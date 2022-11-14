Read full article on original website
13 displaced by early morning apartment fire in DeKalb
An apartment fire in DeKalb County left 13 people without a place to sleep early Thursday morning but resulted in no injuries, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County firefighters give free alarms after deadly blaze
Stockbridge police have confirmed three people dead in a house fire. The Henry County Fire Department distributed free smoke alarms in the neighborhood to help prevent another tragedy like this from happening.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested in deadly shooting at Smyrna pool
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Alabama man at a Smyrna apartment complex in July. Tavis Crankfield, 20, of Decatur, was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department's Violent Crime Bureau after a brief foot chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Man hospitalized in shooting during fight at NW Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA - An early morning shooting at a northwest Atlanta home sent one man to the hospital Friday. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the home on the 300 block of Andrew J Hairston Place. Officers arriving at the scene...
Fire at home near Westview Cemetery leaves 1 in critical condition, Atlanta Fire officials say
ATLANTA — A house fire in the Florida Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta left one man in critical condition early Thursday morning, authorities said. The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a "heavy fire" at a one-story home along the 200-block of Barfield Avenue around 3:16 a.m. with one person trapped inside. After forcing their way inside the home, fire crews said they spotted a man who was unconscious on the floor of the kitchen suffering from smoke inhalation.
fox5atlanta.com
No one in custody three years after deadly Athens hit and run
ATHENS, Ga. - This month marks three years since a 25-year-old Athens man was killed in a hit and run on Cherokee Road. Sanchez Elder’s mother says someone struck and killed him as he left a football watch party in 2019. "Just turn yourself in. I know you’re not...
Skeletal remains found in Covington | What we know
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to learn the identity of skeletal remains found in Covington. The remains were found off Henderson Mill Road on Nov. 11 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. They have since been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
fox5atlanta.com
EMT killed in Forsyth County wreck, Georgia State Patrol says
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An EMT died Thursday morning in a wreck in Forsyth County, Georgia State Patrol confirmed. Central EMS identified the EMT as 57-year-old Gina Ayres. Georgia State Patrol said Ayres was driving the ambulance, which had emergency equipment activated at around 6:51 a.m. on Ga. Highway 20. The ambulance was in the center turn lane trying to pass traffic, investigators said.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wounded by police at gas station
Witnesses said a man was armed with a gun and pointing it at people at a Cartersville gas station. Police said the suspect shot out a glass door.
fox5atlanta.com
Human remains found near Etowah River, Canton police say
CANTON, Ga. - Police in Canton say human remains were found near the Etowah River on Thursday. Officers responded to the south side of the river along Reformation Parkway after the remains were found near the Waleska Street bridge. Few details have been released. The remains were turned over to...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Men wanted for entering victim's car at Henry County gas station
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are searching for two suspects accused of entering a stranger's car in the middle of the day at a Henry County gas station. The Henry County Police Department shared two surveillance photos of the suspects taken at a Mobil gas station on Highway 138 in Stockbridge, Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in deadly Gwinnett County double shooting arrested in Florida, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said officers arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 17-year-old girl. Police said deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old girl from Lawrenceville and 16-year-old boy from Lilburn in Ft. Walton, Florida. Police said the suspects will be held there until they can be extradited to Gwinnett County.
All lanes blocked along I-75 southbound by South Marietta Parkway
MARIETTA, Ga. — All southbound lanes along Interstate 75 by South Marietta Parkway are blocked Wednesday night. Marietta Police Department officials said a crash is causing the gridlock. Police are asking drivers to avoid traveling I-75 southbound in that area until they can clear the crash. Officers said people...
fox5atlanta.com
Firefighters rescue unconscious man trapped in burning SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A man has been rushed to the hospital after he was rescued from a fire at a southwest Atlanta home early Friday morning. Officials say the fire happened shortly after 3:15 a.m. at a home on the 200 block fo Barfield Avenue in Atlanta. When crews got to...
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting outside Gwinnett County supermarket leaves teenage boy dead, girl hospitalized
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said first responders rushed a 17-year-old girl to a hospital and officers found a 16-year-old boy shot the death in a car after a shooting on Wednesday night. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of La Mexicana...
fox5atlanta.com
Officer shoots armed suspect during chase at Cartersville gas station, police say
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the shooting of a suspect by a Cartersville police officer at a local gas station Thursday morning,. Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened at a Circle K on the 900 block of Joe Frank Harris...
fox5atlanta.com
Man hit, killed by train in SW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a train overnight in southwest Atlanta,. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the deadly crash happened at Peters Street and Spellman Lane near the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. First responders rushed to the area shortly...
Residents to be without water after massive sinkholes open in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Residents could be without water for days after massive sinkholes opened up on their street. A water main break caused two large sinkholes Thursday morning, essentially swallowing a large truck, City of South Fulton officials said. Orkney Lane in the Loch Lomond neighborhood is closed...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot by gunman in his car, police say
ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot after finding a gunman in his car, Atlanta police say. Officers were called out just before 3 p.m. Thursday to a home along Oakdale Street NW. Police say officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was able...
fox5atlanta.com
Employee, boss get into shootout, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County say a dispute over money led to a shootout at a Tucker-area business on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a moving equipment company located in the 1800 block of Montreal Court. DeKalb County police say 38-year-old Moran Hasut...
