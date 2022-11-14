ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaq.com

Appleton PD Continues Suspicious Death Investigation

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More details are coming out about a suspicious death in Appleton on Tuesday, as police rule the incident a homicide. At approximately 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Appleton police and first responders found a 31-year-old Fox Crossing man, Erik Hudson, Jr., dead inside a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man arrested in relation to a ‘suspicious death’ after woman was found dead in her home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested in regard to the death of a woman who was found dead in her home on November 12. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 16, officers continued their investigation into the ‘suspicious death’. FDLPD executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of East Merrill Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Appleton Police Respond to Suspicious Death

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Tuesday morning at 11:27 a.m. the Appleton Police Department and medical first responders were called to a suspicious death in the 700 block of W. Summer Street. Arriving officers confirmed the person was deceased and the circumstances surrounding the death are presently being investigated. More...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Has Bail Hearing For Alleged Theft From Meijer

Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of Retail Theft from the Meijer Store for a second time this year. Shelly L. Gregory is charged with Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping along with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A criminal complaint states that workers caught Gregory...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman's death in Fond du Lac under investigation

Michelle Saldana wants to make sure her son gets justice. A Ripon High School student with cerebral palsy is raising money for robotic legs so she can walk across the stage when she receives her diploma. Updated: 5 hours ago. Cruz Beltran, 17, was laid to rest this weekend. A...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Arrested for Second Retail Theft in Three Months

A Manitowoc woman has been arrested for her second retail theft in three months. Officers were called to the Manitowoc Meijer store after workers caught the 40-year-old woman attempting to leave without paying for merchandise. The woman was caught scanning four items at a self-checkout and failing to scan 22...
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

Grand Chute Teenager Arrested in Connection to Vehicle Thefts

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ) — The Grand Chute Police Department has arrested a 17 year old after investigating thefts of vehicles ranging from November 4-12. In addition to the four stolen vehicles, police also investigated the theft of several guns and other property. “We don’t live in a big...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Man Sentenced for 2020 Fatal Drunk Driving Crash

An Appleton man will be spending 16 years in prison after being convicted in a fatal drunk driving crash. Terral Wallace was found guilty due to a no-contest plea for the crash that occurred on I-41 near Scheuring Road on April 26th, 2020. One person was killed in the crash...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged

MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtaq.com

Sentencing Day For Convicted Drunk Driver

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man who said he was driving because he was the “most sober” person in his vehicle was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison for the drunk driving crash which killed one person and injured three others. Terral Wallace, 30, earlier...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Crime Stoppers pays $11K reward to tipster in homicide case

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Crime Stoppers Board of Directors voted to pay out the existing $11,000 reward that was created to help find the suspect accused of killing Krystal Tucker. On February 10, 2022, 31-year-old Tucker was killed in a shooting outside Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge. In October 2022, Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

One Killed in Crash on Highway 13 in the Township of Mayville

One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
CLARK COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy