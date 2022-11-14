Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Woman Arrested On Warrant For Vehicle Theft
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Sioux Falls woman has been arrested on a felony Lyon County theft warrant for a crime that allegedly occurred in May of this year. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Alison Rae Peltier of Sioux Falls is accused of the theft of a motor vehicle. She was arrested on Wednesday.
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn woman charged for OWI, marijuana
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of a 2010...
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for pot pipe after crash
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon woman was cited about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The citing of Grasiela Doty stemmed from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 18 and Country Club Road in...
kiwaradio.com
Archer Man Accused Of Assault Causing Injury At Jail
Primghar, Iowa — An Archer man staying at the O’Brien County Jail in Primghar faces a felony charge in connection with a recent assault at the jail. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, in addition to his other charges, 22-year-old Walker Hollenbeck is now charged with assault causing serious injury, a class D felony.
nwestiowa.com
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI, no license
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Enrique Guevara Perez stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Ford F-350 pickup on North Fourth Avenue near Pine...
kicdam.com
Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man is facing drug charges after the Spencer Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence. At around 9 pm last night police searched 1012 #B3 Grand Avenue, leading to the arrest of 23-year-old Jade Schleisman. Schleisman was charged with Class D Felonies Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver Marijuana and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
siouxlandnews.com
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for OWI, open container
SIBLEY—A 25-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Ramon Lopez Gomez stemmed from the stop of a...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for second OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 25-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 4:05 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while under suspension, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Humberto Vinicio Morales Morales stemmed from the stop...
nwestiowa.com
Larchwood man arrested for his third OWI
LARCHWOOD—A 44-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, failure to dim headlights, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Leonard Nathan Young stemmed from him failing to...
kiwaradio.com
Larchwood Man Faces Felony OWI Charge
Larchwood, Iowa — A Larchwood man faces a felony charge after an incident on Saturday. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court by the county sheriff’s office, on Saturday evening, 44-year-old Leonard Nathan Young of Larchwood was found to allegedly be operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The deputy says when he met Young, Young did not dim his headlights. When the deputy was behind Young, Young allegedly crossed the fog line and did not stop or slow down when the deputy activated the patrol car’s emergency lights or siren.
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Public Intoxication Charge
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Attorney has pled not guilty to a public intoxication charge following an alleged incident last week in Spirit Lake. Amy Zenor was arrested by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated person in the courthouse.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland woman arrested for OWI charge
PAULLINA—A 46-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Paullina on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Naomi Jeane Kliegl stemmed from a report of a 1991 Ford Festiva running over a parking bumper on the east side of the Dollar General parking lot in Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Calumet Man Gets 15-Year Prison Term For Choking, Shooting At His Wife
Primghar, Iowa — A Calumet man has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term after he assaulted his wife and fired a gun at her. Court records indicate 41-year-old Paul Matthew Long was accused of choking his wife three times, using the buttstock of a shotgun to strike her, pointing a shotgun at her, and firing a shotgun toward her in February. He was initially charged with attempted murder, a class B felony; and misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, domestic abuse assault, and domestic abuse assault, impeding air or blood flow.
nwestiowa.com
Jail inmate charged for punching another
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
nwestiowa.com
Four injured in icy collision in Sheldon
SHELDON—Four people were injured in a two-vehicle collision about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 18 east of the Country Club Road intersection in Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Adelia Beatriz Escobar Cifuentes of Sheldon was driving west when she lost control of her 1997 Ford F-250 pickup due to the snow and ice and slid south in front of an eastbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 42-year-old Isaias Munoz Yanez of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center driver arrested for OWI, THC
SIOUX CENTER—A 45-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol. The arrest of Brandon Gene De Goei stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado...
KAAL-TV
Iowa county attorney arrested after allegedly showing up drunk at courthouse
(ABC 6 News) – The attorney for Dickinson County in northwest Iowa has been charged for allegedly showing up at the county courthouse drunk. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Amy Zenor was arrested on November 10, after authorities were notified of a person who was believed to be intoxicated inside the courthouse.
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
