Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

SPENCER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO