ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

A local restaurateur on the rise is taking over the cafe space at the Wichita Art Museum

By Denise Neil
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsGDj_0jAElZmG00

The restaurant space at the Wichita Art Museum is about to get a new tenant after 15 years.

Muse Cafe , a Latour-operated restaurant that first opened in the museum in 2007, put on its last service over the weekend, said museum director Anne Kraybill . Crews will soon get to work renovating the space to make way for a new concept by chef-on-the-rise Katharine Elder , owner and founder of Elderslie Farm and the brains behind its various dining concepts.

Elder will call the new restaurant 1400 by Elderslie (the 1400 is a nod to the museum’s address, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.) It will start with a focus on breakfast, lunch, weekend brunch and coffee and bar service then will eventually add dinner, she said. The cafe will also handle the museum’s catering.

If all goes as planned, it should be open sometime in February.

“Honestly, it’s a really great fit,” Elder said. “It’s made the whole process really streamlined and collaborative, and it just makes a lot of sense.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0xXH_0jAElZmG00
Katharine Elder is working on a new restaurant concept for the Wichita Art Museum: 1400 by Elderslie. Courtesy photo

Elder, who runs a fine-dining restaurant, a seasonal cafe and a creamery on her husband’s family’s farm in Kechi, said the new cafe also will have the “core of Elderslie hospitality with a broader audience.” At the new restaurant, she’ll continue her focus on using seasonal ingredients and working with local growers.

The interior of the cafe will be fitted with black walnut tabletops fashioned by Katharine’s husband, George Elder, at his Elderslie Woodworks business. It’ll also have new lighting and an updated feel.

Kraybill said that the museum’s agreement with Latour Management had just come to an end.

“We just felt like it was time after a wonderful relationship of 15 years to try a new partnership,’ Kraybill said.

The move will leave Latour — the onetime owners of The Olive Tree, Chelsea’s, Two Olives, Piccadilly and more — with just one physical restaurant: Bagatelle Bakery at 6801 E. Harry. The business also still does catering out of a former restaurant space at 1540 S. Webb Road.

Elder said nothing will change at Elderslie Farm because of the new Wichita project and that dinner service will continue as usual in Kechi.

“We’re not abandoning what we already built,” she said, adding that work on the art museum will fit nicely into the farm’s seasonal lull.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Does It Work: Delicious Bacon Can

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you’re cooking bacon, you usually reach for a plate, but what about a can?. The Delicious Bacon Can is a microwavable plastic cooker that promises to be an easy and mess-free way to make bacon. Rachel Hackbarth and our tester, Jeannette Clement, put the...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

A sneak peek inside Mochinut and their mochi donuts and Korean hotdogs

Mark your calendars for Friday, November 18. The soft opening for Mochinut finally takes place at 343 S. Greenwich Road, which most recently was Da Chicken Shak & More. The new restaurant at Kellogg and Greenwich will be the first place in Wichita to specialize in mochi donuts, Korean hot dogs and more.
WICHITA, KS
thesunflower.com

REVIEW: “Pho King” chooses quality instead of quantity

From the outside, Pho King is small and unassuming. Positioned at 4857 E Harry St., the small scale of the establishment allows Pho King to do what it does best – giving you some of the best pho in town, quickly and easily. Dine-in and take-out are advertised on...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Overnight power outage planned in Mulvane

Residents and business owners in Mulvane are being told to expect a power outage overnight. Crews are working to switch power at the El Paso substation, near Rock and Meadowlark, in Derby. Power to Mulvane is scheduled to be cut between 11 p.m. tonight at 3 a.m. Friday.
MULVANE, KS
Hutch Post

Plum Street closed briefly due to Tuesday evening fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Fire crews in Hutchinson had to go north almost to the county line to fight a blaze Tuesday evening. According to a release from the department, crews responded to 10006 North Plum just before 7 p.m. Heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the home. There was fire in the kitchen and pets unaccounted for. The fire in the kitchen extended into the attic space. The pets died in the fire.
HUTCHINSON, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
4K+
Followers
289
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy