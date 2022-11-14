If you can’t remember when you had your last pap smear, there’s a chance you might be due for another. So how often should you get a pap smear, exactly? We asked Dr. Margo Harrison, MD, OBGYN and Head of Medical Affairs at Julie and learned that the recommendation is to get a pap every three years if you are between the ages of 21 and 30, and every three to five years after that. Read on to find out more.

