The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt current-gen update gets December release for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5

Back in 2021, CD Projekt RED confirmed that a current-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was in development.

Earlier in 2022, this update was delayed and development moved in-house at CD Projekt RED.

The team shared that the current-generation update is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC and PS5 on Dec. 14, 2022.

If you've been waiting to experience (or re-experience) the adventures of the White Wolf on your new console, there's great news.

CD Projekt RED shared on Monday that the current-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt now has a release date of Dec. 14, 2022 for Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , PC, and PS5. Details are still somewhat scarce, but the publisher has confirmed that this upgrade will entail ray-tracing support, faster loading times on console, DLC based on The Witcher Netflix series, and a "variety of mods integrated into the experience."

CD Projekt RED also previously shared that this upgrade is entirely free for anyone that already owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, in addition to being a new standalone release for any newcomers. The Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are also being updated, though it's not clear right now what these last-generation updates will entail.

Looking ahead, the company is working on several new Witcher games, including a new trilogy kicking off with the yet-untitled next Witcher game and a remake of The Witcher , the original 2007 title. Most of these games are being planned internally at the company, but the remake is being developed by Fool's Theory, while CD Projekt RED provides oversight.