Amarillo’s Hollywood Splash with Rare Star-Studded Movie Premiere
If you didn't already know Amarillo has a Hollywood connection. We are lucky to have Sharpened Iron Studios, a movie studio, right here in our neck of the woods. Now what is cool about that is that we are able to have movies and stuff for television produced right here.
kgncnewsnow.com
Pete’s Car Smart Kia Joins AutoInc
Pete’s Car Smart Kia is joining the AutoInc Family of Dealerships. AutoInc is a locally-owned automotive group, and Kia will remain locally owned as it joins, with its name becoming Kia of Amarillo. With the addition of Car Smart Kia, AutoInc now owns and operates19 dealerships through Amarillo, Lubbock,...
Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
Looking To Make A Move? Here Is Amarillo’s Top 10 Safest Neighborhoods.
It's been a tough year in the headlines. Because of all the "bad news" we've seen in 2022, you may be wondering which neighborhoods in Amarillo are the safest if you're planning to move here. If you're from here, it's a chance to gloat or scoff. Here's a look at...
Another Restaurant in Amarillo Has Closed Their Doors? But When?
It was earlier this year when I got to stop by and do a review of a new place in Amarillo. Ok, when I am given the task of trying new food I am excited. I mean I am all about food. I don't care what type it is I am in and will try it.
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
Want To Be That Neighbor? How Many Chickens Are Legal In Amarillo
There are many benefits to having backyard chickens. I know this. I've flirted with the idea. They eat bugs, produce eggs, and taste pretty good when mixed with eleven herbs and spices. Also, have you seen the price of eggs lately?. But before you go fowl...find out how many chickens...
abc7amarillo.com
Mayor responds to complaints about 'Drag Queen Christmas' show coming to Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Mayor Ginger Nelson responded to complaints about a drag queen show coming to the Amarillo. "Drag Queen Christmas" will be held at 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. According to promotional write-up on the Amarillo Civic Center Complex...
Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?
Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
[Gallery] Strange Finds on the Streets of Amarillo – Part One
You can not even begin to imagine the amount of stuff that Amarillo leaves for us to find on its streets. It's crazy the treasures we find. Now I say treasures because some of the stuff is actually cool. Some stuff can be considered just trash. From the end of...
abc7amarillo.com
Record setting temperatures across the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - As you wake up Friday morning, it is very likely we will have wind chills down into the SINGLE DIGITS and highs on Friday stay below freezing! It is going to be a shock to the system after the modest temperatures we saw Thursday!. The cold...
The Barfield Over the Years From Rags to Riches
Recently Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season. They have had a spinoff already in 1883 and the plans are for more. Having the folks from 1883 spending time in Amarillo, especially at the Barfield, leads to what that place has actually gone through. Before they had a great speakeasy that...
City of Amarillo starts long-range plan: Vision 2045
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo is working on its long-range plan which is an updated comprehensive plan called Vision 2045. Emily Koller, the city’s assistant director of planning, said it is a 20-year plan that starts with community input. “We have an existing the Amarillo comprehensive plan, which was completed in 2010 […]
El Paso News
Amarillo Mayor responds to concerns surrounding drag show
Jimmy Witcher, the senior pastor at Trinity Fellowship Church, confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that he received the letter from Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson about the “A Drag Show Christmas” on Nov. 3. Witcher went on to say that he had a meeting with Nelson on Nov. 9. Witcher provided...
A Strong Case For Why This Is The Most Dangerous Lake In Amarillo
From time to time, Lawrence Lake pops up in the headlines. It has for quite some time. That's the reason why Lawrence Lake has what you might call a somewhat "nefarious" reputation. So what is it that makes Lawrence Lake the most dangerous lake in Amarillo, TX?. The Issues With...
abc7amarillo.com
Tyson plant in Amarillo recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef due to possible contamination
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tyson Fresh Meats in Amarillo is recalling approximately 94,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Tyson notified them that customers had complained about a “mirror-like” material in ground beef they purchased from grocery stores.
1 dead after Tuesday incident in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a Tuesday evening incident in northeast Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of north Highland around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a dead man. When […]
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police: Suspect drives stolen SUV into lake
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police fished a stolen SUV out of a lake Friday morning. The SUV was stolen around 6:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Dale Street. The person who called 911 said they saw the suspect drive the vehicle across the...
Police investigating Thursday night hotel shooting in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from officials, the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a Thursday night shooting that killed one man in east Amarillo. The department said that at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the Camelot Inn on the 2500 block of east IH-40 on reports […]
abc7amarillo.com
WT Horse Judging earns top honors at National, World Championships
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The West Texas A&M University horse judging team has been on fire lately, winning two championships at recent competitions. The team took top honors at the National Reining Championship on Nov. 2-3 and the American Quarter Horse Association World Championship on Nov. 5, both in Oklahoma City.
