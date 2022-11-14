Chris Redd is about to enter the final stage of recovery after his brutal attack in NYC ... and this one will require him to go under the knife. Sources close to the 'SNL' star tell TMZ ... Chris is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday in the Big Apple to finish the job of permanently repairing his busted nose. Now that it's been a couple weeks since the initial injury -- and the swelling's gone down -- our sources say a doctor will have a clear view to figure out how to fix it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO