Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Chance The Rapper hosting 'Night at the Museum' family event next month

CHICAGO (CBS) – A popular Chicago rapper and Grammy winner is giving back by using arts and education to empower kids. South Side's own Chance the Rapper announced Wednesday that a big party is coming to one of the city's favorite cultural destinations.Chance will be hosting "A Night at the Museum" on Dec. 16 at the Museum of Science and Industry.The fourth annual family-focused event will feature music, access to the exhibits, and a clothing drive for the homeless."We like to create experiences for those in need. An opportunity to get out of the house. To get some food entertainment," Chance said. "We like doing something for free for people who don't get access to stuff. It's been something close to my heart, it's good to see all those families smiling just connecting during the coldest part of the year."It's just one of the events chance's non-profit Social Works does during their Warmest Winter Initiative. The organization also helps at warming centers, free haircuts, food giveaways, and clothing drives in January. 
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Weekly

King David and Boss Daley

Professor Lance Williams traces the stories and conflicts of two powerful Chicago leaders, David Barksdale and Richard J. Daley, in upcoming book The post King David and Boss Daley appeared first on South Side Weekly.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

‘Ray Of Sunshine’ South Side Crossing Guard Has Brought Joy To Kids With Toy Giveaway For Nearly 20 Years

WOODLAWN — Angela Thompson helps Woodlawn neighbors safely cross 61st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue every weekday morning and afternoon. Thompson’s bubbly, outgoing demeanor can draw a big grin out of kids and grown people on any given day. But a project of hers has made neighborhood kids smile even brighter on one special day per year for nearly two decades: a Christmas toy giveaway.
CHICAGO, IL
uhighmidway.com

Helping hand: Bronzeville church gives back for Thanksgiving

Starting 1915, a small group met for weekly worship and Bible study in a small residence in Chicago near 30th and Dearborn. Throughout the next couple decades, the modest congregation transitioned from a small home to a multi-story and expansive property in order to properly serve its new members. The Apostolic Faith Church still stands at 3823 S. Indiana Ave., where it continues to be a place for people to provide a helping hand — and make a connection.
CHICAGO, IL
JamBase

Chicago’s The Salt Shed Reveals Initial Lineup For Indoor Venue

The indoor portion of new Chicago venue The Salt Shed will open its doors next February to start hosting concerts. Operators of the venue revealed the first wave of concerts at the indoor performance space, including shows featuring The Flaming Lips, Iggy Pop, The Roots, The Wood Brothers, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and more.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Grand opening for new North Chicago middle school happening Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new public middle school in North Chicago will have its grand opening Wednesday.The Neal Math and Science Academy is the only middle school in the North Chicago School District.It's a five-story building that was built with a $40-million donation.It includes an innovation lab media center and spaces for students to study together.A ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at the school at 10:30 a.m.Students and teachers start classes there on Nov. 28. 
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

500 Chicago Public School students to get free winter coats

CHICAGO - As the temperature shifts, some families will struggle to meet basic needs this winter. That's why the nonprofit "Communities in Schools" is distributing necessary winter boots, coats and supplies to children and their parents. The giveaway event kicked off Wednesday at the Lawndale Christian Health Center. Families who...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Records show work at vacant Woodlawn school was done to turn it into migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

9@9: Don’t rinse your turkey!

CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that you need to do in order to get the perfect Thanksgiving dinner ready. But there is one thing you shouldn’t do when it comes to your turkey. Wednesday’s “9@9” segment covered that topic along with a few others, including...
CHICAGO, IL
midwestliving.com

Festive Trains to Ride This Holiday Season

Throughout November and December, scenic trains across the Midwest transform into decked-out, magical locomotives bursting with cheer. These family-friendly holiday train rides are short and sweet, ranging from hour-long jaunts to two-hour voyages, and often include Christmas treats, dazzling decorations, enchanting music and visits with Santa Claus. Allstate CTA Holiday...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

6 South, West side projects finalists for $10M Chicago Prize

Six South and West side organizations are finalists for the second $10 million Chicago Prize, bringing each group closer to fulfilling their goals of revitalizing their neighborhoods. The Pritzker Traubert Foundation launched the Chicago Prize in 2019, an initiative to award leaders for impactful, innovative ideas that can transform their...
CHICAGO, IL

