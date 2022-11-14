ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Wilson sacked 6 times as Denver Broncos lose again

By CBS Colorado
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IoRtC_0jAEjbNa00

Russell Wilson can run and throw the ball all over the field.

The 11-year veteran's challenge right now? Wilson looks much more like a rookie with the Denver Broncos than the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback he was for the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson threw for 286 yards and a touchdown Sunday. The quarterback with the five-year, $245 million deal also wound up sacked a season-high six times and was intercepted at the goal line with 11 seconds left in a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

"I've got to find a way to get us two more touchdowns," said Wilson, speaking to reporters while still wearing his uniform. "I think we've got to find a way to get two more touchdowns a game. I think that we were able to do that in London, we didn't do it tonight."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rlkK1_0jAEjbNa00
DeMarcus Walker #95 of the Tennessee Titans sacks Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Andy Lyons / Getty Images


Wilson found rookie Jalen Virgil wide-open for a 66-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown, and he led the Broncos to a 39-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead late in the second quarter. But an offense that has scored 12 points in the third quarter all season bogged down and didn't score another point.

The quarterback, whose new deal after being traded to Denver included a whopping $165 million in guarantees, was 21 of 42 and a 70.1 passer rating. He also ran seven times for 8 net yards. Wilson spent more time backpedaling, especially after losing wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to an injured ankle on the first play.

Not having Jeudy hurt even more with wide receiver KJ Hamler already scratched with an injured hamstring.

It didn't help that Graham Glasgow started at center for the injured Lloyd Cushenberry III and hurt a shoulder late in the third quarter. He was replaced by rookie Luke Wattenberg, who had played one snap previously. Right tackle Billy Turner didn't return after hurting a knee. It led to Wilson being hit 18 times.

First-year coach Nathaniel Hackett said the Broncos tried to mix it up as much as possible on offense.

"We wanted to try to master attack. We wanted a quick game," Hackett said. "We wanted to do as much as we could to try to keep the defense off and protect those guys, and at the same time be able to protect Russ. And it just wasn't coming together."

Five of the Broncos' losses have been by one score with Sunday's the latest. Wilson also has been sacked at least three times in all but one game this season.

"We're not going to give up, that's for sure," Wilson said. "Even though we've lost a lot of great players this season, really, the reality is we still have an opportunity to answer these moments. I'm going to do everything I can to find a way to answer those moments coming forward."

By TERESA M. WALKER, AP Pro Football Writer

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Saints cut ex-Eagles running back

Jordan Howard is out of work. Again. Pro Football Talk reports the New Orleans Saints cut the former Philadelphia Eagles running back on Tuesday. Howard entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2016. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career and was traded to the Eagles ahead of the 2019 campaign.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Bronco linebacker Aaron Patrick suing NFL, others over injury

A Denver Broncos player is suing for negligence, claiming that a dangerous condition led to his season-ending injury.Aaron Patrick is suing the NFL, So-Fi Stadium, ESPN and the Los Angeles Chargers for monetary damages lost this season.He tore his ACL last month after he was trying to tackle an opposing player.His momentum carried him off the field and into the sidelines.While he was trying to avoid contact with others, his foot rolled on top of a mat that was covering cables and cords, causing his injury.The lawsuit says the defendants allowed a dangerous condition to exist by having cable-covering mats so close to the sideline.
DENVER, CO
KING-5

'Quite a spectacle': Paul Silvi on his trip to Munich to cover the Seahawks

SEATTLE — This is probably as good a time as any to look back at my trip to Munich and outside of the first half of the Seahawks game, it was very memorable. I should preface this by saying I'm not a world traveler - far from it. The thought of a 10-hour flight to anywhere is tough for me to endure. You've seen that kid on the plane with his handheld video game, toys, juice box, and crackers. That's me. But at 58 years old, I've upgraded to movies, magazines, Chex Mix, candy and soda. And keep'em coming.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Colorado-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (8-2 overall, 5-2 Pac-12) plays its final home game of the year this Saturday as Colorado (1-9, 1-7) travels to Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Game time on Saturday is 6:00 p.m., on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies return home after a 37-34 win at then-No. 6 Oregon, which has moved the Huskies up to No. 15 in both the AP Top 25 and the coaches’ poll. The Huskies close out the regular season the following Saturday, Nov. 26, with the Boeing Apple Cup at Washington State.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
83K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy