FOX Carolina
Woman found dead in truck near road in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was found dead in a truck near Southport Road on Thursday morning. Officials said they responded to Southport Road near Peake Drive at around 7:30 a.m. According to officials, it appears that the...
FOX Carolina
Report: Man found passed out behind the wheel with child in car seat
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a man was arrested after he passed out outside a laundromat with a young child in the car. Officers were called to the business on South Pine Street on Wednesday after someone reported a man down. The suspect, Timothy Evans, was laid back in the driver seat with drool running from his mouth and down his shirt, police said.
Driver dead after car ran off road in Spartanburg Co.
A woman died in Spartanburg County while driving on Thursday morning.
Deputies find loaded gun in Upstate high school student’s bookbag
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a loaded gun Wednesday in a 16-year-old student’s bookbag. Deputies said they responded to Westside High School in reference to a call made around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities located a loaded firearm and marijuana inside the student’s bookbag. Deputies took the student into […]
WLOS.com
Missing: Rutherford County authorities searching for missing teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Authorities say, Carter Hewes, 17, was last seen Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in the area of Cub Creek Road and Duncan’s Creek Road at around 5 p.m. wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants and white shoes.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
Deputies searching for Anderson man last seen at motel
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man that was last seen in September in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies recover stolen vehicles, over 1 lb. drugs in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently found over one pound of drugs and multiple stolen items during a recent investigation. Deputies said they responded to a house on West Chapman Road in Belton as part of an investigation into a stolen...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
FOX Carolina
Upstate student charged after loaded gun found at school
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a student was charged on Wednesday after a loaded pistol was found at Westside High School. Deputies said officials initially searched the student’s belongings because they smelled like weed, and while they were looking through the student’s backpack, they found the loaded pistol.
Upstate deputy uses pit maneuver to stop dangerous driver
Actions by Upstate deputies helped prevent disaster for motorists in the Upstate this afternoon. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says, a man driving a Buick sedan pulled out in front of deputies around 1 PM and began driving dangerously.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville woman sentenced to minimum of 30 years after shooting, killing boyfriend
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing her boyfriend in 2019. A press release from R. Andrew Murray, District Attorney for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties, announced Natalie Louise Miller, 33, from Hendersonville, pled guilty on Nov. 14 second-degree murder and concealment of a death charges pursuant to a plea agreement where the defendant agreed to an aggravated minimum sentence of 300 months (25 years) and a maximum of 372 months (31 years) on the second-degree murder charge, followed by a consecutive minimum sentence of 60 months (5 years) and a maximum sentence of 84 months (7 years) on a concealment of death charge. The total sentence was 30 years minimum and 38 years maximum, DA Murray wrote.
Sheriff: Deputies force reckless driver off road near Upstate school
A man accused of reckless driving was forced off the road by deputies near an Upstate elementary school Tuesday afternoon.
‘What do I do?’: Man scams woman’s family out of home in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man scammed a woman and her family out of a home to live in, police said. Tammy Patterson now has 10 days to move out of her dream home in the Autumn Ridge community in Gastonia. Patterson lived in a shed in Lincolnton and spent...
Guns, drugs seized in multi-agency investigation in the Upstate
Multiple guns and drugs have recently been taken by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Woman arrested after 3 children found safe in York Co.
The York County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman accused of kidnapping three children Sunday morning.
Catawba County school bus crash sends several students to the hospital; no life-threatening injures
Officials say under the direction of EMS, several were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man hit while working on stalled car in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was hit while working on a stalled vehicle in Union County Wednesday night. According to troopers, the pedestrian was working on their car in the middle of SC 215 at 11 p.m. when a Honda sedan hit the person while trying to pass.
FOX Carolina
Deputies seize 15 guns, more than 2000 grams of drugs in drug bust
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple drugs and guns were seized after a multi-jurisdictional investigation. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies worked with the Clemson Police Department to seize the following in Mauldin. Marijuana - 1,207g. Fentanyl - 2.4g. THC Wax -...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Police investigating downtown early morning assault and mugging
Asheville Police Department Detectives are investigating a violent assault and robbery that occurred downtown in the early morning hours last Thursday. APD Patrol Officers responded to the area of Pack Square around 6:15 a.m. on November 10 to investigate the report of a violent assault and robbery. When officers arrived they located the victim, who was suffering from obvious wounds to his head and face. He reported that he was assaulted and robbed after getting separated from his group while he was walking in the downtown area back to his hotel.
