Toddlers getting cut or bruised caused almost 150,000 strollers to be recalled

Strollers should safely ferry children about, not present a danger to them bouncing off the ground. That’s why Mockingbird recalled about 149,000 Single-to-Double Strollers.

The exact problem, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller .”

And, the notice says, as far as Mockingbird knows, 138 cracks have led to “eight injuries involving cuts, scratches or bruising to children in the strollers.”

Mockingbird Single-to-Double Stroller U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This covers Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers with lot Nos. from 20091 to 22602. The lot number is on the white product label on the stroller frame. The strollers were sold on various websites and Target’s brick-and-mortar stores.

Where to find the lot numbers on the Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Mockingbird is offering a free frame reinforcement kit. To contact the company about that or to answer questions, call 877-274-3240, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time; email recall@hellomockingbird.com ; or reach out to Mockingbird online.

