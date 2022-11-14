Four people found dead in Moscow near UI campus

MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide where four people were found dead on King Road near the University of Idaho campus, according to a city of Moscow news release issued Sunday afternoon.

A suspect hasn’t been apprehended or identified, and the identities of the people who died weren’t announced by police.

UI President Scott Green announced in an email Sunday night that the four who died were UI students living off campus.

“Out of respect for these fellow Vandals, classes statewide and online are cancelled Monday, Nov. 14,” Green said in his email. “All campuses remain open. Classes will resume Tuesday, Nov. 15.”

According to Tyson Berrett, captain at the Moscow Police Department, officers responded to a report of an unconscious person in an apartment building on King Road around noon. Once officers arrived, the case quickly turned into a homicide investigation after they discovered four dead people, according to the city of Moscow news release.

King Road is a small street located south of campus; the road is home to apartment complexes and ends in a culdesac. Police were stationed at the junction of King and Queen roads Sunday afternoon, canvassing the area to find potential witnesses and additional information. Berrett said detectives at the department were called to investigate at the crime scene.

The investigation is still ongoing, Berrett said police hadn’t found the suspect as of Sunday afternoon.

A Vandals Alert issued around 1 p.m. Sunday was the first public announcement about the incident. The alert advised people to avoid the area and shelter in place, but police later announced there wasn’t an active threat in the area or on King Road, and the community was no longer advised to shelter in place.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the Moscow Police Department at 208-882-2677 or the Office of Public Safety and Security at 208-885-7233.