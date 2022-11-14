Read full article on original website
Related
US attorney general appoints special counsel in Trump DoJ investigations – live
Merrick Garland names Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor, as special counsel to decide whether to bring charges against Trump
Jeffries makes historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi
NEW YORK (AP) — A day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would step aside, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York launched a history-making bid Friday to become the first Black person to helm a major political party in Congress as leader of the House Democrats. In a letter to colleagues, Jeffries gave a nod to the “legendary figures” before him: Pelosi, the first female speaker in U.S. history, and her leadership team. He encouraged his fellow House members to embrace a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to unleash their “full potential as a team.” And he pledged to draw on the diverse Democratic caucus as it works to govern in a divided Congress and win back the majority after House Republicans narrowly seized control in the midterm elections. “The House Democratic Caucus is the most authentic representation of the gorgeous mosaic of the American people,” Jeffries wrote. “I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment.”
WV Supreme Court issues opinion in Hope Scholarship ruling
West Virginia’s Supreme Court released a full opinion Thursday in an order it issued last month that allowed a non-public school scholarship program to continue.
Mattingly: Churchgoers divided on politics' place in religion
Just over half of churchgoing American Protestants went into the tense midterm elections believing that the people in the pews around them would vote the same way they did. A Lifeway Research online survey in September found that 50% of those in its national panel agreed with the statement, "I prefer to attend a church where people share my political beliefs, while 55% agreed that "My political views match those of most people at my church." At...
Two communities find a cure for medical debt: Pandemic stimulus funds
Local governments in Ohio and Illinois are using American Rescue Plan Act money to relieve residents struggling with medical debt by partnering with an organization that buys debt and wipes the slate clean for debtors. It’s a strategy advocates say could be duplicated across the country to help erase a multibillion-dollar problem. On Nov. 9, […] The post Two communities find a cure for medical debt: Pandemic stimulus funds appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Comments / 0