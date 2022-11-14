ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

theprescotttimes.com

BEWARE OF FAKE JEWELRY IN EXCHANGE FOR GAS MONEY

The Prescott Valley Police Department is putting this warning out for citizens in the Town of Prescott Valley. Recently, the Prescott Valley Police Department have received multiple reports of citizens being given fake jewelry in exchange for gas money at local gas stations. At least eight victims have come forward...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

A Busy Weekend for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office: A Plane Crash and an Attempted Homicide

Single Engine Airplane Crashes in Mazatzal Wilderness Area. On Friday afternoon, November 11, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a notification from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management (DEMA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a downed single engine airplane. With assistance from the Civil Air Patrol, the destroyed aircraft and the pilot were located approximately 8.7 miles North of Sheep’s Bridge on the Verde River in the Mazatzal Wilderness area. The pilot survived with only minor injuries. AZ DEMA helped arrange for a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter to retrieve the pilot and fly him to the Scottsdale airport to be reunited with his wife. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING FRAUD SUSPECT

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING FRAUD SUSPECT. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM, an unidentified female stole a purse from a victim in Prescott Valley which contained credit cards and identification. The female suspect then used that information to attempt to purchase gift cards at one location totaling nearly five hundred dollars.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Hometown Healthcare Brings Quality Care

Located in the Prescott Valley Town Center, Hometown Healthcare is dedicated to serving your family’s primary medical needs. Joseph and Cassie Gingo along with the staff of Hometown Healthcare are working hard to provide a unique care experience where patients feel more like they are visiting a friend with a medical background rather than the typical experience an individual might have when visiting their regular healthcare provider.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two people dead after train hits car on tracks west of Flagstaff

BELLEMONT, AZ — Two people are dead after a train hit a vehicle that was on the railroad tracks west of Flagstaff. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says they got a call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from BNSF Railroad personnel who said one of their eastbound trains had hit a vehicle on the tracks near mile marker 188 on Interstate 40.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

