don’t rinse your turkey!
CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that you need to do in order to get the perfect Thanksgiving dinner ready. But there is one thing you shouldn’t do when it comes to your turkey. Wednesday’s “9@9” segment covered that topic along with a few others, including...
fox32chicago.com
Advocate Trauma Recovery Center at Chicago area hospitals helping victims of violent crimes recover
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A trauma recovery center is helping victims of violent crimes put their lives back together. The Advocate Trauma Recovery Center, which is now embedded in three Chicago area hospitals, is helping people recover, even after their physical wounds are healed. Paul Robinson, 33, was playing with...
Person shot at Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center
CHICAGO - A person was found shot at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center Tuesday night in suburban Westmont. Westmont police were called to the hotel located at 3500 block of Midwest Road for a person with a gunshot wound, officials said. The male, whose age was...
Video shows 8-year-old boy fall 24 feet off Navy Pier rock wall onto concrete; family files lawsuit
The child was critically injured in the incident and must use a walker now, his family said.
1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report
A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
cwbchicago.com
Oak Street shoplifter evades cop in viral video, but her getaway may be short-lived
Chicago — A viral video making the rounds shows a woman evading a Chicago police officer as she dashes out of a ritzy Oak Street store with pricey winter coats on Wednesday afternoon. But the clock may be ticking on the woman’s freedom. We’ve been told that investigators know her identity.
midwestliving.com
Festive Trains to Ride This Holiday Season
Throughout November and December, scenic trains across the Midwest transform into decked-out, magical locomotives bursting with cheer. These family-friendly holiday train rides are short and sweet, ranging from hour-long jaunts to two-hour voyages, and often include Christmas treats, dazzling decorations, enchanting music and visits with Santa Claus. Allstate CTA Holiday...
Austin Weekly News
6 South, West side projects finalists for $10M Chicago Prize
Six South and West side organizations are finalists for the second $10 million Chicago Prize, bringing each group closer to fulfilling their goals of revitalizing their neighborhoods. The Pritzker Traubert Foundation launched the Chicago Prize in 2019, an initiative to award leaders for impactful, innovative ideas that can transform their...
