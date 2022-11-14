ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson leads CU to upset of Tennessee

KJ Simpson had 23 points and 10 rebounds, both career highs for the sophomore, to lead Colorado to an 78-66 upset victory over No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday.

Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) shoots as Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) and guard Santiago Vescovi (25) look on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Colorado won 78-66. John Amis / AP


Tristan de Silva added 14 points for the Buffaloes, who shot 43.5% from the field, compared with the Volunteers' 25.4%.

"Today was about Colorado, and (Simpson) was terrific," Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle said. "KJ I thought really took the game in his own hands down the stretch there and really controlled the tempo. The 23 points, he'll have other nights like that for sure, but the 10 rebounds were fantastic."

Colorado guard KJ Simpson (2) shoots as Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Colorado won 78-66. John Amis / AP

Josiah-Jordan James and Tyreke Key led Tennessee with 15 points apiece.

"We definitely didn't come into this game with the right mindset," James said. "This is a good lesson for us. It's a long basketball season. Of course I'm disappointed and upset that we lost, but I'm also excited just to see how this team responds."

The Vols (1-1) could not overcome a poor shooting performance to rally in the second half after giving up the lead for good with 18:12 to play. The Buffaloes (2-1) led by as many as 14 down the stretch as part of a dominant second half in which they outscored Tennessee 46-32.

"They deserved to win," Vols coach Rick Barnes said. "They, I thought, controlled the game pretty much from start to finish."

Simpson had 15 second-half points.

"We just wanted to focus on coming out the second half with even more energy than we did in the first," he said. "We just wanted to really dial in and focus on coming out even better than we did in the first."

Tennessee held a 34-32 lead at halftime after shooting just 23.1% from the field. Colorado trailed by as many as eight points before halftime.

Key paced the Vols in the first half with 12 points, with all but three points coming from the free-throw line.

Colorado's bench outscored Tennessee's 52-34.

The victory was the Buffaloes' first over the Vols after dropping the previous four matchups between the schools.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Tennessee likely will drop dramatically when the next poll is released, as the 10 teams ahead of it all have wins in their first two games.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: After a disappointing loss Friday to Grambling State, the Buffaloes held the Vols to 66 points after surrendering an average of 74.5 points per game while splitting their first two of the season.

Tennessee: The Vols need to find their shooting touch from the field as the season progresses. They shot 40% in their season-opening win over Tennessee Tech but struggled against Colorado.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Faces UMass on Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Tennessee: Hosts Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday before heading to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis the following week.

By JIM DIAMOND, Associated Press

LOOK: Tennessee Football Uniforms Week-By-Week

The days in which the Tennessee Football team was stuck with a very simple look on the field are long gone. This new Tennessee, in the modern era and under Josh Heupel, is all about the “look good, play good” mantra. Tennessee has been rolling out several uniform...
Boyle, Buffs receive big recruiting boost

Tad Boyle has accomplished many things while being the head basketball coach at the University of Colorado. He's led the Buffs to eight 20-win seasons, five NCAA tournament appearances, a PAC-12 championship and he's collected 233 wins, the Second most ever in school history. In a matter of 7 days, however, Boyle has accomplished something he's never done before. Boyle landed two of the top-100 high school basketball players in the nation.  Cody Williams from Arizona signed to play basketball for Boyle and the Buffs last Thursday. The 6-8 player from Gilbert, Arizona is rated as the nation's 21st-best prospect by 247Sports....
College player blasts his own offensive coordinator

It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Colorado lynching victim Preston Porter Jr. remembered after 122 years

A historical marker erected in downtown Denver aims to educate Coloradans about an incident of racial terror that happened on this day 122 years ago.   On November 16, 1900 a fifteen year old boy named Preston Porter Jr. was lynched by a white mob outside of Limon.   Although the incident drew national outrage at the time, few in our state were aware of the lynching until recently.   "I didn't realize that there was racial terror lynching in Colorado," said Pennie Goodman, of the Colorado Lynching Memorial Project. Judy Ollman, a liaison with the Equal Justice Initiative said, "This happened...
No place for hate: Hackett has no Raiders-Broncos animus

It's Raiders Week, and Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is still about all the hugs and not the hate. Before the AFC West rivals met earlier this season, then-Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb said he absolutely hated the Raiders, something Hackett couldn't seem to wrap his head around. "Can't really hate anybody in this world. That's too much energy. It's another game, we're excited to go against the Raiders," Hackett said 48 hours before the Broncos' 32-23 loss at Las Vegas on Oct. 2. That marked Raiders coach Josh McDaniels' first win since he was fired by the Broncos in 2010 amid...
Lehkonen's OT goal lifts Avs past Hurricanes

Backup goalie Pavel Francouz likes a heavy workload when he has a chance to play for the Colorado Avalanche.He proved he could handle it Thursday night.Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:55 into overtime to reward Francouz for his 46 saves as the Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2."It's more fun," Francouz said of the steady stream of shots sent in his direction. "You don't have time to think about anything."Evan Rodrigues and Alex Newhook also scored for Colorado, which was outshot in every period of regulation and 48-15 overall. It was the first overtime victory in three chances this season for the...
Bronco linebacker Aaron Patrick suing NFL, others over injury

A Denver Broncos player is suing for negligence, claiming that a dangerous condition led to his season-ending injury.Aaron Patrick is suing the NFL, So-Fi Stadium, ESPN and the Los Angeles Chargers for monetary damages lost this season.He tore his ACL last month after he was trying to tackle an opposing player.His momentum carried him off the field and into the sidelines.While he was trying to avoid contact with others, his foot rolled on top of a mat that was covering cables and cords, causing his injury.The lawsuit says the defendants allowed a dangerous condition to exist by having cable-covering mats so close to the sideline.
Denver man sent to prison for defrauding investors of $5.4 million

Geoffrey James, who was convicted of defrauding investors out of almost five and a half million dollars, received state and federal sentences this month.A Denver District Court judge on Monday ordered Geoffrey James, 59, to spend 12 years in federal prison. James was led away in handcuffs to begin serving his prison term in Oklahoma City where is already serving a federal sentence that was handed down a week earlier, according to a press release from the Denver District Attorney's Office. In that case, James was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment by a Montana federal judge for defrauding a family there...
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
Recommendation to change name of Mount Evans now heads to governor's desk

A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will weigh in on the recommendation before a final decision by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.Thursday's vote comes as part of national efforts to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Native Americans and other people of color after protests in 2020 called for racial justice reform.The proposed name change recognizes the Arapaho were known as...
Denver to review warming center policy after criticism

Denver has decided to open up city recreation centers as emergency warming stations, but this comes after criticism and heat over its policy on when to open these centers. On Wednesday, the City of Denver held its Safety, Housing, Education, & Homelessness Committee meeting. During the meeting city leaders discussed multiple items including housing stability and winter shelter plans. Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca questioned the city's guidance on its warming center policy. "How did we get to the two consecutive days of 100 and below 10? How did we get to those numbers?" CdeBaca asked the committee. Gregg Thomas, the...
Snowstorm drops varying levels of accumulation in Denver metro area

By Callie ZanandrieSnowfall mostly has come to an end and frigid temperatures remain across the Denver metro area and Colorado. Many schools were on a delayed start Friday morning due to icy road conditions, and some closed for the day.Here's a look at the snowfall totals from the National Weather Service as of 7 a.m. Friday:  N Golden 11.3"WNW Arvada 10.9" W Arvada 10.0"SSW Boulder 9.7NW Golden 8.8" NNW Genesee 8.5"WNW Arvada 7.1" Ken Caryl 6.8"NE Arvada 5.9" Superior 5.0"NNW Louisville 4.5"NW Colorado Springs 4.5" Rye 4.0" SSW Aurora 4.0"NNE Evergreen 3.9"Aspen Springs 3.3" Littleton 3.0"NNW Federal Heights 3.0"W Falcon 3.0" Denver International Airport 2.8"  The unseasonably cold weather in place across Colorado is not in any hurry to get out of here. Daytime highs will be nearly 30 degrees below normal through Saturday afternoon, which puts our afternoon temperatures mostly in the low 20s here in the metro area. Fortunately, by Friday afternoon sunshine and dry conditions will return.   Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with daytime high temperatures in the upper 30s.  On Sunday, the sunshine will stick around and daytime high temperatures will climb to the low 50.  
Denver area snow totals are in!

