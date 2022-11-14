ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House, has died

ATLANTA — David Ralston, the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, died Wednesday following an extended illness. His death was announced by spokesperson Kaleb McMichen in a news release. Ralston was 68-years-old. Ralston, who has served in the position since 2010, recently announced he would not seek another...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

How Senator Warnock, Herschel Walker stand on crime ahead of runoff

ATLANTA — With a U.S. Senate runoff just three weeks away, what do Senator Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker plan to do about crime?. In October, 13WMAZ hit the road with our Listening Lab to ask what issues you care about most and what priorities you want candidates to focus on. Nearly 800 people answered our survey in-person or online and more than 37 percent named crime as a top issue they want politicians to address.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

The Great Resignation and what it means for Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic caused national turmoil and record shattering unemployment numbers. People lost their jobs as businesses closed leading to a 12.3 unemployment rate in April 2020. The most recent rate is less than 3%. Many have called this "The Great Resignation" but are we finally...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience. Applicants must possess a Valid Driver's License.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy