KOLD-TV
Shooting suspect was “trying to get the devil out” of victims, Yavapai County deputies say
CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man is facing charges after shooting his neighbor and shooting at his wife, telling Yavapai County deputies he was “getting the devil out” of them. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday in Cordes Lakes. Deputies say...
theprescotttimes.com
BEWARE OF FAKE JEWELRY IN EXCHANGE FOR GAS MONEY
The Prescott Valley Police Department is putting this warning out for citizens in the Town of Prescott Valley. Recently, the Prescott Valley Police Department have received multiple reports of citizens being given fake jewelry in exchange for gas money at local gas stations. At least eight victims have come forward...
prescottenews.com
A Busy Weekend for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office: A Plane Crash and an Attempted Homicide
Single Engine Airplane Crashes in Mazatzal Wilderness Area. On Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a notification from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management (DEMA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a downed single engine airplane. With assistance from the Civil Air Patrol, the destroyed aircraft and the pilot were located approximately 8.7 miles North of Sheep’s Bridge on the Verde River in the Mazatzal Wilderness area. The pilot survived with only minor injuries. AZ DEMA helped arrange for a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to retrieve the pilot and fly him to the Scottsdale airport to be reunited with his wife. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING FRAUD SUSPECT
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING FRAUD SUSPECT. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM, an unidentified female stole a purse from a victim in Prescott Valley which contained credit cards and identification. The female suspect then used that information to attempt to purchase gift cards at one location totaling nearly five hundred dollars.
Motorcyclist hit by car in Prescott Valley offering reward for driver's arrest
Steven Hoover is recovering more than two weeks after he says he was hit by a car. He's offering a $10,000 reward of his own money, in an effort to help police track down the driver he says took off.
SignalsAZ
Hometown Healthcare Brings Quality Care
Located in the Prescott Valley Town Center, Hometown Healthcare is dedicated to serving your family’s primary medical needs. Joseph and Cassie Gingo along with the staff of Hometown Healthcare are working hard to provide a unique care experience where patients feel more like they are visiting a friend with a medical background rather than the typical experience an individual might have when visiting their regular healthcare provider.
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Arizona vineyard creates unique pasta with a very local ingredient
Merkin Vineyards, located in Cottonwood, is becoming just as recognizable for their food, as they are their wine. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman shows us how they create a signature dish with a uniquely Arizona ingredient - prickly pear pasta.
NASA returns to Black Point Lava Flow near Flagstaff for analog missions
The otherworldly footprint of black basaltic lava creates a striking landscape at Black Point Lava Flow in northern Arizona
ABC 15 News
Two people dead after train hits car on tracks west of Flagstaff
BELLEMONT, AZ — Two people are dead after a train hit a vehicle that was on the railroad tracks west of Flagstaff. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says they got a call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from BNSF Railroad personnel who said one of their eastbound trains had hit a vehicle on the tracks near mile marker 188 on Interstate 40.
SignalsAZ
Goat People Magazine Features Chino Valley’s Thunder Mountain Rescue Ranch
Known as the “GOAT of Rescues” in Arizona, Chino Valley’s Thunder Mountain Rescue Ranch was recently featured in “Goat People Magazine” by Marc Warnke, publisher. Warnke is well known for his pioneering work with pack goats (packgoats.com) and owner of Top End Adventures. Thunder Mountain...
