Nevada State

SFGate

No. 17 San Diego State beats Stanford for first time, 74-62

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. “We play pretty hard against...
SAN DIEGO, CA
247Sports

Sinn Brennan breaks down his commitment to San Diego State

Los Alamitos (Calif.) defensive end Sinn Brennan announced his commitment to San Diego State earlier today and talked about why he chose the Aztecs. San Diego State just offered Brennan last week and he was supposed to take a visit over the weekend. He decided to stay home and recover after a physical game against Long Beach Poly (Calif.) but decided to pull the trigger Wednesday night and committed sight unseen.
SAN DIEGO, CA

