We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s a battle of teams on the rise in the Week 11 Thursday Night Football game, as the Green Bay Packers host the Tennessee Titans, and plenty of sports bettors will want to get in on the action. One of the top ways is via the Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, which gives up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance.

23 HOURS AGO