MedicalXpress
Mild thyroid disorders can cause severe heart problems
It has been known for more than 200 years that severe thyrotoxicosis may lead to cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), one of the major reasons for sudden cardiac death. However, the risk associated with mild hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism hasn't been understood so far. A systematic evaluation of 32 studies with 1.3...
neurologylive.com
Congestive Heart Failure and Left Atrial Enlargement Among Predictive Factors for Poststroke Atrial Fibrillation
At 12 months, patients with congestive heart failure and/or left atrial enlargement had an atrial fibrillation detection rate of 23.4% vs 5.0% for patients with neither attribute. Using an insertable cardiac monitor (ICM), findings from a prespecified analysis of the STROKE-AF trial (NCT02700945) identified several risk factors associated with poststroke...
2minutemedicine.com
Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality
1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
Medical News Today
What is a medullary stroke?
A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
cohaitungchi.com
Symptoms of Thyroid Problems in Women
Feeling tired, gaining or losing a few pounds, or having trouble sleeping? If so, you have plenty of company. These common complaints can be symptoms of a myriad of conditions, including disorders of the thyroid, a butterfly-shaped endocrine gland. So how do you know whether or not to be concerned?
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine alternatives: What can I take instead of levothyroxine?
Top levothyroxine alternatives | Comparison | Armour Thyroid | Cytomel | Thyrolar | Synthroid | Levoxyl | Natural alternatives | How to switch meds. Levothyroxine is a generic thyroid hormone medication used to treat an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism). It is also approved for thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) suppression, which aids in treating certain types of goiters and thyroid cancer. Levothyroxine can be used along with surgery and radioiodine therapy to manage thyrotropin-dependent thyroid cancer. While levothyroxine is a commonly prescribed thyroid hormone medication, some people prefer to use an alternative thyroid medication.
cohaitungchi.com
Understanding Muscle Pain and Weakness in Thyroid Disease
Muscle disease, or myopathy, may occur because you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Muscle problems related to these medical conditions are usually mild. Treatment of your thyroid disorder can help ease the symptoms. However, in some rare cases, myopathy related to thyroid disease can be...
Heart Inflammation From mRNA Vaccine: Probable Causes and Precautions
It’s rather uncomfortable to admit that vaccines have health risks, however safe they are in the vast majority. For influenza vaccines, febrile seizures (convulsions), Guillain–Barré syndrome (autoimmune nerve disorder), and anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) can happen. For Covid-19, anaphylaxis can occur frommanyvaccines, severe and fatal blood clots from AstraZeneca and J&J DNA vaccines, and mild-to-severe heart inflammation from Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.
EatingWell
Can Magnesium Help You Poop?
Magnesium is essential for your heartbeat regulation, blood pressure, nerve transmission and muscle contraction. Yet, dietitians rarely get questions about these important roles. Instead, they most frequently get questions about magnesium's poop-inducing potential. So, we're jumping right into this popular topic. Here's what you need to know if you are...
Can Certain Supplements Increase Your Risk Of Cancer?
Many people use vitamins and supplements to support a healthy diet and lifestyle. Read on to find out if certain supplements can increase your risk of cancer.
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is High
Creatinine is a waste product generated from the normal breakdown of muscle tissues. The body filters this waste through the kidneys and expels it in urine.
Medical News Today
Atrial fibrillation: Cannabis and other drugs linked to increased AFib risk
An observational study found associations between methamphetamine, cocaine, opiates, and cannabis use and atrial fibrillation (AFib). Compared to non-users, the researchers’ analysis shows that the substances were individually associated with an increased risk of developing AFib after adjusting for cardiovascular risk factors. Cannabis use was linked to a 35%...
Medical News Today
Age-related macular degeneration: Cholesterol, diabetes drugs may lower risk
Researchers investigated the effects of multiple medications on the prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The findings show that lipid-lowering drugs and anti-diabetic drugs are linked to lower AMD prevalence. The study authors noted that further research is needed to confirm their results and understand the underlying mechanisms. Age-related macular...
cohaitungchi.com
Do Thyroid Disorders Cause Forgetfulness and Brain Fog?
Thyroid disorders can cause difficulty with energy, concentration, and memory—often described as “brain fog.”. This article explains the link between thyroid function and memory, as well as how hypothyroidism (low thyroid function) and hyperthyroidism (high thyroid function) can mimic the symptoms of dementia. Thyroid and Memory. Your...
cohaitungchi.com
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH) – Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy or LVH is a heart condition that causes mortal danger to one’s life if left untreated. LVH, as it is popularly known, is the thickening and enlargement of the heart wall in the heart’s left ventricle, a prominent blood-pumping chamber. The thickening causes the heart...
Medical News Today
What are the risks of untreated endometriosis?
Untreated endometriosis can cause significant pain, bloating, excess menstrual bleeding, and digestive distress. Over time, it can also affect a person’s fertility. When endometriosis tissue grows outside the uterus, it can affect other organs — especially the ovaries and reproductive structures. It may also affect the urinary and digestive systems.
cohaitungchi.com
Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Disease
There’s increasing evidence to suggest that low levels of vitamin D may play a role in thyroid disorders. For instance, research has suggested a possible link between vitamin D deficiency and autoimmune thyroid disorders, namely Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, the most common cause of hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), and Grave’s disease, characterized by an overactive thyroid.
hcplive.com
APOE Variants Associated With a High Risk of Age-Related Macular Degeneration
The apolipoprotein E ε2/ε3/ε4 variant was associated with a significant linearly increasing trend for risk of AMD from ε4 to ε3 to ε2. New research published in JAMA Ophthalmology suggests structural genetic variations in apolipoprotein E (APOE) may be associated with a risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
purewow.com
How Often Should You Get a Pap Smear? We Asked an OBGYN
If you can’t remember when you had your last pap smear, there’s a chance you might be due for another. So how often should you get a pap smear, exactly? We asked Dr. Margo Harrison, MD, OBGYN and Head of Medical Affairs at Julie and learned that the recommendation is to get a pap every three years if you are between the ages of 21 and 30, and every three to five years after that. Read on to find out more.
Medical News Today
Can endometriosis cause bladder pain?
Endometriosis is a condition where tissue resembling the uterus lining grows outside of the uterus. With bladder endometriosis, this tissue grows inside or on the surface of the bladder. Bladder endometriosis can cause bladder pain. This article will look at the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of bladder endometriosis. It will...
