Columbia, SC

Columbia Star

Fulwiley chooses the Lady Gamecocks

Keenan’s MiLaysia Fulwiley signed with the University of South Carolina at a Signing Day event Thursday, November 10. “It’s definitely relieving to be able to decide where I want to go to school,” Fulwiley said. “I was able to wrap it up and sign my papers. Now I can focus on the season and try to win my fifth championship.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jayden Bradford, 4-star 2024 QB, names SEC team in top 4

Jayden Bradford might not be considering every team in the SEC as his next home, but there is one on the radar of the blue-chip prospect. According to his Twitter account, South Carolina is the lone representative from the conference among Bradford’s final 4. Bradford is expected to make his commitment official within the coming weeks.
COLUMBIA, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Foxes Win against Dorman

The Dutch Fork High School Silver Foxes defeated the Dorman Cavaliers 35 – 18 November 11.
IRMO, SC
WLTX.com

Westwood's Arden Conyers was on the fast track to USC

CAYCE, S.C. — Arden Conyers is a talented wing player for Westwood High School. The 6-6 senior appeared to be headed to a quality mid-major program as he was being offered by the likes of Winthrop and Wofford. But during the summer, things accelerated quickly when he was offered...
CAYCE, SC
aseaofblue.com

Wednesday Headlines: On To South Carolina State

It’s safe to say times are a bit tough in Lexington, but here’s to hoping last night’s setback is just the start of a big comeback. That begins Thursday night at 7 pm vs. the South Carolina State Bulldogs inside Rupp Arena. Star on the rise. Your...
LEXINGTON, KY
coladaily.com

Dr. James Riley 'Jim' Gettys, Jr.

A funeral service to honor the life of Dr. James Riley "Jim" Gettys, Jr., age 76, will be held at 2 o'clock on Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Columbia, SC. The Rev. Nicholas Beasley will officiate, and the family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall. A private burial will be held at Prince George Winyah in Georgetown, SC, at a later date.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New bakery opens in West Columbia

A new West Columbia bakery is a testament to what happens when four friends with a lifelong appreciation for food and cooking decide to follow their dreams. , located at 1220 C Avenue, was opened in late summer by long-time friends Beth Crolley, Chris Moore, Christine Hall and Bobby Johnson.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's why two twin sisters in Chapin are being recognized

CHAPIN, S.C. — A simple question posed by a former fourth-grader at Lake Murray Elementary school is why one competition is now a tradition for students: Designing the school flag. The school has recently learned that it's home to some very creative and artistic students. "Two years ago, we...
CHAPIN, SC
coladaily.com

Irmo-based nonprofit receives Secretary of State's 2022 Angel Award

Giving Tuesday is Nov. 22, and South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond wants everyone to remember to "give from the heart, but please give smart." He made the statement during a special ceremony Wednesday morning where ten organizations from across the state were recognized as Angels of 2022. Irmo-based...
IRMO, SC
WLTX.com

Is another snowy winter on the way?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The month of November was off to a warm start and warm might honestly be an understatement, we were breaking records here in Columbia. The period of November 1st through the 12th was the hottest temperature ever recorded with an average temperature of 67.5 degrees. That takes into account our low and high temperatures. Of course this week a much different story, our temperatures have fallen drastically and that average temperature will be around 10, maybe even 15 degrees colder than what we have seen the last few weeks. With it feeling like winter, we are actually getting closer to the start of meteorological winter, that’s on December 1st, but can we expect this cold weather to last into the winter months?
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

Claflin to remember former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale

Claflin University will honor the legacy of former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale with a remembrance ceremony and dedication of a memorial garden. The service of remembrance and dedication of the Tisdale Memorial Garden will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the Tingley Memorial Hall Courtyard on campus.
ORANGEBURG, SC

