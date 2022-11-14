Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this yearInstaworkOrlando, FL
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Provide Injury Update on LaMelo Ball
Just three games into his return, LaMelo Ball re-injured the same ankle that he sprained in the preseason that caused him to miss the team's first 13 games. In the final minutes of Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, Ball rolled his ankle on a fan's foot and limped off into the locker room and did not return to the game.
Wichita Eagle
3 takeaways as the Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets on the road
The Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 to capture their seventh win of the season on Wednesday night. They improved to 7-6. The Pacers are now over .500 for the first time since February 17, 2021. They were 15-14 at that time. Since then, they have changed coaches, swapped out multiple players, and even re-named their home stadium. Essentially everything has changed for the team in the nearly two years since they last had a winning record — they have looked great to start this season.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Power Rankings: Offensive Struggles Pushing Mavs Back?
The Dallas Mavericks are hoped to get back in the saddle this week after two winnable losses against the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards in recent games. The momentum toward a bounce back was evident in Saturday's 117-112 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, and they hoped that would’ve snowballed during this five-game homestand this week.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Chargers prediction: LA has an obvious weakness ... but will it matter vs. KC?
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. This is not an easy game to forecast, mainly because the Los Angeles Chargers have a wide range of outcomes depending on whether their injured players make it back for this critical (for them) AFC West matchup. LA, to be frank, hasn’t played that well...
Wichita Eagle
Bears-Falcons Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
Justin Fields and the Bears have lost six of their last seven games and head to Atlanta in Week 11 to take on Cordarrelle Patterson and the Falcons, who are trying to keep pace with the first-place Buccaneers in the NFC South. This matchup will feature two of the NFL’s best rushing attacks.
Wichita Eagle
‘I Feel Bad’: Lu Dort Praises Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Explosive Start
The clock read 6.1 seconds as Josh Giddey received the ball on the sideline from the official, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needed just five of those seconds. Giddey dished the ball off to SGA who had created a slight bit of separation between himself and Wizards guard Monte Morris. After gathering the pass SGA faced his body toward the basket, he dribbled and displayed his swiftness to create enough separation from Morris to heave up a 3-point attempt.
Wichita Eagle
How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat fans were finally showing some optimism after their team went on a three-game winning streak. However, the Heat’s 112-104 loss to the Toronto Raptors is bringing back those bitter emotions. The lack of size was once again the center...
Wichita Eagle
Boston Celtics Run Over Atlanta Hawks 126-101
The Boston Celtics extended their win streak to eight games with a decisive victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Boston was without two key starters and didn't miss a beat. Seven players scored in double digits. Conversely, the Hawks' shooting woes continued. Atlanta shot 41.6% from the field and 21.9% from...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Wiggins Proving He Belongs in Thunder Core
Aaron Wiggins’ recent uptick in minutes and Oklahoma City’s impressive stretch of play is no coincidence. He makes the Thunder better every time he’s on the floor. The second-year wing from Maryland has the second highest plus-minus on the team at plus-4.8 average on the season, and clearly the highest of anyone playing meaningful minutes. Oklahoma City has won all four contests that Wiggins has started in, too. In his lone start against the Raptors last week, he poured in 17 points and seven assists.
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte visits Tulsa following Griffin’s 20-point outing
Charlotte 49ers (3-0) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces the Charlotte 49ers after Sam Griffin scored 20 points in Tulsa's 85-66 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Tulsa finished 11-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Hurricane averaged 67.4 points...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Sport Psychologist Dr. Rob Smith Discusses What Makes Matt Ryan Tick
Your Los Angeles Lakers may be the weakest three-point shooting teams in the league by percentage, but don't blame reserve small forward Matt Ryan. A training camp invitee whose excellent three-point shooting helped him snag the team's 15th and final spot on its standard roster, the 6'7" wing remains on a non-guaranteed deal with the club till January. He is nailing 41.9% of his 3.1 attempts from long range during his first full NBA season (he appeared for one game with the Boston Celtics last year while on a two-way contract).
Wichita Eagle
Tennessee is a Road Underdog Against the Packers
Another week of football is already upon us, the biggest football (as in soccer) tournament in the world begins this weekend and the college football regular season is beginning to wind down. We’ll touch on all that and more and, of course, get your fantasy football lineup set before Thursday...
Wichita Eagle
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code MCBETTIX Gifting Free Bet, Cavs Ticket Contest
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. On New Year’s Day, online sports betting will go live in Ohio. Through Dec. 31, new customers can seize the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code MCBETTIX and get a $100 free bet - along with drawings for free Cleveland Cavaliers tickets - when depositing just $20 into a new account.
Wichita Eagle
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Heroics Continue in Win Over Wizards
Oklahoma City enjoyed another highlight worthy win thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s heroics. The Thunder star drilled a game-winning step-back 3-pointer with just over a second left, leading Oklahoma City to a narrow 121-120 win over the Wizards in D.C. Washington led by 17 points in the first half thanks...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Athletic Dynamo
The Thunder have already proven this season that they can hang with the best on good nights. But with Oklahoma City not likely to truly contend for a few more seasons, general manager Sam Presti will look to the draft, at least once more, to add talent to the team.
Wichita Eagle
Best Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets for Titans-Packers
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Tennessee Titans are one of the hottest teams in football, and they’ll bring their AFC South-best 6-3 record into a Week 11 tilt against the Green Bay Packers this Thursday night. And while sports bettors are watching Derrick Henry run and Aaron Rodgers sling it, they can take advantage of more than $4000 in sportsbook promo codes being handed out right now.
Wichita Eagle
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Hands Out Huge Risk-Free First Bet Up To $1000
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL went haywire last weekend as Super Bowl favorites Philadelphia and Buffalo both lost at home. College football keeps building toward the College Football Playoff as four schools – Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU – remain undefeated. With the tension and the passion ratcheting up as the postseason nears, it’s a great time to join the excitement with the BetMGM bonus code MCBET that offers a risk-free first bet up to $1,000!
Wichita Eagle
Texans WATCH: RB Eno Benjamin Participates In First Practice
HOUSTON — New Houston Texans running back Eno Benjamin made his first practice appearance Thursday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The Texans claimed Benjamin off the waiver wire on Tuesday following his jettison from the Arizona Cardinals. "I’m excited for him," quarterback Davis Mills said. "He’s another...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs can close in on 7th straight AFC West title Sunday night: SportsBeat KC podcast
The last best chance for keeping the Chiefs from winning a seventh straight AFC West title happens on Sunday Night Football, when Kansas City visits the L.A. Chargers. The Chiefs hold a two-game lead over the Chargers and have beaten them once already. Win this one and only an epic collapse would prevent the Chiefs from taking the division yet again.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Waive WR Tyrie Cleveland, Promote DL Jonathan Harris
The Denver Broncos thinned its wide receiver corps Tuesday, waiving Tyrie Cleveland from the active roster, 9News' Mike Klis reports. Defensive lineman Jonathan Harris was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move, per Klis. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis!...
Comments / 0