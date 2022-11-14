FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's basketball team aims to keep its perfect record intact 4,748 miles away from home against host Hawai'i on Friday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The long journey is just the start as the Eagles begin play in the 2022 Bank of Hawaii Classic in the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu and then stay on the Big Island for the Rainbow Wahine Showdown Nov. 25-27. FGCU went 4-4 from the foul line in the final two minutes to hold off a fourth-quarter rally in the last meeting with Hawai'i, winning 73-67 in Honolulu on Nov. 24, 2018. The Eagles are 2-0 all-time against the Rainbow Wahine and will play them twice over the next 10 days. Overall, this is the third trip in FGCU program history, with the Eagles having previously done so in 2011-12 and 2017-18.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO