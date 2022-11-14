Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Named A Walter Camp Award Semifinalist
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson entered the season considered a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and he has responded by showing he's worth taking in the first round. His dominance on the field has earned Robinson a spot on yet another award shortlist, as he was...
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte visits Tulsa following Griffin’s 20-point outing
Charlotte 49ers (3-0) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces the Charlotte 49ers after Sam Griffin scored 20 points in Tulsa's 85-66 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Tulsa finished 11-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Hurricane averaged 67.4 points...
Wichita Eagle
Bears-Falcons Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
Justin Fields and the Bears have lost six of their last seven games and head to Atlanta in Week 11 to take on Cordarrelle Patterson and the Falcons, who are trying to keep pace with the first-place Buccaneers in the NFC South. This matchup will feature two of the NFL’s best rushing attacks.
Wichita Eagle
Tennessee is a Road Underdog Against the Packers
Another week of football is already upon us, the biggest football (as in soccer) tournament in the world begins this weekend and the college football regular season is beginning to wind down. We’ll touch on all that and more and, of course, get your fantasy football lineup set before Thursday...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs can close in on 7th straight AFC West title Sunday night: SportsBeat KC podcast
The last best chance for keeping the Chiefs from winning a seventh straight AFC West title happens on Sunday Night Football, when Kansas City visits the L.A. Chargers. The Chiefs hold a two-game lead over the Chargers and have beaten them once already. Win this one and only an epic collapse would prevent the Chiefs from taking the division yet again.
Wichita Eagle
3 takeaways as the Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets on the road
The Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 to capture their seventh win of the season on Wednesday night. They improved to 7-6. The Pacers are now over .500 for the first time since February 17, 2021. They were 15-14 at that time. Since then, they have changed coaches, swapped out multiple players, and even re-named their home stadium. Essentially everything has changed for the team in the nearly two years since they last had a winning record — they have looked great to start this season.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Wiggins Proving He Belongs in Thunder Core
Aaron Wiggins’ recent uptick in minutes and Oklahoma City’s impressive stretch of play is no coincidence. He makes the Thunder better every time he’s on the floor. The second-year wing from Maryland has the second highest plus-minus on the team at plus-4.8 average on the season, and clearly the highest of anyone playing meaningful minutes. Oklahoma City has won all four contests that Wiggins has started in, too. In his lone start against the Raptors last week, he poured in 17 points and seven assists.
Wichita Eagle
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code MCBETTIX Gifting Free Bet, Cavs Ticket Contest
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. On New Year’s Day, online sports betting will go live in Ohio. Through Dec. 31, new customers can seize the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code MCBETTIX and get a $100 free bet - along with drawings for free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets - when depositing just $20 into a new account.
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Provide Injury Update on LaMelo Ball
Just three games into his return, LaMelo Ball re-injured the same ankle that he sprained in the preseason that caused him to miss the team's first 13 games. In the final minutes of Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, Ball rolled his ankle on a fan's foot and limped off into the locker room and did not return to the game.
Comments / 0