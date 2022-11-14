Car wanted in Livermore sideshow tracked down in Los Angeles

PIX Now-- Top Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 10:42

LIVERMORE -- A car ticketed for impoundment following a Livermore sideshow in October was seized over the weekend by LAPD officers.

Livermore police said officers broke up a major sideshow at First and L Streets 0n Saturday, Oct. 1 around 10 p.m.

Two vehicles were participating to the cheers of a large crowd. A Livermore police lieutenant witnessed a Black Lexus spinning donuts with a large crowd gathered around the car.

The lieutenant wrote a court order for the car to be impounded for 30 days for reckless driving if the car was stopped by law enforcement.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stopped the vehicle in their jurisdiction Friday night. The registered owner of the car now faces thousands of dollars in tow and storage fees.

"Sideshows are illegal and will not be tolerated in Livermore," police officials said in a Facebook post. "Anyone engaging in sideshows could be cited, arrested and their vehicles impounded."