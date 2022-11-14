School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus were injured.

Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.