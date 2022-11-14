Read full article on original website
Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds release new festive version of ‘Three Lions’
David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds have released a new version of their classic football anthem – listen to ‘Three Lions (It’s Coming Home For Christmas)’ below. The original song – titled ‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’ – was recorded ahead of England hosting...
Beer banned from Qatar World Cup stadiums in last minute U-turn
Possession of and sales of beer has been banned from all eight Qatar World Cup stadiums in a U-turn just days before the football tournament opens on Sunday (November 20). FIFA has confirmed to The Times that a ban on beer sales inside the stadium perimeters will be imposed, after Qatar’s rulers including the Gulf state’s Emir put pressure on the World Cup hosts.
Blur add second Wembley Stadium gig “due to phenomenal demand”
Blur have announced a second reunion show at London’s Wembley Stadium “due to phenomenal demand” – find out how to buy tickets below. Last week the band shared details of a one-off UK reunion gig at the stadium on July 8, 2023. Now, they’re playing an additional show the following day (July 9).
Roger Waters shares ‘2022 version’ of Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the Pink Floyd classic ‘Comfortably Numb’. Titled ‘Comfortably Numb 2022’, the “darker” version of the 1980 track was recorded during the recent North American leg of the former Pink Floyd band member’s ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour.
Nia Archives: “Jungle music has always been a strong sound of the underground”
Nia Archives has gone full Peggy Mitchell. Standing behind the bar of her east London local, The Eleanor Arms, she’s channelling Albert Square’s formidable landlady as she pulls a pint of stout. Given that Nia spent much of lockdown rewatching old episodes of Eastenders on iPlayer, she’s seemingly studied hard for the role. The pub’s actual landlord responds in kind: on the jukebox, he cues up the soap’s pounding theme tune to a roar of laughter. As the Guv’nor leading the charge of British dance music right now, Nia can, seemingly, get away with anything.
