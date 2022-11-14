Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Columbia Star
Fulwiley chooses the Lady Gamecocks
Keenan’s MiLaysia Fulwiley signed with the University of South Carolina at a Signing Day event Thursday, November 10. “It’s definitely relieving to be able to decide where I want to go to school,” Fulwiley said. “I was able to wrap it up and sign my papers. Now I can focus on the season and try to win my fifth championship.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jayden Bradford, 4-star 2024 QB, names SEC team in top 4
Jayden Bradford might not be considering every team in the SEC as his next home, but there is one on the radar of the blue-chip prospect. According to his Twitter account, South Carolina is the lone representative from the conference among Bradford’s final 4. Bradford is expected to make his commitment official within the coming weeks.
thelakemurraynews.net
Foxes Win against Dorman
The Dutch Fork High School Silver Foxes defeated the Dorman Cavaliers 35 – 18 November 11.
James Moors helps Colorado State trounce South Carolina
James Moors scored 24 points as Colorado State led nearly wire-to-wire in an 85-53 win over South Carolina at the
WLTX.com
Westwood's Arden Conyers was on the fast track to USC
CAYCE, S.C. — Arden Conyers is a talented wing player for Westwood High School. The 6-6 senior appeared to be headed to a quality mid-major program as he was being offered by the likes of Winthrop and Wofford. But during the summer, things accelerated quickly when he was offered...
aseaofblue.com
Wednesday Headlines: On To South Carolina State
It’s safe to say times are a bit tough in Lexington, but here’s to hoping last night’s setback is just the start of a big comeback. That begins Thursday night at 7 pm vs. the South Carolina State Bulldogs inside Rupp Arena. Star on the rise. Your...
WLTX.com
Frank's Back - Former South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin returns to the Palmetto State with UMASS
CONWAY, S.C. — It didn't take long for Frank Martin to return to the Palmetto State. The former South Carolina head basketball coach is in Conway where UMASS is competing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Martin was in charge of the South Carolina program for 10 years, leading the...
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Colorado State
South Carolina's basketball team travels to a neutral site to begin the Charleston Classic, which runs through the weekend. The Gamecocks play Colorado State in game one.
coladaily.com
Dr. James Riley 'Jim' Gettys, Jr.
A funeral service to honor the life of Dr. James Riley "Jim" Gettys, Jr., age 76, will be held at 2 o'clock on Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Columbia, SC. The Rev. Nicholas Beasley will officiate, and the family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall. A private burial will be held at Prince George Winyah in Georgetown, SC, at a later date.
coladaily.com
Carolina Lights returns to SC State Fairgrounds, discount passes available
Dazzling holiday lights will soon illuminate the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the state fairgrounds as the South Carolina State Fair (SCSF) welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights. The annual drive-thru holiday lights show starts Dec. 3 through 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. and...
sc.edu
Sumter’s on the list? Longtime residents surprised at Forbes’ Top 10 places to live
Swan Lake is one of the tourist attractions Sumter has to offer. (Photos by Carolina News and Reporter) Longtime residents of Sumter are surprised to see their city on Forbes magazine’s list of the top places to live in South Carolina. The city was ranked 10th behind Charleston, Myrtle...
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
Burkes outlet in Newberry renamed Bealls Outlet
NEWBERRY — Bealls, Inc., announced that the Burkes Outlet at 2821 Main Street was being renamed Bealls Outlet. The company is retiring t
columbiabusinessreport.com
New bakery opens in West Columbia
A new West Columbia bakery is a testament to what happens when four friends with a lifelong appreciation for food and cooking decide to follow their dreams. , located at 1220 C Avenue, was opened in late summer by long-time friends Beth Crolley, Chris Moore, Christine Hall and Bobby Johnson.
Here's why two twin sisters in Chapin are being recognized
CHAPIN, S.C. — A simple question posed by a former fourth-grader at Lake Murray Elementary school is why one competition is now a tradition for students: Designing the school flag. The school has recently learned that it's home to some very creative and artistic students. "Two years ago, we...
coladaily.com
Irmo-based nonprofit receives Secretary of State's 2022 Angel Award
Giving Tuesday is Nov. 22, and South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond wants everyone to remember to "give from the heart, but please give smart." He made the statement during a special ceremony Wednesday morning where ten organizations from across the state were recognized as Angels of 2022. Irmo-based...
Bradford Pear Tree exchange coming to Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Bradford Pears might look pretty to the eye in the spring and fall, but as it turns out, they're an invasive species taking over South Carolina forests, and the newer trees have thorns. "It really doesn't have a great wildlife value," Clemson Extension horticulture agent...
wach.com
'Disheartening': Long-time patrons react to weekend shooting at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Some people in Columbia say they’re worried about the future of their children, and their neighbors after a shooting at Columbia Place Mall over the weekend. “It’s disheartening to see. I never thought in the years that I’ve been here that I would see...
WLTX.com
Is another snowy winter on the way?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The month of November was off to a warm start and warm might honestly be an understatement, we were breaking records here in Columbia. The period of November 1st through the 12th was the hottest temperature ever recorded with an average temperature of 67.5 degrees. That takes into account our low and high temperatures. Of course this week a much different story, our temperatures have fallen drastically and that average temperature will be around 10, maybe even 15 degrees colder than what we have seen the last few weeks. With it feeling like winter, we are actually getting closer to the start of meteorological winter, that’s on December 1st, but can we expect this cold weather to last into the winter months?
etxview.com
Claflin to remember former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale
Claflin University will honor the legacy of former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale with a remembrance ceremony and dedication of a memorial garden. The service of remembrance and dedication of the Tisdale Memorial Garden will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the Tingley Memorial Hall Courtyard on campus.
