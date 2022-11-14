Read full article on original website
New Park Begins Planning Thanks to Private Donation to Spirit Lake Kiwanis
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — A new park in Spirit Lake is in the planning stages thanks to a donation from Okoboji landowner Lee Seemann. The proposal brought before the Spirit Lake School Board placed the park on school grounds but wouldn’t require funding from the school. Brad...
Iowa DOT presented possible designs for Gordon Drive viaduct project
Alternative designs for the Gordon Drive Viaduct and Bacon Creek Conduit project were presented to the public in person and virtually.
Spencer Mayor Addresses Progress on Smell Coming From Processing Facility
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A number of concerns have been voiced to Spencer officials in recent months over an odor coming from a business in the Industrial Park on the west side of town. Mayor Steve Bomgaars tells KICD’s Ryan Long the smell in question has been confirmed to be...
DOT Awards Highway 71 Construction Project through Great Lakes
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Transportation re-let the highway 71 construction project through the Great Lakes after only one bid was received during a prior attempt. Project Engineer Dakin Schultz says on the second attempt, Cedar Valley Contracting was awarded the job with a low bid of 19.6 million dollars.
Flashback Friday: Central Lyon celebrates 1977 championship
ROCK RAPIDS, I.A. (KELO) — Last week, South Dakota high school football teams made their way to Vermillion for the state championships. This week, Iowa teams head to Cedar Rapids for their title tilts. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1977 and show you how...
Iowa’s Smallest County is Also Its Newest [PHOTOS]
Iowa's smallest county is also the one that was most recently incorporated. Osceola County is in the state's far northwest corner and was formed in 1871. On January 1, 1872, the county government conferred for the first time. The first courthouse, constructed of wood, was built in November of the following year and simultaneously served as the conference chamber, school, and church. In September 1903, the second courthouse was finished and was wired for electricity in October 1915.
Two injured in rollover by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Two people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 75, two miles north of Sioux Center. Thirty-three-year-old Katrina Garcia of Hull was driving north when she lost control of her 2010 Jeep Liberty, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Another record land sale in Iowa
Iowa set another record for farmland sales. Seventy-three acres of high-quality farmland in Sioux County, Iowa, sold for $30,000 per acre at auction on November 11. That’s a total sale worth $2.195 million. That’s just part of a new $30,000-per-acre club in Iowa. A local farmer was the buyer, and the runner-up was also a farmer. A statement from Iowa Appraisal says the company can’t explain these recent price records. The price itself got negotiated in just minutes. “There’s no really good explanation for sudden jumps in these record prices,” the company says. The farm had 72.49 tillable acres with a balance in roads and ditches. Its corn acreage base is 28.19 acres with a yield of 172 bushels an acre, and a soybean base of 38.19 acres with a yield of 56 bushels an acre. A recent auction saw 116 acres of southeast Nebraska farmland sell for $27,400 per acre.
Gloria Van Beek, 80, Rock Valley, formerly Inwood
ROCK VALLEY—Gloria Jean Van Beek, 80, of Rock Valley, Iowa, formerly Inwood, Iowa, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her home at RiverView Ridge of Rock Valley. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Rock Valley with the Rev. J.J. Witvoet officiating.
Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon
SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Sioux Center vets given Quilts of Valor
SIOUX CENTER—With prayer, the singing of the national anthem and the presentation of Quilts of Valor to two Sioux Center veterans, Sioux Center High School students took time Thursday (Nov. 10) to honor the service of veterans in its 2022 Veterans Day program. High school principal Brent Town began...
Fire Destroys Paullina Truck Shed
A fire destroyed a truck shed and all of its contents this past weekend in Paullina. Firefighters were sent to 4797 Pierce Avenue at around 7:30am Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they found active fire and smoke coming from the partially open overhead doors on the north end of the truck shed. At first, the Paullina Fire Department attempted to put out a semi-truck that was in flames just inside the overhead door. When the Granville Fire Department arrived, they attempted to enter from the other side of the building, but were unsuccessful because of rapidly growing heavy fire and smoke. Eventually, it became too hazardous for firefighters to get close to the building. Other agencies arrived to help contain the fire, and it took crews four hours and approximately 100-thousand gallons of water to extinguish the fire.
New Record Price For Iowa Farmland May Be Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The new record price for farmland in Iowa might be right in the Sheldon area. Mark Zomer of Zomer Company Realty & Auction of Rock Valley tells us about the sale. We asked Zomer if the land was exceptional or if it was just a testament...
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
South Sioux City Middle School principal on administrative leave
School officials said the principal of South Sioux City Middle School is currently on administrative leave.
CAR COLLIDES WITH BUS CARRYING WEST STUDENTS
NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WHEN A CAR STRUCK A CITY BUS JUST BEFORE 3 P.M. CARRYING STUDENTS FROM WEST HIGH AND WEST MIDDLE SCHOOLS. SIOUX CITY SCHOOL OFFICIALS SAY THERE WAS MINOR DAMAGE TO THE BUS AND CAR, AND A SECOND BUS WAS SENT TO TAKE THE STUDENTS HOME. SCHOOL...
Gary Van Surksum, 88, Inwood
INWOOD—Gerard “Gary” Van Surksum, 88, Inwood, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Fellowship Village in Inwood. Service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.porterfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/gary-van-surksum. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Doon. The family will greet friends during a luncheon at the Doon Community Room next to City Hall.
Fifty students selected for all-state music
REGIONAL—Being selected to perform in the All-State Music Festival Concert is considered the highest honor an Iowa high school musician can achieve. N’West Iowa had 50 high school students selected for the honor this year, including a talented five selected for the fourth straight year. Here is a look at two of them.
A bridge between Siouxland and Tanzania
REGIONAL—The first time Hartley native Dr. Steven Meyer stepped foot in the east African country of Tanzania, he knew he would be coming back. “The minute I stepped off the airplane, I knew that was my calling in life — to try to make an impact in that country,” the 64-year-old Meyer said.
Ireton Christian School to host Ireton’s Holiday Festival
IRETON—Formerly known as Festival of Trees, the Ireton Christian School will be hosting Ireton’s Holiday Festival as this year’s official kickoff event for the holiday season. “The planning committee realized that the focal point of the event is indeed the displays of spectacular trees, but that is...
