Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department investigating shooting at the Camelot Inn that left 1 man dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the Camelot Inn. According to the release, at around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to the Camelot Inn at 2508 east IH-40 on a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man...
KFDA
Amarillo Fire Department prepares for possible high amounts of winter fires
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department saw a record number of fires in 2021 and this year seems to be no different. “We had over 600 fires just during the winter months of last year; probably close to half of those fires last year were started by vagrants who trespassed into vacant buildings and started warming fires, cooking fires, that sort of thing,” says Jeff Justus, Public Information’s Officer, Amarillo Fire Department.
Car stolen, driven into Martin Road Lake on Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating a stolen car that was reportedly driven into a lake in north Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were sent to the apartments located in the 1600 block of Dale around 6:14 a.m. Friday. Officers were told that an […]
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight explosion
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: COA: Traffic pattern on Western Street to change on Wednesday.
kgncnewsnow.com
Camelot Inn Homicide
Police were called out to a shooting at 2508 I-40 at 7:50 Thursday night to find a 24-year-old man shot. The victim later died of his injuries. No arrests have been made and the Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. If you have any information as to the murder,...
KFDA
Project Clean-Up rolls throughout the Barrio
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s Project Clean-Up is getting the job done in Amarillo. Dozens of rollouts over the last many weeks have been loaded up and destined for the city dump. The most recent stop was in the Barrio Neighborhood in northeast Amarillo, to help that area...
1 dead after Tuesday incident in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a Tuesday evening incident in northeast Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of north Highland around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a dead man. When […]
KFDA
Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening. Around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Highland near Northeast 16th Avenue where they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers increasing reward for information on body found near N Givens Ave
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information on what happened to the woman’s body found near N Givens Ave. According to officials, on Nov. 13, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a body found on N Givens Ave. Officers...
KFDA
Scam Alert: Scammers claiming to be Potter County Sergeant
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office are warning residents of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the scammers are calling Amarillo residents saying they have a outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and they need to meet with them so they can pay cash to make the warrant go away.
KFDA
VIDEO: 5 in critical condition after crash in Hall County
The Amarillo Police Department says they see several thousand cases of domestic violence each year. In this week's edition of Pay it Forward, Laurisa and Amber are paying it forward to some good friends that are facing medical bills.
Canyon Police release more information on morning incident
Update (3:01 p.m.) The Canyon Police Department released more information about an earlier incident that closed down access to the 1700 block of Sixth Ave. on Tuesday. According to a report from Canyon Police, officers were called to a home on the 1700 block of 6th Ave. for a welfare check. Police found an individual […]
Amarillo Crime Stoppers search for 1 wanted in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for information on 34-year-old Benjamin Adrian Martinez, who is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of, “Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child – Victim Under 14.” According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Martinez stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and […]
Officials investigating after 1 found dead on North Givens Avenue
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on an ongoing investigation, in the wake of a person being found dead on North Givens Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly was found dead on Sunday on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Sgt. Jonathan Gates, one of […]
KFDA
Canyon Police: Man taken into custody after welfare check at a home on the area of 6th Ave
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon police responded to the area of 6th Ave on a welfare check at a home earlier today. Officials say at around 11:10 a.m., they received a call about a man who wanted to commit suicide. The call came from someone who knew the man and said he was threatening to harm himself.
KFDA
Organizations ’upset’ after letter from Amarillo mayor on drag show
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a letter sent to some Amarillo churches, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson addressed concerns regarding the event “A Drag Queen Christmas” coming to the Amarillo Globe News Center. Mayor Nelson explains how events are booked through the city. “The City can not refuse to...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for info on woman found dead in Potter County
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking members of the public for information regarding the death of 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly in Potter County. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Lilly was found dead Sunday morning on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Lilly’s body was found in a […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Subject Receiving Help After Canyon Police End Stand-Off During Welfare Check
The Canyon Police Department was called to a welfare check at a home earlier today in the area of 6th Avenue. The call was received at 11:10 am about a man who wanted to commit suicide. Soon after a call came from someone who knew the man and said he...
KFDA
Tyson plant in Amarillo recalls 94,000 pounds of meat
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson plant in Amarillo is recalling almost 94,000 pounds of meat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products may be contaminated with “extraneous materials, specifically reflective mirror-like material,” according to the press release.
KFDA
Family asks for answers in McLean woman’s death
MCLEAN, Texas (KFDA) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers after Kimberly Dawn Morris died from a confirmed animal attack. The preliminary autopsy results confirmed the death to be from an animal attack although the 911 call reported a woman had been stabbed. The family of...
Comments / 0