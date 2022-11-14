Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lily-Rose Depp explains her silence on Johnny Depp's drama
Lily-Rose Depp is familiar with fame. As the daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis she grew up fully aware of celebrity, though she told Elle magazine in a recently published interview "my parents protected my brother [Jack] and me from it as much as possible." Now, as...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ellen Pompeo prepares for Meredith's farewell with note to 'Grey's Anatomy' viewers
Meredith Grey is saying goodbye to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital when "Grey's Anatomy" returns in February, but Ellen Pompeo has already started the farewell parade. On Thursday, one week after the show aired its fiery fall finale, Pompeo took to Instagram to pen an emotional note to viewers. "I am...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Charlize Theron faces backlash after saying Afrikaans, her mother tongue, is dying out
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is facing fierce criticism in South Africa after saying her mother tongue, Afrikaans, is "a dying language." The "Monster" and "Tully" star made the comments on Monday's episode of the "Smartless" podcast, saying that the language that she grew up speaking was fading out. Theron, 47,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
B. Smyth, R&B singer, dead at 30
B. Smyth, an R&B artist who found success with his songs "Win Win" and "Twerkaholic," has died, his brother announced on the singer's Instagram page. In a post on Thursday, Smyth's older brother, Denzil, wrote the artist had "passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis."
Cardi B Shows Off Her Face Tattoo Of Son Wave’s Name: See Photo
Grammy-winner Cardi B, 30, finally revealed her face tattoo via her Instagram Story on Nov. 17, and we are obsessed! The proud momma bear revealed a tattoo complete with red ink and cursive writing of her son’s name, Wave, 1. In the photo, Cardi rocked a face full of glam and looked off to the side to reveal the ink, which she actually got done back on Aug. 14 by the artist, Robinson De Los Santos. The brunette beauty did not write anything other than Wave’s name in white letters on the post.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chris Hemsworth receives 'strong indication' of a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease while filming new show
Chris Hemsworth embarked on a personal and physically demanding journey for his new series "Limitless" that ultimately led to a sobering discovery. The "Thor" actor, 39, learns in one episode of the limited Disney+/National Geographic series -- which shows him exploring ways to enhance his longevity and combat aging -- that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each of his parents, meaning he has a heightened predisposition for developing Alzheimer's disease.
Matthew Libatique (‘Don’t Worry Darling’ cinematographer) on their ‘sexy and debaucherous throwback to this ideal time’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“Most of it lies within the subjectivity of Florence Pugh‘s character; the character of Alice is what drives the visual language of the movie,” declares two-time Oscar nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique (“Black Swan,” “A Star is Born”) about the voyeuristic framing of the central character in “Don’t Worry Darling.” For our recent webchat he adds, “that’s where we really played and I think that’s where the film really exists. Seeing her small within the confines of this ‘dollhouse’ and seeing her from outside the glass looking back in. She’s almost metaphorically encapsulated into a space. It just happens to be...
Jeff Goldblum Just Tried Pocky For The First Time Ever And Called It "Almost Religious Ecstasy"
His reaction is wildly on brand for him.
The 70 Most Brutal And Painfully Accurate Observations Gen Z Has Made About Millennials That Are Funny Because They're True
Millennials really do love calling babies "tiny humans" and I think we really need to stop with that one.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome second child
Heidi Montag Pratt and husband Spencer Pratt have welcomed their second child. "The Hills" couple introduced their new baby boy on Thursday, with Montag posting to Snapchat from the hospital. She shared that he was born at 11:31 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. and 9 oz., but did not reveal a name.
Boston
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Quentin Tarantino is 'not in a giant hurry' to make his last movie
Quentin Tarantino appears on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" this week to discuss filmmaking and explains why his tenth movie will definitely be his last. "I've been doing it for 30 years, and it's time to wrap up the show. You know, it's...I've done it, I've given my whole life to it. And you know, I didn't start a family until late in life," Tarantino told CNN's Wallace. "I've always kind of equated if you're doing movies on, you know, on the level that I've been doing. Actually the level I've been allowed to do. It's, I equate it to mountain climbing, and so this movie is my Mount Everest, and this movie is Kilimanjaro, and this movie is Fuji. And I've spent all that time on the mountain and I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Disenchanted' turns the page on a storybook ending to what comes after
"Disenchanted" asks the existential question, "What comes after 'Happily Ever After?," which is, naturally, a sequel ... only (because it's 15 years later) for streaming. Amy Adams nimbly steps back into the role of an animated princess trying to adapt to the live-action world, in an epilogue to "Enchanted" that has moments of magic without completely delivering on the premise.
18 Photos That Convinced Me Having A Boyfriend Is The Same As Having A Child
Nothing more romantic than leaving behind a mountain of trash or nearly burning the house down. 😍
Comments / 0