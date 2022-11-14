ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Pete’s Car Smart Kia Joins AutoInc

Pete’s Car Smart Kia is joining the AutoInc Family of Dealerships. AutoInc is a locally-owned automotive group, and Kia will remain locally owned as it joins, with its name becoming Kia of Amarillo. With the addition of Car Smart Kia, AutoInc now owns and operates19 dealerships through Amarillo, Lubbock,...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
AMARILLO, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 940 AM

Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?

Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Record setting temperatures across the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - As you wake up Friday morning, it is very likely we will have wind chills down into the SINGLE DIGITS and highs on Friday stay below freezing! It is going to be a shock to the system after the modest temperatures we saw Thursday!. The cold...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The Barfield Over the Years From Rags to Riches

Recently Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season. They have had a spinoff already in 1883 and the plans are for more. Having the folks from 1883 spending time in Amarillo, especially at the Barfield, leads to what that place has actually gone through. Before they had a great speakeasy that...
AMARILLO, TX
El Paso News

Amarillo Mayor responds to concerns surrounding drag show

Jimmy Witcher, the senior pastor at Trinity Fellowship Church, confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that he received the letter from Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson about the “A Drag Show Christmas” on Nov. 3. Witcher went on to say that he had a meeting with Nelson on Nov. 9. Witcher provided...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Tyson plant in Amarillo recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef due to possible contamination

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tyson Fresh Meats in Amarillo is recalling approximately 94,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Tyson notified them that customers had complained about a “mirror-like” material in ground beef they purchased from grocery stores.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Suspect drives stolen SUV into lake

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police fished a stolen SUV out of a lake Friday morning. The SUV was stolen around 6:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Dale Street. The person who called 911 said they saw the suspect drive the vehicle across the...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

WT Horse Judging earns top honors at National, World Championships

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The West Texas A&M University horse judging team has been on fire lately, winning two championships at recent competitions. The team took top honors at the National Reining Championship on Nov. 2-3 and the American Quarter Horse Association World Championship on Nov. 5, both in Oklahoma City.
CANYON, TX

