Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
US stocks waver, remain on track to end week with losses
Stocks wavered in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday and are heading for losses for the week after several days of bumpy trading. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:26 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index had traded as high as 0.8% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42 points, or 0.1%, to 33,593 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.
John Kerry tests positive for covid as UN climate talks slow
U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry has tested positive for COVID-19 at U.N. climate talks in Egypt
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end...
Wichita Eagle
Prices Finally Coming Down for Rentals - for Now
U.S. rental consumers have been spinning their wheels over the last two years, waiting for good deals on rental properties only to see monthly rent costs continue to skyrocket. Data from IProperty Management tells the story, with the median U.S. rental cost standing at $1,191 at year-end 2021. Compare that...
Beer sales banned at World Cup stadiums in Qatar
World Cup hosts reversed course on beer sales with play set to begin Sunday. Fans worldwide decried the decision while Muslims defended the tenets of their faith, which shuns consuming alcohol.
Wichita Eagle
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
New Zealand’s Climate Change Minister James Shaw said delegations are getting closer to reaching a deal on the thorny issue of loss and damage, but he warned that the talks could collapse “at the last minute.”. “There is the possibility that we could get an outcome, but also...
Pfizer's New Booster Shot Shows Protection Against Emerging Omicron Variants
FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer's updated COVID booster shots are proving their mettle against emerging omicron variants, the company announced Friday. The latest version of the vaccine generated virus-fighting antibodies against four more omicron lineages, including the troubling BQ.1.1 variant. Notably, the immune response wasn't as strong against these newer variants as it is against the BA.5 strain. But adults 55 and older experienced a nearly ninefold...
Fact check: False claims that the US will run out of diesel fuel in 25 days
Posts are misusing data from the Energy Information Association to falsely claim the U.S. will run out of diesel fuel in 25 days.
Comments / 0