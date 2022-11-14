Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Eagles-Colts Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they head to Indianapolis to face Jonathan Taylor and the Colts in Week 11. The NFC East-leading Eagles, who were upset 32-21 by Washington as 11-point home favorites, will put their undefeated road record on the line on Sunday. Bettors have not been able to capitalize on Philadelphia's 4-0 SU start away from Lincoln Financial Field this season, as the Eagles have failed to cover against the spread in three of those contests (1-3 ATS).
Centre Daily
Bo Nix 'Preparing himself as if he can go' Ahead of Utah Showdown
We still don't know who will be taking snaps at quarterback for the Oregon Ducks on Saturday when they face off against the No. 10 Utah Utes. Star quarterback Bo Nix exited last week's game against Washington after taking a hit on a third-down run late in the fourth quarter. He would eventually return after missing the ensuing drive.
