ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt current-gen update gets December release for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5

By Samuel Tolbert
Windows Central
Windows Central
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pfLFj_0jAEnNMM00

What you need to know

  • Back in 2021, CD Projekt RED confirmed that a current-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was in development.
  • Earlier in 2022, this update was delayed and development moved in-house at CD Projekt RED.
  • The team shared that the current-generation update is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC and PS5 on Dec. 14, 2022.

If you've been waiting to experience (or re-experience) the adventures of the White Wolf on your new console, there's great news.

CD Projekt RED shared on Monday that the current-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt now has a release date of Dec. 14, 2022 for Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , PC, and PS5. Details are still somewhat scarce, but the publisher has confirmed that this upgrade will entail ray-tracing support, faster loading times on console, DLC based on The Witcher Netflix series, and a "variety of mods integrated into the experience."

CD Projekt RED also previously shared that this upgrade is entirely free for anyone that already owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, in addition to being a new standalone release for any newcomers. The Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are also being updated, though it's not clear right now what these last-generation updates will entail.

Looking ahead, the company is working on several new Witcher games, including a new trilogy kicking off with the yet-untitled next Witcher game and a remake of The Witcher , the original 2007 title. Most of these games are being planned internally at the company, but the remake is being developed by Fool's Theory, while CD Projekt RED provides oversight.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02

A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
Gamespot

Witcher 3's Free Next-Gen Update Arrives Next Month Alongside Complete Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update will launch on December 14, CD Projekt Red has announced. The upgrade arrives as part of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. CD Projekt Red is promising a "plethora of enhancements" such as...
Gamespot

Xbox Game Pass November Wave 2 Titles Include Norco, Gungrave GORE, And More

Microsoft has announced its second wave of titles coming to Game Pass in November, a collection of eight games spread across co-op, strategy, and action genres. Pentiment and Somerville, which were confirmed in the first wave of announcements, are out today and the rest of the month includes a few more day-one releases.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook

Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles

Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
techaiapp.com

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen Update Arrives December 14, Free to Owners of the Game

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen (now, current-gen) update is coming next month. In a tweet, CD Projekt Red confirmed that the long-delayed enhanced version of the game will be out December 14, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Key changes include support for ray tracing, faster load times on console, and a variety of mods “integrated into the experience.” The Polish publisher has a dedicated REDstreams event planned on Twitch next week, that covers the aforementioned enhancements, in addition to some new content based on The Witcher series from Netflix.
techaiapp.com

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Release Date, Preload, Download Size, Gameplay, and More

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 — out this week on all major platforms — as the name suggests, is a massive rework to Activision’s premium, free-to-play battle royale formula. “Built from the ground up,” this sequel adds loads of interesting twists to the base game, with its biggest sell being the Al Mazrah map, boasting 18 major points of interest, as you hunt survivors across coastal towns, rocky peaks, deserts, and explore an entire city. Sprucing up the classic Warzone experience would be the introduction of underwater combat, which while limited to handguns, creates ample opportunities for creative stealth takedowns.
IGN

The Cost of Xbox's Next Console Was Too Damn High - IGN Daily Fix

On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Microsoft's streaming-only Xbox console, codenamed Project Keystone, was put on hold because it was too expensive to produce. Xbox boss Phil Spencer is confident that delaying Bethesda's Starfield was the right move.Presented by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
SVG

The Best Upcoming 2023 PS5 Game Releases Ranked

Gaming had a strong year in 2022. FromSoftware's latest game, "Elden Ring," became the company's fastest-selling game, while "God of War Ragnarok" has been regarded as nearly perfect. Other blockbusters for the PS5 included "Gran Turismo 7," "Horizon Forbidden West," and "The Last of Us Part 1," all of which received favorable reviews on the PS5.
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of Its Best Games 100% Free

One of the best Ubisoft games of all time is 100 percent free, no strings attached. Ubisoft has been around since 1986, and over these many years, it's shipped many great games and series like Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rayman, and Prince of Persia. Many of its best games though -- or at least its highest-rated games -- shipped between 2000 and 2010, one of the great decades of gaming. For example, the first-ever Splinter Cell shipped during this window in 2002. 20 years later Ubisoft has made it free for everyone to celebrate its anniversary.
IGN

Tropico 6 - Official New Frontiers DLC Announcement Trailer

Tropico 6's newest DLC New Frontiers is packed with new content to enjoy. In the New Frontiers DLC, players can use the new Space Port Complex to construct rockets and delve into research to keep the international competition at bay. Take on 5 challenging missions with the new Mission Mars campaign as you work to launch Tropico into a glorious future and take the famous first step on the Moon. Tropico 6 New Frontiers DLC launches on PC on December 1 with its release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X being slated for December 15.
ComicBook

New The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Update Has Nintendo Fans Excited

A new update pertaining to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- the Nintendo Switch sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- has Nintendo fans excited across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The update doesn't come the way of Nintendo itself, but the game rating board in Korea, which has rated the game for release. Of course, the game already has a May release date, so this isn't notable in that sense, but many Nintendo fans think this means a new trailer is coming soon.
GAMINGbible

The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox

The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
Windows Central

Windows Central

306
Followers
2K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy