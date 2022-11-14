ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

WIBW

RCPD attempts to identify woman connected to theft of Manhattan Target

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing items from a Manhattan Target. RCPD said they are attempting to speak with the woman about a theft of an iRobot Braava jet and an Ember Smart Mug from Target on Friday, November 11 at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was seen driving the vehicle in the following picture:
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

KBI hands findings in two officer-involved shootings to Shawnee Co. DA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI has turned over its findings in two shootings involving Topeka Police Officers to the District Attorney. The KBI has been investigating two officer-involved shootings: first, a shooting between officers and 33-year-old Eric Perkins after a pursuit September 29th ending at 6th and Kansas Avenue. Perkins was hospitalized and is currently in custody charged for the murder that started the pursuit.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

SUV strikes fire hydrant; Salina man arrested

A Salina man was arrested after an incident in which the vehicle he was driving crashed into a fire hydrant late Monday night. An officer was sitting in a parking lot in the 700 block of N. Broadway Boulevard at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday when he heard a loud crash, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The officer went south on N. Broadway and found that a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe had struck a fire hydrant in the 500 block of N. Broadway Boulevard before coming to rest in the 600 block of N. Broadway Boulevard.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Ogden teen arrested after Casey’s break-in leads to short manhunt

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen was arrested after a break-in at a local Casey’s led to a short manhunt. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, officials were called to the Casey’s in the 300 block of Riley Ave. in Ogden with reports that the business alarm had gone off.
OGDEN, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested after alleged threat with machete

A Salina man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly threatened others with a machete. Salina Police Lieutenant James Feldman said this morning that officers were sent to the 2300 block of Chapel Ridge Place at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a resident there, identified as Ryan A. Hardey, 23, of Salina, who appeared to be intoxicated and allegedly had struck another resident twice.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan teen arrested after allegedly choking classmate with phone cord

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after they allegedly choked a classmate with a phone cord. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officials were called to Manhattan High School’s West Campus in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of an aggravated battery.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

Saturday crash north of Manhattan leads to DUI arrest

A two-vehicle crash Saturday evening, north of Manhattan, injured two people and resulted in an arrest for DUI. Riley County Police responded near the area of North Seth Child Road and Top of the World around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and located a pickup driven by 64-year-old Robert Jandera, of Houston, Texas and a passenger car driven by 20-year-old Brenda Flores, of Junction City. Officers determined the pickup was north on Seth Child when it crossed over the center line and caused the southbound car to swerve into the opposite lane to avoid the truck. Both vehicles re-entered their original lanes when Jandera’s truck hit Flores’ car.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 crash

LINCOLN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Ismael Arrelano, 46, Mexico, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of 26th Road. The driver lost control of the Nissan....
LINCOLN COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested after incident at Schwan's Monday

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including criminal threat and battery, after an alleged incident at Schwan's early Monday. Officers were sent to Schwan's, 3019 Scanlan Avenue, at approximately 4:45 a.m. Monday for a report of a physical altercation between two employees, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 17

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Brandi Marie; 28; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Baier,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan American Legion reports $8.1K loss after overnight break-in

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Legion in Manhattan is out around $8,100 after cash was stolen from its ATM and safe and its building was damaged. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. officials were called to the American Legion building at 114 McCall Rd. with reports of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

AG Schmidt: Receptions to be held in honor of Kansas crime victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor the victims of violent crimes across Kansas, there will be multiple receptions over the next month in remembrance of the ones that lost their lives. The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Friday that his office in partnership with the Kansas Organization...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report November 15

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SARAH DENISE NEVILLS, 29, Manhattan, Domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship; Bond $2,000. ELISHA LEE ANN PITTMAN,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Overnight truck crash sends 2 to Topeka hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer and his passenger were taken to a local hospital after the semi crashed between two bridges. Shawnee County Fire District #4 was called to a crash at 3:18 a.m. Monday morning after a truck heading west drove into the median and down an embankment between […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD attempts to identify three suspects in $1K photo theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are attempting to identify three suspects connected to the theft of a $1,000 photo from Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Monday, Nov. 14, with a photo of the three suspects who allegedly stole a $1,000 photo from an Aggieville alley in early November.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Four Schwan’s employees allegedly attacked by coworker

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say that four employees of Schwan’s Tony’s Pizza plant were attacked by a coworker early Monday morning. Salina Police say it began when a 35-year-old man got into an argument with a coworker in an office. According to a police spokesperson, a manager tried to intervene by telling the man […]
SALINA, KS

