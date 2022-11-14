ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

Google's Health Connect app is now available in beta on the Play Store

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afTWX_0jAEhTL400

What you need to know

  • Google has announced that the Health Connect app is now available in beta on the Play Store.
  • The new app is designed to centralize access to health and fitness data on Android devices from across various apps.
  • Users can store their fitness data in Health Connect and allow authorized service providers to access it.

Google attempted to solve the problem of gaining access to health and fitness data from various platforms and apps with the unveiling of Health Connect earlier this year . Today, Google finally rolled out an Android app for this service in beta.

Starting today, you can download the Health Connect app in beta from the Google Play Store. At launch, more than 10 health, fitness, and wellness apps will support Health Connect, including Fitbit, Samsung Health, MyFitnessPal, Oura, and Peloton.

For consumers, the app syncs health and fitness data from supported platforms and allows other apps to gain access to this data with their consent, of course. For example, if you own one of Fitbit's best fitness trackers and want to use MyFitnessPal to track your data, Health Connect allows you to do so. Previously, users had to grant each app individual data permissions.

For developers, the new app reduces the cost of building multiple API connections for data sharing between different apps. Prior to the launch of Health Connect, developers were limited in their ability to build an integration with a new app. These restrictions also limited users' ability to access this data for use in other apps.

"Now, with Health Connect, building an integration with a new app is as simple as reading in new data from Health Connect, rather than building a whole new integration," Sara Hamilton, head of developer relations at Google, wrote in a blog post .

Health Connect's data schema supports more than 40 data types across six categories to ensure data consistency across apps. According to Google, the schema covers a wide range of use cases, from exercises to sleep tracking to vital signs.

If you don't trust Google's data practices , you might be hesitant to store your health and fitness data in a hub managed by Google. However, the search giant says that data is stored offline with granular controls for sensitive data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wbtl4_0jAEhTL400

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit's most advanced tracker to date, with high-end sensors found on more expensive smartwatches, is the Charge 5. It has a new, refined design that is extremely comfortable and is sure to appeal to fashionistas.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
BGR.com

4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play

No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
Android Authority

How to delete your search history on Android

Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Android Headlines

Android 13 update live for Galaxy Note 20 Series in the US

Samsung‘s Galaxy Note 20 series is receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update in the US. The update reaches stateside about a week after the international release. The Korean company has already pushed the new Android version to several other devices globally. As of this writing, the...
BGR.com

Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids

When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
Android Central

S22 Ultra on AT&T Missing Features after Android 13

My S22 Ultra on AT&T updated to Android 13, UI5, and my Galaxy Watch 4 also updated. Certain features disappeared and I've tried every setting that my have gotten changed. I currently switch my Sym between 3 phones (in addition to the S22 Ultra, I have a Fold 3 and a Z Flip 5g), all locked to AT&T. The features that are important to me that seem to have disappeared are:
Android Central

How to make Android connect to WiFi that has no internet?

Im trying to connect Lenovo tablet with Android 10 to WiFi network that has no internet access but it refuses to connect again after reboot. Get notification This network has no internet access. Check "dont ask again" and confirm yes I want to connect anyway. All works. Reboot. Tablet will...
techaiapp.com

DuckDuckGo Introduces App Tracking Protection Beta For All Android Users

A new feature for Android devices, which lets users block third-party trackers in all of their apps, launches from DuckDuckGo. The App Tracking Protection will increase users’ privacy throughout Android’s operating systems by blocking tracking scripts from other apps, Bleeping Computer writes. The Open Beta Version Offers Users...
Interesting Engineering

$249 AirPods work just as good as $10k professional hearing aids

A team of researchers in Taiwan claims that wireless earphones from Apple, popularly known as AirPods, can be used as a cool and super-affordable alternative to conventional hearing aids. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 400 million people are hearing impaired globally, that’s more than half of Europe’s...
Android Police

The 6 easiest ways to access your Google account settings on your Android phone

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Your Google account hosts a wide variety of settings that you can access in a single spot. From personal information to helpful security features, it's essential to review your Google account settings every once in a while. Doing so helps keep your account safe and secure at all times.
Android Police

The Google Pixel Watch app is getting its first post-release update

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's been just over a month since the Google Pixel Watch hit store shelves. Unlike most of our favorite smarwatches, the Pixel Watch actually doesn't use the Wear OS Android app at all, instead relying on its own Pixel Watch app to manage the device from your phone. Today, Google announced that the app is getting its first post-release update, primarily to fix eSim bugs and make the watch's Fitbit integration more visible.
Android Central

Android Central

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy