Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Related
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Sweeps North Florida to Advance to ASUN Semifinal Round
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - FGCU Volleyball swept seventh-seeded North Florida (25-18, 25-20, 25-20) on Thursday to advance to the ASUN Tournament semifinal round. The Eagles, winners of their last eight matches, improved to 24-6 overall in the quarterfinal victory over the Ospreys. FGCU has now also posted five consecutive sweeps in its longest win streak of the season. North Florida's 2022 campaign came close at 12-17.
fgcuathletics.com
FGCU Women's Basketball Travels to Hawai'i for Friday Night Matchup
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's basketball team aims to keep its perfect record intact 4,748 miles away from home against host Hawai'i on Friday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The long journey is just the start as the Eagles begin play in the 2022 Bank of Hawaii Classic in the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu and then stay on the Big Island for the Rainbow Wahine Showdown Nov. 25-27. FGCU went 4-4 from the foul line in the final two minutes to hold off a fourth-quarter rally in the last meeting with Hawai'i, winning 73-67 in Honolulu on Nov. 24, 2018. The Eagles are 2-0 all-time against the Rainbow Wahine and will play them twice over the next 10 days. Overall, this is the third trip in FGCU program history, with the Eagles having previously done so in 2011-12 and 2017-18.
fgcuathletics.com
Swimming and Diving Post Strong Results in South Carolina, Tennessee
COLUMBIA, S.C./KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The FGCU swimming and diving team was back in action on Thursday as the swimmers competed on day two of the Gamecock Invitational while the divers kicked off the Tennessee Invitational. "Exciting day for the Eagles," said head coach Dave Rollins. "Cam [Kuriger] and Jenna...
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Opens ASUN Tournament Thursday with Quarterfinal Battle Against North Florida
Friday #2 FGCU (23-6, 13-3 ASUN) v. #7 North Florida (12-16, 9-7 ASUN) // Quarterfinals. Date // Time Thursday, Nov. 17 // 11 a.m. (ET) FORT MYERS, Fla. - Second-seeded FGCU volleyball opens the ASUN Championship on Thursday morning with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 7 seed North Florida in Nashville, Tennessee.
fgcuathletics.com
Eagles Off to Solid Start at Gamecock Invitational
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The FGCU swim team was back in the pool on Wednesday for day one of the Gamecock Invitational. After five events, the Eagles sit in 4th place with 161 points, ahead of fellow CCSA teams Georgia Southern, North Florida, and Gardner-Webb. "Our goal this weekend was...
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Basketball Can't Overcome No. 17 Tennessee's Stifling Defense
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The FGCU men's basketball team (2-2) was unable to solve the 17th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) on Wednesday night, dropping an 81-50 decision at Thompson-Boling Arena. Junior forward Zach Anderson (Apopka, Fla./Apopka HS) led the Green & Blue with 11 points. Anderson and sophomore center Andre Weir...
fgcuathletics.com
Johnson, Wilson, Damm Ranked in Latest ITA Poll
FORT MYERS, Fla. – In the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings, Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla.) comes in at No. 71 in the singles while Max Damm (Bradenton, Fla.) and Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) are ranked No. 50 in doubles. This fall, Johnson went 8-6 over the...
fgcuathletics.com
Five Eagles Named CSC Academic All-District
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Five FGCU women's soccer standouts have earned College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honors, as announced on Tuesday. Graduate students Margaret Berry (Holly, Mich.) and Katie Sullivan (Wheaton, Ill.), juniors Leah Scarpelli (Brick, N.J.) and Louise Lillback (Stockholm, Sweden), and sophomore Ashley Labbe (Lake Worth, Fla.) all earned the distinction for the first time in their careers.
fgcuathletics.com
Dynamic Scoring Guard Pina Signs with Chambers and FGCU
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Xavier Pina, a combo guard from Woodbury, N.J., has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the FGCU men's basketball program and enroll at the university for the 2023-24 academic year. Pina, who earned Prep A All-State accolades as a senior at The Peddie School, is in his second year at Navarro College. Pina's long-range scoring and leadership impressed FGCU head men's basketball coach Pat Chambers.
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Basketball Heads to #17 Tennessee
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Another road challenge awaits the FGCU men's basketball team Wednesday night, as the Eagles (2-1) travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to take on the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers. Tip-off from Thompson-Boling Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
fgcuathletics.com
Swimming and Diving Set for Competition in South Carolina and Tennessee
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU swimming and diving team returns to the pool this week as the swimmers will head to South Carolina to compete in the Gamecock Invitational while the divers will make their season debut in Knoxville for the Tennessee Invitational. The Eagles opened the season...
LPGA event in Naples helps return to normalcy after Hurricane Ian battered area | D'Angelo
NAPLES — Perhaps it was the piles of concrete washed away by the powerful storm surge that now sit on the side of the road. Or the massive mounds of debris, mostly downed trees and limbs, some so tall they block the view of the beachfront condos from the street. Or those towering condos sitting...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Chicago-based Baird & Warner launches brokerage in Naples, Florida
Baird & Warner has opened a new branch in Naples, Florida. Although the Chicago-based brokerage has conducted some business in Wisconsin and Indiana, the move represents its first office outside of Illinois. The new office is located at 4851 Tamiami Trail North, in the heart of downtown Naples. Vice President...
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Pickleball Club planning indoor facility in Fort Myers
The Pickleball Club announced the acquisition of a 3-acre site in Fort Myers with construction of a facility to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and an anticipated opening in 2024. The company’s strategic plan is to deploy more than $180 million to build at least 15 private, indoor pickleball clubs throughout Florida. The company is a privately-owned business, focused on meeting the demand for indoor amenity-based pickleball facilities. In addition to the Lakewood Ranch, Fort Myers and Venice locations, the company has locations in Port St. Lucie, Bonita Springs and The Villages in its development portfolio. It has four sites under development, including the Lakewood Ranch club, which is scheduled to open in January 2023. Earlier this month, the company announced its sixth site under contract in The Villages in Sumter County.
flkeysnews.com
Hurricane sent boats all over. How the Florida Keys and Fort Myers are dealing with it
How do you count and clean up all the boats scattered across the Florida Keys and Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian?. The state’s Fish and Wildlife officers have been tasked with documenting all of the derelict and displaced boats across the Gulf Coast and a swath of the Keys. The law enforcement agency has received more than 1,000 calls on its displaced boats hotline and assessed more than 2,100 boats so far, said Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Ashlee Sklute.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Spirit drops 7 routes from RSW
Pirit Airlines will temporarily cut nonstop routes from Southwest Florida International Airport to Hartford, Connecticut; Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio; Minneapolis, Philadelphia and St. Louis beginning in January. During a third-quarter earnings call, CEO Ted Christie said the airline blamed Florida Air Traffic Control constraints for “pulling flying” from some destinations in the state. Florida destinations made up 26 of the 37 nixed routes.
floridaweekly.com
ON THE MOVE
The Naples Trust Company has welcomed the addition of Billie Ann Porter, CTFA, CFP senior vice president, senior trust officer. Ms. Porter is responsible for overseeing the execution of trust and investment services on behalf of the client. As senior trust officer, she will also maintain communication between departments to assure all team members are aligned with client goals. Ms. Porter has more than 17 years’ experience in the wealth management industry. Her most recent position was at FineMark National Bank & Trust, Estero, FL as vice president and trust administrator. Earlier, she was assistant vice president, and senior trust administrator at BMO Private Bank of Bonita Springs/Naples, FL. She has served as past president of the Bonita Springs Assistance Office Board of Directors, is a graduate of Leadership Bonita and past co-chair of Leadership Bonita Alumni Committee, past-president, Lee County Estate Planning Committee, and past-president, SWFL Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
floridaweekly.com
Area architect: We can rebuild better and stronger
“Paradise isn’t lost,” says Joyce Owens. “We can always rebuild paradise. We can build it back better and stronger.”. The Fort Myers modernist architect, principal of Architect Joyce Owens LLC, recently went to Sanibel Island by boat to check on how her clients’ houses fared during Hurricane Ian. She visited five of them, and all were standing.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or like to go there on holiday, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox35orlando.com
Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
Comments / 0