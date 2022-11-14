School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus were injured.

Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

