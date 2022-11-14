Read full article on original website
David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House, has died
ATLANTA — David Ralston, the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, died Wednesday following an extended illness. His death was announced by spokesperson Kaleb McMichen in a news release. Ralston was 68-years-old. Ralston, who has served in the position since 2010, recently announced he would not seek another...
How Senator Warnock, Herschel Walker stand on crime ahead of runoff
ATLANTA — With a U.S. Senate runoff just three weeks away, what do Senator Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker plan to do about crime?. In October, 13WMAZ hit the road with our Listening Lab to ask what issues you care about most and what priorities you want candidates to focus on. Nearly 800 people answered our survey in-person or online and more than 37 percent named crime as a top issue they want politicians to address.
2 months after 'Kemp cards' issued, Georgians say problems continue
MACON, Ga. — For nearly two months, Georgians have reported problems with state cash assistance payments given through what folks are calling the "Kemp cards." They're talking about declined transactions, money gone before it could be spent, and most recently, problems with activating the card. "I was so excited...
Warnock, Walker campaign across Georgia ahead of December runoff
MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock and his challenger Herschel Walker have just three weeks to convince their supporters to turn out at the polls again and urge those who didn't vote to cast their ballot by December 6. Both Senate candidates are wasting no time getting out the...
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
The Great Resignation and what it means for Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic caused national turmoil and record shattering unemployment numbers. People lost their jobs as businesses closed leading to a 12.3 unemployment rate in April 2020. The most recent rate is less than 3%. Many have called this "The Great Resignation" but are we finally...
Georgia families struggle for answers over missing SNAP benefits
NEWNAN, Ga. — Inflation is hitting families hard, and now some Georgians are struggling even more after they say they did not receive critical food assistance from the government, which they rely on each month. “What I make at work goes directly to my bills, and there’s nothing left,”...
Central Georgians step up to fight food insecurity in 13WMAZ's 'Stuff the Truck' 2022
MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ wants to thank all of Central Georgia for coming out Wednesday to our Stuff the Truck event with food for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank. The grand total raised is 29,463 pounds of food! That's close to 6,000 pounds more than we raised last year.
List: Central Georgia thanksgiving giveaways and events for 2022
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner!. Here are some events and giveaways in Macon to help you have the best holiday possible. When: Wednesday Nov. 23, starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until supplies run out. Where: There are 4 different locations you can go to...
Georgia Department of Corrections looking for escaped inmate from Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections is looking for a man who escaped from a Macon Transitional Center, according to a post on Twitter. They issued a statewide lookout for 28-year-old Iquane Brown who walked away from the facility. If spotted, the Department of Corrections is advising...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 10)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience. Applicants must possess a Valid Driver's License.
Georgia Department of Corrections Transport van involved in crash near highway 212
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes are closed on Highway 212 near Old Plantation Trail due to a wreck according to the Department of Transportation. A Georgia Department of Corrections Transport van and a passenger vehicle were involved in the crash. The driver of the car was seriously injured...
