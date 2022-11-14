Larchwood, Iowa — A Larchwood man faces a felony charge after an incident on Saturday. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court by the county sheriff’s office, on Saturday evening, 44-year-old Leonard Nathan Young of Larchwood was found to allegedly be operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The deputy says when he met Young, Young did not dim his headlights. When the deputy was behind Young, Young allegedly crossed the fog line and did not stop or slow down when the deputy activated the patrol car’s emergency lights or siren.

LARCHWOOD, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO