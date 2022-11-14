ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

wkok.com

Gov. Wolf Vetoes Bike Safety Bill with Special Philly Prosecutor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – WHTM is reporting… Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike lanes that use curbs, planters, parked cars, or posts to separate bikes from vehicle traffic. The bill was named Sarah’s and Emily’s Law in honor of two women killed while cycling to work.
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man allegedly killed father and stabbed brother because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette’

A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother. KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified. Roebuck died […]
WTAJ

Driver killed in Bedford County during snowstorm

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed following a crash in Londonderry Township after losing control on a heavily snow-covered roadway Tuesday. The crash happened as the driver was heading south at the 3000 block of SR 96, Hyndman Road, around 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and lost control of their 2013 […]
WGAL

3-year-old boy struck by vehicle in East Lampeter Township

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 3-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in Lancaster County on Wednesday night, according to police. The incident happened in the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township at around 10:55 p.m. "The driver immediately pulled over. She called 911...
WTAJ

Explosives, meth lead to arrest of St. Marys man, police say

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Explosives and upwards of three pounds of meth being found at a St. Marys man’s home has led to jail time, police report. The investigation into David Olewinski, 55, began in September when investigators learned that he was getting meth from the DuBois area and then selling it from his Elk […]
wkok.com

PennDOT Issues Snow Squall Warning

Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that snow squalls are possible tomorrow, Friday, November 18, between the hours of 12:00 PM and 7:00 PM in Central Pennsylvania. Snow squalls could create white out conditions which could virtually eliminate a driver’s visibility. They can...
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
Daily Voice

NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA

A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
