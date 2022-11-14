ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Smyrna pool

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Alabama man at a Smyrna apartment complex in July. Tavis Crankfield, 20, of Decatur, was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department's Violent Crime Bureau after a brief foot chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
SMYRNA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man hospitalized in shooting during fight at NW Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA - An early morning shooting at a northwest Atlanta home sent one man to the hospital Friday. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the home on the 300 block of Andrew J Hairston Place. Officers arriving at the scene...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Fire at home near Westview Cemetery leaves 1 in critical condition, Atlanta Fire officials say

ATLANTA — A house fire in the Florida Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta left one man in critical condition early Thursday morning, authorities said. The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a "heavy fire" at a one-story home along the 200-block of Barfield Avenue around 3:16 a.m. with one person trapped inside. After forcing their way inside the home, fire crews said they spotted a man who was unconscious on the floor of the kitchen suffering from smoke inhalation.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

No one in custody three years after deadly Athens hit and run

ATHENS, Ga. - This month marks three years since a 25-year-old Athens man was killed in a hit and run on Cherokee Road. Sanchez Elder’s mother says someone struck and killed him as he left a football watch party in 2019. "Just turn yourself in. I know you’re not...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Skeletal remains found in Covington | What we know

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to learn the identity of skeletal remains found in Covington. The remains were found off Henderson Mill Road on Nov. 11 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. They have since been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

EMT killed in Forsyth County wreck, Georgia State Patrol says

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An EMT died Thursday morning in a wreck in Forsyth County, Georgia State Patrol confirmed. Central EMS identified the EMT as 57-year-old Gina Ayres. Georgia State Patrol said Ayres was driving the ambulance, which had emergency equipment activated at around 6:51 a.m. on Ga. Highway 20. The ambulance was in the center turn lane trying to pass traffic, investigators said.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Human remains found near Etowah River, Canton police say

CANTON, Ga. - Police in Canton say human remains were found near the Etowah River on Thursday. Officers responded to the south side of the river along Reformation Parkway after the remains were found near the Waleska Street bridge. Few details have been released. The remains were turned over to...
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects in deadly Gwinnett County double shooting arrested in Florida, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police said officers arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a 17-year-old girl. Police said deputies with the Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old girl from Lawrenceville and 16-year-old boy from Lilburn in Ft. Walton, Florida. Police said the suspects will be held there until they can be extradited to Gwinnett County.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

All lanes blocked along I-75 southbound by South Marietta Parkway

MARIETTA, Ga. — All southbound lanes along Interstate 75 by South Marietta Parkway are blocked Wednesday night. Marietta Police Department officials said a crash is causing the gridlock. Police are asking drivers to avoid traveling I-75 southbound in that area until they can clear the crash. Officers said people...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man hit, killed by train in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a train overnight in southwest Atlanta,. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the deadly crash happened at Peters Street and Spellman Lane near the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. First responders rushed to the area shortly...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot by gunman in his car, police say

ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot after finding a gunman in his car, Atlanta police say. Officers were called out just before 3 p.m. Thursday to a home along Oakdale Street NW. Police say officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was able...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Employee, boss get into shootout, DeKalb County police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County say a dispute over money led to a shootout at a Tucker-area business on Tuesday afternoon. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a moving equipment company located in the 1800 block of Montreal Court. DeKalb County police say 38-year-old Moran Hasut...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy