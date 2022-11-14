ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWDC DC101

Blur Will Reunite Next Year For First Full Concert In Years

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
WWDC DC101
WWDC DC101
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45p3Vt_0jAElQpj00
Photo: Getty Images AsiaPac

Britpop favorites Blur have announced a reunion in 2023 for what will be their first headlining show in eight years.

The band will perform at London's Wembley Stadium on July 8, with slowthai , Jockstrap and Self Esteem serving as support acts.

Blur last toured in 2015 to support their album The Magic Whip . The band members last performed together in 2019, taking the stage at an event organized by frontman Damon Albarn to perform a three-song set.

It's unclear if a full tour — let along one with U.S. dates — is in the cards.

The band members appear to be busy with other, non-Blur related projects in 2023.

Albarn is plotting a new Gorillaz album called Cracker Island , expected to arrive in February. Guitarist Graham Coxon is planning to release an album with his project, THE WAEVE . While drummer Dave Rowntree is releasing his debut solo album, Radio Songs , in January.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Costars Reunited Through the Years

Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together
WWDC DC101

Julian Lennon Reunites With Paul McCartney In New Photo

Paul McCartney and the son of the late Beatle John Lennon, Julian Lennon, reunited after running into each other at the airport over the weekend. Lennon took to Twitter to share two black-and-white photos with the legendary musician. "It’s Amazing who you run into in an airport Lounge! None other...
HollywoodLife

‘Who’s The Boss?’ Alum Danny Pintauro Reveals His Holiday Movie Is The ‘Start’ Of His ‘Next Chapter’ (Exclusive)

Danny Pintauro is more than ready for the next chapter of his career. He rose to fame as a child star playing Jonathan Bower in the hit series Who’s The Boss? Now, Danny is stepping back into the spotlight with a major acting role after nearly 30 years. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the 46-year-old about playing the role of Eugene in the new Lifetime holiday movie A Country Christmas Harmony, which premieres on November 18.
HollywoodLife

Andy Cohen Breaks His Silence On Lizzy Savetsky Leaving ‘RHONY’ Reboot: ‘It’s An Unfortunate Situation’

Andy Cohen has broken his silence about the anti-semitism controversy on The Real Housewives of New York City reboot. After Jewish influencer and activist Elizabeth “Lizzy” Savetsk announced her exit from the series after dealing with anti-semitism, Andy, who is Jewish, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Lizzy’s public statement “represented her feelings” on the matter. “It’s an unfortunate situation,” the Bravo boss also said, while promoting his new partnership with FRESCA Mixed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWDC DC101

WWDC DC101

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
799
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

DC's Alternative Rock Radio Station

 https://dc101.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy