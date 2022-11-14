ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Yet Another Food Hall Is Planned to Open in Las Vegas

On the heels of food halls planned on the Strip and in the southwest valley, a new food hall is slated to open in downtown Las Vegas. The Fremont Hotel and Casino will debut its new food hall in December, according to a Facebook post. The food hall is part of Boyd Gaming’s $50 million expansion. The 13,150-square-foot food hall will become home to a Steak ‘n Shake, Henderson-based brunch spot CraftKitchen, cozy ramen restaurant Tomo Noodles, southern chicken tender eatery Huey Magoo’s, San Francisco-based Roli Roti, and a Dunkin’.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Country Star Brings Back Las Vegas Strip Residency

The covid pandemic has had devastating effects on many industries since it arrived in February 2020 including a shutdown of Las Vegas hotels and casinos. Covid postponements and cancellations of concerts and shows have been an issue for Las Vegas Strip hotel casinos, performers and fans since the pandemic began.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas

Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Flogging Molly to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Las Vegas show

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Irish American punk band Flogging Molly will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a show in Las Vegas next year. According to a news release, Flogging Molly will take the stage at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The group will be joined by Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister for the performance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

New food hall set to open in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Hotel and Casino announced that a new food hall will open at the property next month in downtown Las Vegas. According to a news release, the food hall is scheduled to debut in mid-December, with a grand opening set for Jan. 12. Fremont Hotel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTHPOINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA

THE BRONX WANDERERS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY AT SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA. The Bronx Wanderers have found their home in the acclaimed Showroom at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa. For a limited engagement, The Bronx Wanderers return to their rock and roll roots with their performances of top songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Tickets start at $45 (+ taxes and fees) and go on sale today, Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 12 noon PT at www.ticketmaster.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Donny Osmond cancels shows due to sickness

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/donny-osmond-cancels-shows-due-to-sickness/. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during …. Protecting homes from break-ins in Las Vegas during holiday season. To unionize or not? Las Vegas coffee shop owner weighs …. Coming together to create a better workplace is what is mobilizing one Starbucks location in Las Vegas to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Spirit announces nonstop service between Las Vegas, San Antonio

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking to visit Alamo City now have another transportation option. Spirit Airlines on Thursday announced that it has launched daily, nonstop service between Las Vegas and San Antonio International Airport. The new service started as of Nov. 17, according to Spirit. “Spirit Airlines makes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
8 News Now

‘Countdown to Christmas’ Hallmark holiday suite to debut at Las Vegas resort

Hallmark movie fans are in luck this holiday season as the warm and cozy feels are headed to a hotel in Las Vegas. The Hallmark Channel typically attracts viewers with its 'Countdown to Christmas' movies each year. A collaboration between Hilton Hotel & Resorts and Hallmark Channel will deck the halls of hotel suites in three select cities including the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World starting Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Company turning recycled chopsticks into housewares, furniture opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A company that turns recycled chopsticks into housewares and furniture have announced that it has opened a facility in Las Vegas. According to a news release, ChopValue’s new Las Vegas location will mark the company’s first franchise in the United States. The group says they already operate microfactories in Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

UPCOMING EVENTS: Tribal pow-wow, LGBTQ meet-up, a poker run and more.

The 23rd Annual Pahrump Inter-Tribal Social Powwow is this weekend at Petrack Park. Free admission. Be part of a spiritual celebration of culture and heritage through dance, drumming, craftsmanship and pageantry of traditional regalia from tribes all over the West. Native American crafts, music, food, gourd and Aztec dancers. Daily raffles and Sunday 50/50. Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Visit pahrumppowwow.com for more information.
PAHRUMP, NV

