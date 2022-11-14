On Background: Meet Kallie Cox, a breaking news reporter

This Q&A vignette is a part of an going series called “On Background” to reacquaint readers with the team of journalists working in our newsroom.

Before joining the Charlotte Observer, Kallie Cox was the editor-in-chief at the Daily Egyptian, the student newspaper at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, their Alma Mater. While there, they earned two bachelor’s degrees — political science and journalism.

They also worked at the Southern Illinoisan and was a fellow for two projects with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. Kallie is passionate about telling the stories of those who are involved in the criminal justice system, especially those who are, or formerly incarcerated so their voices can be heard.

Kallie’s hometown is Springfield, Illinois.

How did you get into journalism?

At 16, I began working for my college newspaper, alongside my best friend (who also is a full-time journalist now). I conducted an investigation into the failings of our school’s Title IX office. I was captivated by the idea of holding truth to power with accountability writing. I changed majors and schools, and never looked back.

What excites you about this field?

I am excited to wake up everyday to something different. I never wanted a typical desk job, and with journalism no two days are the same. I get to meet so many interesting people I otherwise never would have crossed paths with.

What is the most interesting aspect of your beat/job?

I find meaning in showing a more in-depth view of the criminal justice system, including the advocates and law enforcement entities within it.

Words of wisdom you’ve received?

In school our professors always told us, “If your mom tells you she loves you, check it out.” This taught us the importance of fact-checking everyone and everything.

Proud life moments? Something you’d like to improve?

Working on a team with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting covering everything from legal roadblocks to police accountability is something I’m very proud about. I learned a lot about the criminal justice system. Our reporting was recognized by the Eppy Awards and the American Bar Association for “an incredibly in-depth 18-month report.” I hope to strengthen my writing style and become a better a storyteller.

Fun fact about you?

I learned to fly before I could drive. I piloted my first Cessna 172 at 13 with an instructor and continued flying for about five years. I never got the hang of how to land a plane.