The snow totals on Tuesday morning in the Denver metro and in areas just outside it varied from 0.2 to 5.5 inches. In many areas roads are slick and snowpacked, so plan for extra time in your commute in the morning.The following are the snow totals as of 7 a.m.Erie 5.5" Boulder 4.3" Louisville 4.0" Lafayette 3.8" Westminster 3.8" Thornton 3.7" Broomfield 3.6" Ken Caryl 3.6" Nederland 3.3" Littleton 3.2" Arvada 3.1" Longmont 2.7" Denver (downtown) 2.5" Niwot 2.5" Golden 2.5" Pinecliffe 2.3" Longmont 2.2" Lyons 1.9" Brighton 1.8" Aurora 1.7" Highlands Ranch 1.6" Rollinsville 1.4" Jamestown 1.4" Lone Tree 1.1" Fort Lupton 1.0" Conifer 0.7" Castle Rock 0.6" The Pinery 0.4" Bailey 0.4" Floyd Hill 0.3" Black Forest 0.2" 
Colo. Geographic Naming Advisory Board votes to rename Mount Evans "Mount Blue Sky"

On Thursday night, the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously to rename Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky. The name "Mount Blue Sky" was suggested by the Cheyenne-Arapaho tribe.The move to change the name of Evans has been talked about for a while. The Denver American Indian Commission wrote in support of changing the name four years ago, writing "It's time to discontinue using Evans' name because we do not honor mass killing of human life for any reason. Colorado's interest in promoting inclusivity is stronger than any prior interest in honoring a man who is known for politically...
Snow and cold air coming to Colorado over next few days

Another blast of winter heading for Colorado. We are looking at another round of snow and arctic air to settle in for a few days. There will be a quick wave of snow moving in potentially in time for the morning commute, but it looks more likely that it will move through Denver later in the morning. Then we get a little lull before the heavier snow moves in later in the afternoon and into the overnight hours. We have Winter Weather Advisory for the Front Range and northern mountains. The Denver area could see 3 to 6 inches by early Friday morning. This could impact our evening commute as the snow could start ramping up again by then. Our temperatures also plummet. We'll barely reach the mid-20s for the Front Range and foothills. We could see our coldest temperature overnight this season on Thursday night with a low of 8 degrees! This will mean icy conditions on our roads for a few days, so be cautious on your commute. We stay very cold, in the low 20s on Friday before thawing out in the upper 30s and 40s for the weekend. 
Louisville police chief leaving to take Estes Park police chief job

The chief of police in Louisville is leaving his position to take over as chief of police in Estes Park. David Hayes has served as the Louisville police chief since 2014. Before that, Hayes served more than 30 years with the Boulder Police Department. Hayes has been a part-time resident of Estes Park since 2017 and according to a news release, has personal ties to the community. He will begin his new role as Estes Park Police Chief on Nov. 28. His last day with Louisville will be Nov. 18. Louisville Deputy Chief of Police Jeff Fisher will be serving as Interim Chief of Police while the city recruits for a permanent replacement. 
Colorado man recalls slipping into thick mud at Bear Creek Lake Park

Quicksand in Colorado? Not quite, but for Lakewood resident Chris Gama, it was the closest he's been to anything like it. On Tuesday morning at Bear Creek Lake Park, he found himself waist-deep in thick mud, unable to climb back out. "The biggest problem, in this case, is decision-making and deciding to keep going. He was looking for a cellphone," said Drew Sprafke, the Park Supervisor for the city of Lakewood. Park Rangers with Lakewood assisted West Metro Fire in the rescue. It took no more than 15 minutes to pull him out. Despite being uninjured, Gama was totally shocked....
Denver police officers meet with students to discuss traffic safety

Denver police officers met with students in Denver Public Schools about traffic safety on Wednesday. They engaged in interactive simulations, learned how to act during traffic stops and learned the rights of both drivers and officers in those situations. "This is phenomenal. This is an opportunity for us to partner with them and also for us to reach out and hopefully provide some educational portions to them and hopefully educate them," said Denver Police Officer Kurt Barnes. The event was made possible through the Denver Police Museum which obtained a grant from the E-470 Transportation Safety Foundation. Police organizers hope to bring more students into the program in the future. 
Arctic blast is coming with more snow, single digit temperatures Thursday

The snow and cold Tuesday morning is nothing compared to the First Alert Weather Day coming for ThursdayThe Denver and Boulder areas received 1-5 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning which made for slick and slow travel. Most of the snow had ended by mid morning and clearly skies will allow for sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain cold even for November with highs in the 30s.The highest snow totals Tuesday morning where generally across the northwest metro area and into Boulder County where Eire measured almost a half foot of snow.Other areas including downtown...
