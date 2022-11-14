Read full article on original website
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
SFGate
No. 17 San Diego State beats Stanford for first time, 74-62
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. “We play pretty hard against...
Sinn Brennan breaks down his commitment to San Diego State
Los Alamitos (Calif.) defensive end Sinn Brennan announced his commitment to San Diego State earlier today and talked about why he chose the Aztecs. San Diego State just offered Brennan last week and he was supposed to take a visit over the weekend. He decided to stay home and recover after a physical game against Long Beach Poly (Calif.) but decided to pull the trigger Wednesday night and committed sight unseen.
Jump scores 24 with eight 3s as Stanford tops Cal Poly 80-43
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — In mid-November, No. 2 Stanford is far from as sharp as coach Tara VanDerveer knows her team needs to be. With South Carolina up next this weekend, the Cardinal will have a better gauge soon enough where they stand with the nation’s best. “It’s...
CBS Sports
Northern Arizona vs. Santa Barbara: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Santa Barbara 2-0; Northern Arizona 1-3 The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Santa Barbara Gauchos at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Rolle Activity Center. The Lumberjacks simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the...
CBS Sports
Fresno State vs. San Francisco live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: San Francisco 3-0; Fresno State 1-1 After a three-game homestand, the San Francisco Dons will be on the road. They will square off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Save Mart Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
