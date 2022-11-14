ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023

JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle backs into building in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a building in White Marsh. At around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reported that a vehicle had backed into a commercial building in the 11100-block of Pulaski Highway. Crews are...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Freezing Weather Shelter activated due to cold snap

ROSEDALE, MD—As the recent cold snap prepares to intensify over the weekend, officials are activating local freezing shelters. Due to freezing temperatures, the Baltimore County Freezing Weather Shelter will be open Friday, November 18 through Monday, November 21. The shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. with...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
cohaitungchi.com

A Day at Picturesque, Historic Betterton Beach

As heat weekends beckon vacation-seeking Marylanders to the solar, sand and waves of Ocean Metropolis and surrounding seashores, summer season rolls on…however site visitors typically doesn't. Significantly in recent times, most of us have turn out to be painfully aware of the frustration of stop-and-go journey to the Bay Bridge as throngs of vacationers crawl slowly towards their ocean vacation spot. As soon as over the bridge itself, drivers metal themselves for not less than one other two hours of journey earlier than lastly getting “down the ocean, hon.”
BETTERTON, MD
Nottingham MD

House fire reported in Bowleys Quarters

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are responding to a house fire in Middle River. The fire was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the unit block of Windward Way (21220). Arriving units reportedly found smoke showing from a single-family dwelling. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Nottingham MD

Board of Public Works approves funding for clean water, Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works in Annapolis has approved more than $12 million in grants to reduce water pollution and flooding risks. The board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Peter Franchot. Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford chaired this week’s meeting.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant cancelled with 10 minutes until bidding deadline

The much-anticipated auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant in Fells Point was cancelled today with 10 minutes left to go in the online sale and a top bid of $1.32 million. The word “CANCELLED” was posted over a photo of the restaurant on the Alex Cooper Auctioneers website at 11:50 a.m. The auction, which started Nov. 12, was scheduled to end at noon today.
BALTIMORE, MD
andnowuknow.com

Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details

LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization

BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations

Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
BALTIMORE, MD

