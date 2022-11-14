ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

fgcuathletics.com

Volleyball Sweeps North Florida to Advance to ASUN Semifinal Round

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - FGCU Volleyball swept seventh-seeded North Florida (25-18, 25-20, 25-20) on Thursday to advance to the ASUN Tournament semifinal round. The Eagles, winners of their last eight matches, improved to 24-6 overall in the quarterfinal victory over the Ospreys. FGCU has now also posted five consecutive sweeps in its longest win streak of the season. North Florida's 2022 campaign came close at 12-17.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

FGCU Women's Basketball Travels to Hawai'i for Friday Night Matchup

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's basketball team aims to keep its perfect record intact 4,748 miles away from home against host Hawai'i on Friday at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The long journey is just the start as the Eagles begin play in the 2022 Bank of Hawaii Classic in the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu and then stay on the Big Island for the Rainbow Wahine Showdown Nov. 25-27. FGCU went 4-4 from the foul line in the final two minutes to hold off a fourth-quarter rally in the last meeting with Hawai'i, winning 73-67 in Honolulu on Nov. 24, 2018. The Eagles are 2-0 all-time against the Rainbow Wahine and will play them twice over the next 10 days. Overall, this is the third trip in FGCU program history, with the Eagles having previously done so in 2011-12 and 2017-18.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Swimming and Diving Post Strong Results in South Carolina, Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C./KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The FGCU swimming and diving team was back in action on Thursday as the swimmers competed on day two of the Gamecock Invitational while the divers kicked off the Tennessee Invitational. "Exciting day for the Eagles," said head coach Dave Rollins. "Cam [Kuriger] and Jenna...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Eagles Off to Solid Start at Gamecock Invitational

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The FGCU swim team was back in the pool on Wednesday for day one of the Gamecock Invitational. After five events, the Eagles sit in 4th place with 161 points, ahead of fellow CCSA teams Georgia Southern, North Florida, and Gardner-Webb. "Our goal this weekend was...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men's Basketball Can't Overcome No. 17 Tennessee's Stifling Defense

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The FGCU men's basketball team (2-2) was unable to solve the 17th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) on Wednesday night, dropping an 81-50 decision at Thompson-Boling Arena. Junior forward Zach Anderson (Apopka, Fla./Apopka HS) led the Green & Blue with 11 points. Anderson and sophomore center Andre Weir...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fgcuathletics.com

Johnson, Wilson, Damm Ranked in Latest ITA Poll

FORT MYERS, Fla. – In the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings, Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla.) comes in at No. 71 in the singles while Max Damm (Bradenton, Fla.) and Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) are ranked No. 50 in doubles. This fall, Johnson went 8-6 over the...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Five Eagles Named CSC Academic All-District

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Five FGCU women's soccer standouts have earned College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honors, as announced on Tuesday. Graduate students Margaret Berry (Holly, Mich.) and Katie Sullivan (Wheaton, Ill.), juniors Leah Scarpelli (Brick, N.J.) and Louise Lillback (Stockholm, Sweden), and sophomore Ashley Labbe (Lake Worth, Fla.) all earned the distinction for the first time in their careers.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Dynamic Scoring Guard Pina Signs with Chambers and FGCU

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Xavier Pina, a combo guard from Woodbury, N.J., has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the FGCU men's basketball program and enroll at the university for the 2023-24 academic year. Pina, who earned Prep A All-State accolades as a senior at The Peddie School, is in his second year at Navarro College. Pina's long-range scoring and leadership impressed FGCU head men's basketball coach Pat Chambers.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men's Basketball Heads to #17 Tennessee

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Another road challenge awaits the FGCU men's basketball team Wednesday night, as the Eagles (2-1) travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to take on the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers. Tip-off from Thompson-Boling Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
FORT MYERS, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Chicago-based Baird & Warner launches brokerage in Naples, Florida

Baird & Warner has opened a new branch in Naples, Florida. Although the Chicago-based brokerage has conducted some business in Wisconsin and Indiana, the move represents its first office outside of Illinois. The new office is located at 4851 Tamiami Trail North, in the heart of downtown Naples. Vice President...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Pickleball Club planning indoor facility in Fort Myers

The Pickleball Club announced the acquisition of a 3-acre site in Fort Myers with construction of a facility to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and an anticipated opening in 2024. The company’s strategic plan is to deploy more than $180 million to build at least 15 private, indoor pickleball clubs throughout Florida. The company is a privately-owned business, focused on meeting the demand for indoor amenity-based pickleball facilities. In addition to the Lakewood Ranch, Fort Myers and Venice locations, the company has locations in Port St. Lucie, Bonita Springs and The Villages in its development portfolio. It has four sites under development, including the Lakewood Ranch club, which is scheduled to open in January 2023. Earlier this month, the company announced its sixth site under contract in The Villages in Sumter County.
FORT MYERS, FL
flkeysnews.com

Hurricane sent boats all over. How the Florida Keys and Fort Myers are dealing with it

How do you count and clean up all the boats scattered across the Florida Keys and Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian?. The state’s Fish and Wildlife officers have been tasked with documenting all of the derelict and displaced boats across the Gulf Coast and a swath of the Keys. The law enforcement agency has received more than 1,000 calls on its displaced boats hotline and assessed more than 2,100 boats so far, said Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Ashlee Sklute.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Spirit drops 7 routes from RSW

Pirit Airlines will temporarily cut nonstop routes from Southwest Florida International Airport to Hartford, Connecticut; Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio; Minneapolis, Philadelphia and St. Louis beginning in January. During a third-quarter earnings call, CEO Ted Christie said the airline blamed Florida Air Traffic Control constraints for “pulling flying” from some destinations in the state. Florida destinations made up 26 of the 37 nixed routes.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaweekly.com

ON THE MOVE

The Naples Trust Company has welcomed the addition of Billie Ann Porter, CTFA, CFP senior vice president, senior trust officer. Ms. Porter is responsible for overseeing the execution of trust and investment services on behalf of the client. As senior trust officer, she will also maintain communication between departments to assure all team members are aligned with client goals. Ms. Porter has more than 17 years’ experience in the wealth management industry. Her most recent position was at FineMark National Bank & Trust, Estero, FL as vice president and trust administrator. Earlier, she was assistant vice president, and senior trust administrator at BMO Private Bank of Bonita Springs/Naples, FL. She has served as past president of the Bonita Springs Assistance Office Board of Directors, is a graduate of Leadership Bonita and past co-chair of Leadership Bonita Alumni Committee, past-president, Lee County Estate Planning Committee, and past-president, SWFL Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
NAPLES, FL
floridaweekly.com

Area architect: We can rebuild better and stronger

“Paradise isn’t lost,” says Joyce Owens. “We can always rebuild paradise. We can build it back better and stronger.”. The Fort Myers modernist architect, principal of Architect Joyce Owens LLC, recently went to Sanibel Island by boat to check on how her clients’ houses fared during Hurricane Ian. She visited five of them, and all were standing.
FORT MYERS, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or like to go there on holiday, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Delta plane bound for Atlanta from Fort Myers makes emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plane traveling from Fort Myers to Atlanta (Delta DL1470) made an emergency landing in Orlando on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines said it was due to a cabin pressurization issue. The airline said oxygen masks did not deploy because they were not needed in this situation and the plane dropped altitude to avoid any concerns.
ORLANDO, FL

