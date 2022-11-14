ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

TCU Women’s Basketball: Horned Frogs show growth in win over Roadrunners

TCU’s (2-1) 74-67 win over UTSA (0-2) on Wednesday night showed that emphasis is paying off. View the original article to see embedded media. “We’re definitely in a stage where the focus is on us way more, with so many new pieces, than our opponent,” Pebley said. “So, I was really pleased to see our team make some in-game adjustments, execute those really well.”
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy