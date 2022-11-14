ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department prepares for possible high amounts of winter fires

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department saw a record number of fires in 2021 and this year seems to be no different. “We had over 600 fires just during the winter months of last year; probably close to half of those fires last year were started by vagrants who trespassed into vacant buildings and started warming fires, cooking fires, that sort of thing,” says Jeff Justus, Public Information’s Officer, Amarillo Fire Department.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Camelot Inn Homicide

Police were called out to a shooting at 2508 I-40 at 7:50 Thursday night to find a 24-year-old man shot. The victim later died of his injuries. No arrests have been made and the Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. If you have any information as to the murder,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Project Clean-Up rolls throughout the Barrio

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s Project Clean-Up is getting the job done in Amarillo. Dozens of rollouts over the last many weeks have been loaded up and destined for the city dump. The most recent stop was in the Barrio Neighborhood in northeast Amarillo, to help that area...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening. Around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Highland near Northeast 16th Avenue where they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Scam Alert: Scammers claiming to be Potter County Sergeant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the scammers are calling Amarillo residents saying they have a outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and they need to meet with them so they can pay cash to make the warrant go away.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials investigating after 1 found dead on North Givens Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on an ongoing investigation, in the wake of a person being found dead on North Givens Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly was found dead on Sunday on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Sgt. Jonathan Gates, one of […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for info on woman found dead in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking members of the public for information regarding the death of 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly in Potter County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Lilly was found dead Sunday morning on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Lilly’s body was found in a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tyson plant in Amarillo recalls 94,000 pounds of meat

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson plant in Amarillo is recalling almost 94,000 pounds of meat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products may be contaminated with “extraneous materials, specifically reflective mirror-like material,” according to the press release.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Family asks for answers in McLean woman’s death

MCLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after Kimberly Dawn Morris died from a confirmed animal attack. The preliminary autopsy results confirmed the death to be from an animal attack although the 911 call reported a woman had been stabbed. The family of...
MCLEAN, TX

