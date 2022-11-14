Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn woman charged for OWI, marijuana
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of a 2010...
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
nwestiowa.com
Jail inmate charged for punching another
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for OWI, open container
SIBLEY—A 25-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Ramon Lopez Gomez stemmed from the stop of a...
siouxlandnews.com
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
Pursuit suspect holds man hostage in home, police say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for parole violations now faces a new list of charges for running from law enforcement, breaking into a home and kidnapping a man inside. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens say the incident started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Grand Jury Indicts Burbank Woman For Homicide, Manslaughter
A Burbank woman was indicted by a Clay County grand jury Nov. 7 on three charges, including vehicular homicide and second degree manslaughter. Following the indictment, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department arrested Joyce Ann Hawley on a warrant for those two charges and for a third charge of “unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine,” according to court documents.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley woman arrested for OWI, meth
ROCK VALLEY—A 40-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license, and driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
dakotanewsnow.com
Trent man sentenced to 30 years for leading local drug organization
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Trent man pleaded guilty to multiple drug-related charges, his third time serving a federal sentence for drug distribution. According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, the suspect pleaded guilty on July 21, 2022,...
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland woman arrested for OWI charge
PAULLINA—A 46-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Paullina on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Naomi Jeane Kliegl stemmed from a report of a 1991 Ford Festiva running over a parking bumper on the east side of the Dollar General parking lot in Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Falls men charged after stop
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men face charges following a traffic stop about 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rock Rapids. The arrests of 38-year-old Andrew Steven Permann and 34-year-old Allen Philip Snook stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Dodge Durango on Highway 9 following a 911 call about an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff reveals additional charges filed against suspect connected to multiple Siouxland robberies
A man was accused of robbing at least three locations in the Siouxland area and officials have announced further charges filed against him.
Documents allege Sioux City man assaulted woman during third robbery attempt
A man who had been previously convicted of robberies was accused of being the perpetrator behind a string of robberies that happened in and around Sioux City.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for receiving marijuana through the mail
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to use FedEx to get ten pounds of marijuana. 43-year-old Willie Jackson appeared in court this afternoon in Minnehaha County. A prosecutor called him a career criminal with a history of drugs and violence.
Suspect arrested in connection to string of Siouxland bank robberies
Sioux City Police Department arrested a man connected to multiple bank robberies in the Siouxland area.
KELOLAND TV
Video of Sculpture Walk theft suspect released
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police released video of a suspect in a sculpture stolen from the downtown Sculpture Walk. Police released the video on its Twitter account. The suspect appears to be wearing a gray or blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The sculpture “Day’s Catch”...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man was shot in a Sioux Falls parking lot, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim had arranged to meet some people in a southwest Sioux Falls parking lot for what officers believe was a drug exchange. The passenger in the suspect’s car threatened the victim with a gun and then shot him in the arm.
kiwaradio.com
Galva Man Charged In Brother’s Murder
Ida County, Iowa — A man from Galva, Iowa is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his older brother. According to the Ida County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7:30 on Sunday night, the communications center received a 911 call of a fight in progress on Main Street in Galva. Officers discovered 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III of Holstein lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
