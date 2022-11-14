ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

theadvocate.com

After longtime Livingston Parish councilman resignation, vocal library board member appointed

A longtime Livingston Parish Council member has resigned due to ongoing health struggles, recommending as his replacement a Parish Library Board member and stay-at-home mom who recently attracted attention for proposing a list of books with LGBTQ+ and sexual themes for restriction. Council member R.C. "Bubba" Harris announced during Thursday's...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?

On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Take The Family To Istrouma Eatery & Brewery

St. Gabriel — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Istrouma Eatery & Brewery in St. Gabriel has something for everyone. You may go for the food, but you will stay for the fun. Once you turn into the gravel driveway, the unique experience begins. Texas Longhorns and chickens greet you as you walk up to the eatery. You can sit inside or outside, there’s plenty of space. All food at Istrouma is made from scratch. Their pizzas are delicious. They have a secret recipe that makes their dough distinct. They have a full menu of brunch, lunch, and dinner items that is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater. Aside from the eatery, Istrouma is a brewery and they brew eight different beers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local men among new State Troopers

Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area. Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish teacher arrested for indecent behavior Thursday

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish Public Schools teacher who worked at Denham Springs Freshman High was arrested Thursday after allegations of inappropriate action with students. According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott resigned after allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU football recruiting: Predicting the recruiting class of 2023

Brian Kelly and his staff's recruiting process give no signs of this being their first season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers currently hold the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, according to 247sports. The only SEC programs ranked ahead of them are Alabama and Georgia, but the Tigers aren’t done with their 2023 class, giving them the opportunity to potentially move up in the ranks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day

Let the Baton Rouge professionals do all the work this Thanksgiving Day. Preparing a large traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner at home has its merits, but sometimes families aren't interested in all the work involved. If having dinner at a restaurant sounds like a better idea this year, these five Baton Rouge restaurants will be open for business.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge

Enjoy a worry-free Thanksgiving Day in Baton Rouge with help from these restaurants. Spending hours or even days in the kitchen working on a meal of turkey and all the trimmings is no longer mandatory for those in charge of hosting Thanksgiving dinner. These 5 restaurants located in Baton Rouge are providing complete Thanksgiving Day feasts for the holiday table.
BATON ROUGE, LA

