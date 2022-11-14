Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Appleton PD Continues Suspicious Death Investigation
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More details are coming out about a suspicious death in Appleton on Tuesday, as police rule the incident a homicide. At approximately 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Appleton police and first responders found a 31-year-old Fox Crossing man, Erik Hudson, Jr., dead inside a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street.
Fond du Lac man arrested in relation to a ‘suspicious death’ after woman was found dead in her home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested in regard to the death of a woman who was found dead in her home on November 12. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 16, officers continued their investigation into the ‘suspicious death’. FDLPD executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of East Merrill Avenue.
Appleton Police Respond to Suspicious Death
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Tuesday morning at 11:27 a.m. the Appleton Police Department and medical first responders were called to a suspicious death in the 700 block of W. Summer Street. Arriving officers confirmed the person was deceased and the circumstances surrounding the death are presently being investigated. More...
Manitowoc Woman Has Bail Hearing For Alleged Theft From Meijer
Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of Retail Theft from the Meijer Store for a second time this year. Shelly L. Gregory is charged with Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping along with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A criminal complaint states that workers caught Gregory...
51-Year-Old Fond du Lac Woman Found Dead, Police Say the Death is “Suspicious”
The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating what they are terming a “suspicious” death. Officers were sent to the 100 block of East Merrill Avenue at 8:15 Saturday morning to perform a welfare check on a 51-year-old woman. She was found dead inside the home. Detectives are...
Fond du Lac PD release name of woman found dead in her residence, still under investigation
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police have released the name of the woman who was found dead in her residence. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the 51-year-old woman who was found dead was identified as Jacquelyn Rooney. The incident is still reportedly under ‘active’ investigation.
Woman's death in Fond du Lac under investigation
Michelle Saldana wants to make sure her son gets justice. A Ripon High School student with cerebral palsy is raising money for robotic legs so she can walk across the stage when she receives her diploma. Updated: 5 hours ago. Cruz Beltran, 17, was laid to rest this weekend. A...
Suspicious death of 51-yer-old woman in Fond du Lac, police investigating
Fond du Lac police are investigating what they called the suspicious death of a 51-yer-old woman on Saturday.
Manitowoc Woman Arrested for Second Retail Theft in Three Months
A Manitowoc woman has been arrested for her second retail theft in three months. Officers were called to the Manitowoc Meijer store after workers caught the 40-year-old woman attempting to leave without paying for merchandise. The woman was caught scanning four items at a self-checkout and failing to scan 22...
Grand Chute Teenager Arrested in Connection to Vehicle Thefts
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ) — The Grand Chute Police Department has arrested a 17 year old after investigating thefts of vehicles ranging from November 4-12. In addition to the four stolen vehicles, police also investigated the theft of several guns and other property. “We don’t live in a big...
Deputies investigating ‘forcible entry’ at a Manitowoc County bar and grill
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify a person who was seen ‘forcibly’ entering a bar and grill in eastern Wisconsin. Authorities say that the individual was seen on surveillance footage during the morning hours of November...
UPDATE - Green Bay Police: Bobcat worth $50,000 found after being stolen
The Green Bay Police Department says a Bobcat worth approximately $50,000 was stolen from the Triangle Sports Area, and is asking for the public's help in locating the construction equipment.
Appleton Man Sentenced for 2020 Fatal Drunk Driving Crash
An Appleton man will be spending 16 years in prison after being convicted in a fatal drunk driving crash. Terral Wallace was found guilty due to a no-contest plea for the crash that occurred on I-41 near Scheuring Road on April 26th, 2020. One person was killed in the crash...
Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged
MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
Man charged with obstruction in case of recently discovered murder victim's remains
CHILTON (WLUK) -- Although hiding a corpse charges were dismissed earlier this year against John Andrews in connection with remains found at High Cliff State Park, Andrews now faces a charge of obstructing an officer for allegedly lying to police. Starkie Swenson was killed in 1983. Andrews was convicted in...
Appleton man dead following two-vehicle crash in Outagamie County
The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says a 58-year-old man from Appleton is dead following a two-vehicle crash.
Sentencing Day For Convicted Drunk Driver
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man who said he was driving because he was the “most sober” person in his vehicle was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison for the drunk driving crash which killed one person and injured three others. Terral Wallace, 30, earlier...
Milwaukee woman found dead during welfare check; police shoot man
Milwaukee police shot a man early Monday morning, Nov. 14 near Booth and Meinecke in the city's Riverwest neighborhood. Inside the home, officers found the body of a 75-year-old woman.
Milwaukee Crime Stoppers pays $11K reward to tipster in homicide case
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Crime Stoppers Board of Directors voted to pay out the existing $11,000 reward that was created to help find the suspect accused of killing Krystal Tucker. On February 10, 2022, 31-year-old Tucker was killed in a shooting outside Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge. In October 2022, Milwaukee police...
One Killed in Crash on Highway 13 in the Township of Mayville
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
