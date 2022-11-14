ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kicdam.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sanborn woman charged for OWI, marijuana

SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of a 2010...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft

ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Jail inmate charged for punching another

PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
PRIMGHAR, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man jailed for OWI, open container

SIBLEY—A 25-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Ramon Lopez Gomez stemmed from the stop of a...
SIBLEY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash

BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
BURBANK, SD
nwestiowa.com

Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication

SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Pursuit suspect holds man hostage in home, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for parole violations now faces a new list of charges for running from law enforcement, breaking into a home and kidnapping a man inside. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens say the incident started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Grand Jury Indicts Burbank Woman For Homicide, Manslaughter

A Burbank woman was indicted by a Clay County grand jury Nov. 7 on three charges, including vehicular homicide and second degree manslaughter. Following the indictment, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department arrested Joyce Ann Hawley on a warrant for those two charges and for a third charge of “unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, to-wit: methamphetamine,” according to court documents.
BURBANK, SD
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley woman arrested for OWI, meth

ROCK VALLEY—A 40-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license, and driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Trent man sentenced to 30 years for leading local drug organization

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Trent man pleaded guilty to multiple drug-related charges, his third time serving a federal sentence for drug distribution. According to United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, the suspect pleaded guilty on July 21, 2022,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sutherland woman arrested for OWI charge

PAULLINA—A 46-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Paullina on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Naomi Jeane Kliegl stemmed from a report of a 1991 Ford Festiva running over a parking bumper on the east side of the Dollar General parking lot in Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
PAULLINA, IA
nwestiowa.com

Two Sioux Falls men charged after stop

ROCK RAPIDS—Two Sioux Falls, SD, men face charges following a traffic stop about 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rock Rapids. The arrests of 38-year-old Andrew Steven Permann and 34-year-old Allen Philip Snook stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Dodge Durango on Highway 9 following a 911 call about an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for receiving marijuana through the mail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to use FedEx to get ten pounds of marijuana. 43-year-old Willie Jackson appeared in court this afternoon in Minnehaha County. A prosecutor called him a career criminal with a history of drugs and violence.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Video of Sculpture Walk theft suspect released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police released video of a suspect in a sculpture stolen from the downtown Sculpture Walk. Police released the video on its Twitter account. The suspect appears to be wearing a gray or blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The sculpture “Day’s Catch”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man was shot in a Sioux Falls parking lot, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim had arranged to meet some people in a southwest Sioux Falls parking lot for what officers believe was a drug exchange. The passenger in the suspect’s car threatened the victim with a gun and then shot him in the arm.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Galva Man Charged In Brother’s Murder

Ida County, Iowa — A man from Galva, Iowa is charged with murder in the stabbing death of his older brother. According to the Ida County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7:30 on Sunday night, the communications center received a 911 call of a fight in progress on Main Street in Galva. Officers discovered 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III of Holstein lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
GALVA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy