This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Misses Practice
Major supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland this week
New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in BaltimoreBryan DijkhuizenBaltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore trucking company seeks to help set standard with hybrid big rigs
The trucking industry is looking to cut its large carbon footprint in the form of EV and hybrid big rigs. There are now almost 3 million tractor-trailers on the road using more than 36 billion gallons of diesel fuel each year, according to trucking industry experts. With diesel fuel prices...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023
JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
Maryland's plan to install 3,400+ electric charging stations gets underway
The first state-sponsored electric vehicle charging station is now up and running in Maryland, and two more are coming soon.
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Nottingham MD
Vehicle backs into building in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a building in White Marsh. At around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reported that a vehicle had backed into a commercial building in the 11100-block of Pulaski Highway. Crews are...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Freezing Weather Shelter activated due to cold snap
ROSEDALE, MD—As the recent cold snap prepares to intensify over the weekend, officials are activating local freezing shelters. Due to freezing temperatures, the Baltimore County Freezing Weather Shelter will be open Friday, November 18 through Monday, November 21. The shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. with...
cohaitungchi.com
A Day at Picturesque, Historic Betterton Beach
As heat weekends beckon vacation-seeking Marylanders to the solar, sand and waves of Ocean Metropolis and surrounding seashores, summer season rolls on…however site visitors typically doesn't. Significantly in recent times, most of us have turn out to be painfully aware of the frustration of stop-and-go journey to the Bay Bridge as throngs of vacationers crawl slowly towards their ocean vacation spot. As soon as over the bridge itself, drivers metal themselves for not less than one other two hours of journey earlier than lastly getting “down the ocean, hon.”
Nottingham MD
House fire reported in Bowleys Quarters
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are responding to a house fire in Middle River. The fire was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the unit block of Windward Way (21220). Arriving units reportedly found smoke showing from a single-family dwelling. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists...
Nottingham MD
Board of Public Works approves funding for clean water, Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works in Annapolis has approved more than $12 million in grants to reduce water pollution and flooding risks. The board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Peter Franchot. Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford chaired this week’s meeting.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant cancelled with 10 minutes until bidding deadline
The much-anticipated auction of Bertha’s Mussels restaurant in Fells Point was cancelled today with 10 minutes left to go in the online sale and a top bid of $1.32 million. The word “CANCELLED” was posted over a photo of the restaurant on the Alex Cooper Auctioneers website at 11:50 a.m. The auction, which started Nov. 12, was scheduled to end at noon today.
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
foxbaltimore.com
City refuses to reimburse residents who lost everything after sinkhole swallows their home
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents whose homes were swallowed in the massive sinkhole that formed in East Baltimore last July have finally heard back from the city, although, it's not the response they were hoping for. After insurance denied their claims months ago, now the city has too. Residents said...
Nottingham MD
Proposal to build over 500 apartments near White Marsh Mall raises eyebrows, community input meeting to be held
WHITE MARSH, MD—A community input meeting will be held later this month to discuss a proposal that has raised some eyebrows in the White Marsh community. According to plans that have recently been made public, there is a proposal to build 516 apartments adjacent to White Marsh Mall in the former Sears site.
Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization
BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
Wbaltv.com
Raising Cane's moves forward with plans for 3 greater Baltimore locations
Raising Cane's is moving forward with plans to open three restaurants in greater Baltimore over the coming months as the popular restaurant chain makes its entrance into the region. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said Monday it plans to open its first area location in a 3,900-square-foot space at Towson...
fox5dc.com
Tanker truck carrying propane overturns on Severn River Bridge
ARNOLD, Md. - A tanker truck carrying propane overturned on the Severn River Bridge Monday causing major morning delays. The crash happened on the bridge in the Arnold area of Anne Arundel County around 6 a.m. Traffic was closed in both directions. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
