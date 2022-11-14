Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Q&A: ESPN's Rece Davis discusses College GameDay's visit to Bozeman, rivalry between Bobcats and Grizzlies
BILLINGS — ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast this week from the 121st football meeting between rivals Montana and Montana State on Saturday in Bozeman. The weekly three-hour pregame show will air beginning at 7 a.m. Mountain time. Kickoff is scheduled for noon, and the game will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network.
406mtsports.com
Montana State, law enforcement prepare for Cat-Griz, College GameDay
BOZEMAN — Though Saturday’s Cat-Griz football game has a new added wrinkle with ESPN’s “College GameDay” coming to Bozeman, university and law enforcement officials have already prepared. Bozeman will host the 121st iteration of the rivalry series between Montana State University and the University of...
Fairfield Sun Times
ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman ahead of Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay bus is officially in Bozeman ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. This marks the first time ESPN College GameDay has visited a Big Sky campus. “College football fans all over America are about to learn what everyone in Big Sky...
Brawl of the Wild game seeing historically high-ticket prices
In Montana, no sporting event generates more excitement than the annual college football game between the University of Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats.
5 Things You Need to Know About College Gameday in Bozeman
It's finally happening. After years of campaigning, ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Montana for one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in college football; Cat/Griz. Ladies and gentlemen, this has been a long time coming and is huge news for the state of Montana. Unless you're like my coworker, who hadn't heard of College Gameday until it was announced that they were coming to Bozeman, you most likely understand how big of a deal it is. The national attention both teams will receive on Saturday could result in improved recruiting and financial contributions. I think you get the point. It's a really big deal.
MSU Officials Hoping Cat Griz Attendees Refrain From Spicy “Cat Griz Chant”
You know the chant I'm referring to. It ends with "Go Cats Go!" Considering the nationally televised coverage Bozeman will be receiving this Saturday, it's not an unreasonable request. It's not just the biggest football game in Montana; this Saturday we've got big-time company in the house. ESPN's College GameDay...
Former Cat, Griz players from Butte recall Brawl of the Wild rivalry
Many players from both Montana State and Montana grew up with one another and were friends. But there are no friends during the Brawl of the Wild.
montanarightnow.com
Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild
BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan announces commitment to Montana State
MISSOULA- Missoula Sentinel's JJ Dolan announced on twitter he has committed to play football at Montana State on Wednesday. Dolan is a 1st Team All-State Nickel for the Spartans who helped Missoula Sentinel win two class AA state championships. In his senior season with Sentinel, Dolan led the Spartans in...
Fairfield Sun Times
ESPN College GameDay asks for local recommendations, tips to keeping warm in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay crew is asking for local recommendations and tips to keeping warm ahead of this weekend's Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman. "Heading to Bozeman for the first time and need some recommendations (including best ways to stay warm)," ESPN's Desmond Howard tweeted. "Whatcha got for me?"
Montana’s Number One Comfort Food Is No Surprise To Locals
We all have that one food that makes us feel complete; the food we look forward to on gloomy days that make us feel all warm and fuzzy. Oxford Languages defines it best:. A food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking. -Oxford Languages.
Everything you need to know about Cat/Griz parking, rules, and closures
Warm clothes and some patience will be required for the 2022 Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman this Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday come with some strict rules for Cat/Griz parking and what times gates will be open. WE WILL UPDATE WITH ADDITIONAL DETAILS AS THEY ARE RELEASED. With ESPN...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by local people for their tasty food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
New Restrictions Cause Howling Over Montana Wolf Hunting Regs
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks finds themselves at odds with a District Court order involving an always-controversial topic. Wolves and wolf hunting are some of the most polarizing subjects in the Montana hunting community. And while FWP stands by its wolf management policies, a Lewis and Clark County District Court says otherwise.
Fairfield Sun Times
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Montana
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Montana using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Out and About: Class AA Championship, Int'l Survivors of Suicide Loss day
In this week's edition of out and about we cover a wide array of events that are not the 'Brawl of the Wild', but there's still some football to be talked about.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Gamers Supporting the Win for Montana’s First Elected Trans Woman
Montana's 100th Congressional District had a big win for voters in the LGBTQIA+ community, with Zooey Zephyr winning by a large margin over Republican candidate Sean McCoy, she became the first openly Transgender woman to be elected to office in the state of Montana. But she's not only won the election in MT House District 100, but she also won the hearts of gamers. Why? She's one of them.
Dana Carvey Talks About Missoula and His Montana Roots (Audio)
Montana has its fair share of Montana-born celebrities. One of which is an SNL alumnus and famous comedian, Dana Carvey. Doing celebrity interviews has always been a big bonus of working in radio. I grew up watching Dana Carvey on Saturday Night Live, and like many of you can recite every word to the Waynes World movies. Now while Dana was born in Missoula, his family moved when he was about 2 years old.
NBCMontana
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
